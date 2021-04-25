Karnataka records highest single-day spike of 34,804 covid cases

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 25: Karnataka in the last 24-hours had reported another highest single-day spike of 34,804 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to official sources, the state has witnessed a positivity rate for the day of the pandemic cases

to 19.70 per cent, which is highest count recorded so far against the total number of 1,76,614 COVID-19 tests done in the last 24-hours.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours as many as 143 people have succumbed to the virus including 77 in Bengaluru Urban district.

The total number of people who had succumbed to the disease so far in the state has surged to 14,426.

Karnataka, in its desperate attempt to contain the spread of the pandemic, has clamped night-curfew from 2100 hours to 0600 hours in all the week days, besides a total lock-down from Friday night to Monday morning.

The state Government is expected to take further hardening steps if the situation continues to go beyond check, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal, Prahlad Joshi, speaking to newsmen in Hubballi, had informed that Karnataka has received 800 metric tonnes of Medical Oxygen and 1.22 lakh of Remdesivir injection vials from the Center on Saturday to meet the demand in the state.

"The Center is also importing Oxygen units from Germany to meet the requirements" he said.

April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The Urwa police station in Mangaluru has been converted into a model station to follow all the guidelines and curb the spread of Corona in its second phase.

As many as 330 police personnel in the Commissionerate had tested positive for Covid-19 last year. 

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that a kiosk was set up outside the station for visitors. When a complaint reaches the station, the complainant will be made to sit near the kiosk and personnel will take all details from him by maintaining social distance.

Complaints can also be dropped in a box. After the applications from the complaints are sanitized using UV sanitisers, it will be collected by the police personnel to register a case.

All complainants who wish to speak to police officers will be screened for body temperature and will be asked to sanitise their hands before entering the station, the Commissioner said.

Police officers and personnel were briefed by doctors about the precautionary measures to be taken. The Commissioner said the station house officer had taken measures to supply ‘Kashaya’ to boost the immunity of the personnel during the first wave of Covid-19.

The steps initiated at the Urwa police station will be taken up in all police stations under the Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

When an accused is caught, the protocols will be followed and will be made to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at the nearest hospital before taking him to the police station.

April 24,2021

New Delhi, Apr 24: Straining against his weight, Shayam Narayan's brothers haul him from a rickshaw onto a hospital trolley in India's capital New Delhi.

Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead.

Narayan is one of the latest casualties of a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping across India. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 am on Friday. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home.

Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him.

"The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said.

Narayan, who had five children, died without being admitted to the hospital, or taken to its morgue, meaning his death is unlikely to be officially counted in the city's rising toll.

For the second day running, the country's overnight infection total was higher than any recorded anywhere in the world since the pandemic began last year, at 332,730.

Some 2,263 died, with over 300 of those in Delhi alone -- figures that are almost certainly conservative.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in the northeast of India's capital, is one of many battling oxygen shortages and a lack of space. Patients die on trolleys outside, like Narayan.

The medical superintendent of the hospital was not immediately available for comment.

"Due to an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all the hospitals are overburdened," a Delhi government spokesman said.

"In GTB Hospital, the patients are arriving via ambulances despite the unavailability of beds. Despite this, the government is trying its best to give all patients treatment at some facility or the other."

Three-day search

The government hospital's 400 Covid intensive care beds are also full, according to official data.

But that does not stop patients gasping for air arriving every few minutes in ambulances and autorickshaws.

Half a dozen wait for hours on trolleys for admission. Others, like Narayan, die before ever being admitted.

"The staff are doing their best but there is not enough oxygen," said Tushar Maurya, whose mother is being treated at the hospital.

After being denied entry to the ICU, a man staggers as he tries to get back into an autorickshaw. Minutes later, he returns unconscious. Loaded onto a stretcher, his arm slams against the ICU door while a guard watches on.

Another man writhes in pain in the back of an ambulance, alone, as it drives forward with the rear doors hanging open. The oxygen cylinder of a third man lying in the sun runs out, and his family rush to change it.

Footage from inside the wards seen by Reuters showed some patients sitting two to a bed and barely enough floor space for others to stand.

"They are like cattle in there," said one man after coming outside.

Despite the lack of beds, many feel they have little choice than to turn up after being denied entry to other overburdened Covid hospitals, pleading with staff to admit their loved ones.

Currently, an online dashboard indicates just 22 ICU beds are available in Delhi out of more than 4,500.

"We have been roaming around for three days searching for a bed," said a man who gave his name as Irfan, whose wife sat immobile on the pavement.

April 13,2021

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said that India has become the 60th country to approve the use of Sputnik V against coronavirus and more than 850 million doses of the vaccine are going to be produced in the country annually.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has registered the vaccine under the emergency use authorisation procedure. This is based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The vaccine has been approved for use in countries with a total population of 3 billion people or about 40 per cent of the global population, and India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V, RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement.

Also Read | DCGI gives nod to Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

India is also the most populated country to register the vaccine and also the leading production hub for Sputnik V, it added.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as both countries have been developing an extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production.

"The Russian vaccine has efficacy of 91.6 per cent and provides full protection against severe cases of Covid-19 as demonstrated by the data published in one of the leading medical journals -- The Lancet," he added.

Noting that India is a vaccine-manufacturing hub and a strategic partner for production of Sputnik V, he said RDIF has created partnerships with a number of India's leading pharmaceutical companies for production of Sputnik V which will provide for both vaccination of the population in India and global distribution of the vaccine.

"Over 850 million doses of Sputnik V are going to be produced in India annually sufficient to vaccinate more than 425 million people around the world," he said.

According to the release, RDIF has agreements with India's Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech aimed at production of more than 850 million doses per year.

Also Read | All you need to know about the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

Sputnik will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus. In January, DCGI had given the emergency use authorisation for two Covid-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

As per RDIF, Sputnik V has a number of key advantages, including that there are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

The price of the vaccine is less than $10 per shot and it uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots, it added.

Other countries that have approved use of Sputnik V include Argentina, Bolivia, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Mexico, Pakistan, Bahrain and Sri Lanka.
 

