  1. Home
  2. Karnataka relaxes covid curbs in 6 more districts including Udupi

Karnataka relaxes covid curbs in 6 more districts including Udupi

News Network
June 21, 2021

Bengaluru, June 21: The Karnataka government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in six more districts - Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

In an order issued on Monday, N Manjunath Prasad, Principal secretary, Department of Revenue, said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate'.

The State government had included Dharwad under Category-1 on the same grounds on Sunday.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

Now, Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Bidar, Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate.'

In Category -1 districts, shops will be open form 6 am to 5 pm. Buses and Bengaluru Metro will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

While Category-2 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10 per cent, only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions. Category -2 districts are Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, Davangere and Kodagu.

Mysuru, where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain locked down, the order added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 9,2021

NRI1.jpg

Kochi, June 9: An Indian expat on death row in the UAE has returned home after languishing in jail for almost nine years in a road accident case.

Becks Krishnan, a Keralite, faced capital punishment for causing the death of a Sudanese boy in September 2012. His release was secured following the intervention of LuLu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali, who paid Dh500,000 as compensation in court.

Krishnan departed from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night, and reached Kochi early morning on Wednesday.

“This is a second lease of life for me. I am very happy. I am back home because of Yusuff Ali. Ever since he intervened in my case, I had renewed hope in my life,” Krishnan, who hails from Thrissur district, said after landing at the Kochi International Airport.

There were emotional scenes as Krishnan’s wife Veena and son Advaith received Krishnan at the airport.

“I am grateful to Yusuff sir and family,” Veena said.

Once home, Krishnan’s mother broke down seeing her son. Even since 2012, Krishnan’s family and friends have been trying for his release from prison but without any success. The family then approached Yusuff Ali, who took up the matter, flew down the victim’s family from Sudan to Abu Dhabi for a month and held extensive discussions to arrive at a compensation amount and secure pardon for Krishnan.

Yusuff Ali pointed out the act of kindness was not following his chopper accident in April but the result of a long-drawn process involving multiple stakeholders.

“I am not trying to do ‘sadaqa’ (charity) following my chopper accident. I paid the compensation amount in January. He is a young man and has a family. You can’t measure the value of a life with money. Now he has reached home,” Yusuff Ali said.

And now Krishnan plans to find a job in Kerala and settle down there. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 7,2021

MAkhan.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Professor-turned-politician Mumtaz Ali Khan, who was once the Muslim face of BJP in Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru today. 

The 94-year-old was suffering from age related multiple ailments for past few years. He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Khan was a cabinet minister under B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka over a decade ago. He was Minister for Haj, Waqf and Minority welfare. He was also a writer and columnist. 

However, in 2013, he quit the BJP in protest against saffron party’s decision to project Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013. 

He was a professor of Sociology in Bengaluru’s Krishi University for several years. Despite taking voluntary retirement he continued his service in the field of education. 

He was running an unaided Primary and High School named after his late son Noor Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru’s R. T. Nagar for last three decades. He was providing the poor children with free education along with mid-day meals, books and uniforms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 12,2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in advance of his June 16 meeting with United States President Joe Biden, said relations between the US and Russia are at a nadir.

“We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years,” Putin told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday with an English translation of his remarks.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva next week and Biden, upon arriving in the United Kingdom for his first overseas trip as president Wednesday, warned Putin he would send a clear message to him during their meeting.

“We’re not seeking conflict with Russia,” Biden said. “We want a stable and predictable relationship … but I’ve been clear: The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”

The leaders’ first in-person meeting comes as relations between Washington and Moscow are strained over several issues, including alleged Russian cyberattacks against the US and the detention of Alexey Navalny, a critic of the Kremlin.

Praise for Trump

In the NBC interview, Putin praised former President Donald Trump as “an extraordinary individual, talented individual,” and called Biden “radically different”.

“Well even now, I believe that former US President Mr Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become US president,” Putin said.

“He is a colourful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn’t come from the US establishment, he had not been part of big-time politics before, and some like it, some don’t like it, but that is a fact.”

Putin added that Biden “is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics.”

“That’s a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting US president.”

US officials see next week’s face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden as an opportunity to tilt the relationship away from what they view as former President Trump’s fawning overtures to Putin.

Russian officials told the Reuters news agency they regard the summit as an opportunity to hear from Biden directly after what one source close to the Russian government said were mixed messages from the US administration that took office on January 20.

Asked by NBC about Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he had heard dozens of such accusations. “This is not something I worry about in the least,” Putin said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.