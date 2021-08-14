Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts with less than 2% covid positivity rate

  1. Home
News Network
August 14, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR)is less than 2%.

The Karnataka government has decided not to open schools in the districts where the positivity rate is above 2%.

CM Bommai has said that it is mandatory for all parents and school employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for entry into the school premises.

The decision came after CM Bommai held a meeting in Bengaluru today with experts about the issue of opening schools.

The Karnataka CM had announced earlier that schools in the state would reopen for physical classes from 23 August for classes 9 to 12.

Testing should also be increased in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933. 

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. 

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 22,703. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31%. 

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others. Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534. 

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone. 

News Network
August 3,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 3: The BJP central leadership, in discussion with state leaders including State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, have worked out a formula of announcing the list of ministers phase wise to avoid possible revolt of senior party legislators who could be dropped from the yet-to-be formed ministry.

The central leadership is expected to reveal the ministers' list by today evening. "There is a parliamentary session. After the session, they (party's central leadership) will discuss and reveal the list (of names of the ministers) on Tuesday ...," Bommai had told the reporters late Monday night.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place tomorrow with the possibility of a green signal from the central leadership.

Party sources say that the central leadership is expected to drop some of the legislators, who were in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet, to make way for young legislators. Some other senior legislators, who were in Yediyurappa's cabinet, would be retained, considering caste and regional factors.

Place for outsiders

The central leadership is also expected to induct some legislators who migrated to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) to topple the previous JDS-Congress government to form the Yediyurappa-led government in the state. Bommai himself had asked "outsiders" not to worry as they are part of the party.

Long Talk

Yesterday, Bommai had held talks with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Party's National Organising Secretary BL Santosh and state-incharge Arun Singh. Before meeting the central leaders, the Chief Minister had a three-hour discussion with Joshi on the central leadership's suggestion to prepare the list.

Bommai prepared three lists of various combinations and had given them to the central leadership. However, they discussed only one list of names.

"Generally speaking, three lists of various combinations have been submitted. Our national party president will finalise one list. What they will do, I do not know. They will hold another round of discussion and finalise. After that, they will decide on the number of ministers to be inducted. This is because they are taking into consideration regional and social factors, which takes time," he said.

Possible retainee

Govinda Karajola, B Sriramulu, CN Ashwaththa Narayana, R Ashoka, JC Madhuswamy, Umesh Katti

Possible Inductees:

SA Ramdas, Abhay Singh, Sunil Kumar, Poornima Srinivas, Dattatreya Patil Revura, Raju Gowda, Halappa Achar, Nehru Olekar or B Harshvardhan, Muniratna or Mahesh Kumathalli, Araga Jnanendra or Basanagauda Patil Yatnal, and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa or Kalakappa Bandi, Satish Reddy, N Ravikumar or S Rudra Gowda (MLCs)

Possible Oustees:

Jagadeesh Shettar, V Somanna, CC Patil, Sasikala Jolle, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Prabhu Chavhan.
 

News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka’s twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have seen a rise in the covid-19 positivity rate in the past couple of weeks. While DK’s positivity rate has increased from 3.05 % to 6.04 %, Udupi’s positivity rate too has crossed 5%.

From July 15 to August 1, Dakshina Kannada registered a total of 4,789 positive cases and 90 deaths. In the past five days alone, the district has recorded 1,853 positive cases and 33 deaths, according to the statistics from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Udupi district recorded 2,027 Covid-19 cases since July 15.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the rise in covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district might be one of the reasons for increase in cases in the district. However, people should also adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while in public places, he added.

The Kasaragod district had registered 707 cases on August 1 (8.3% positivity rate), 715 on July 31 (10.7 %), 618 on July 30 (9.2%), 753 on July 29 (11.1%), 895 on July 28 (10.9 %), 813 on July 27 (12.7 %), 762 on July 26 (16.2 %) and 644 on July 25 (12%).

Covid cases in DK

The DK district registered 337 cases on July 28 (4.38 %), 396 on July 29 (5.7%), 345 on July 30 (5.11%) 365 on July 31 (5.59%) and 410 on August 1 (6.04%).

Covid cases in Udupi

Udupi district registered 109 cases on July 28 (5.19%), 156 on July 29 (7.5 %), 174 on July 30 (8.28%), 148 on July 31 (7.04%) and 162 on August 1 (7.71%).

News Network
August 7,2021

Bantwal, Aug 7: A man murdered his brother after suspecting him of having an illegitimate affair with his wife at Bondala Shanthigudde in Bantwal taluk.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the accused is Ravi and the victim is his brother Sundara (30). Sundara, it is said, was unmarried and was staying alone in his ancestral house. Ravi’s wife was supplying food to him daily. 

Ravi suspected his brother of having an affair with his wife and quarrelled with them frequently. 

On Friday late night, Ravi entered into a quarrel with Sundara. When their other brother Ramesh visited the spot, he saw Ravi hitting Sundara on his head. Writhing in pain, Sundara collapsed on the floor and breathed his last. The Bantwal town police have visited the spot.

