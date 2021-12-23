Karnataka reports 12 new Omicron cases; state tally at 31

  1. Home
December 23, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka on Thursday reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, taking its tally in the state to 31, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. Seven of them are female, including two girls aged nine and 11 years old.

"12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31," Sudhakar said, adding, ten are from Bengaluru while one each is from Mysuru and Mangaluru. Among the Bengaluru cases, five had a travel history to the United Kingdom and one each had come from Denmark and Nigeria. 

The three others from Bengaluru did not have a travel history. A 27-year-old man from Mangaluru had come from Ghana, while the nine-year-old girl from Mysuru had returned from Switzerland.

According to health department officials, they have been isolated and were undergoing treatment. They added that their health condition is being monitored.

December 22,2021

New Delhi, Dec 22: Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the government suspended MPs to pass the Bills in haste.

On Tuesday, the House suspended Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien.

Kharge said, "The government wanted to pass the Bills easily so it deliberately suspended the 12 MPs. We had requested the government to revoke the suspension a number of times so that the House could run smoothly but they refused to do so."

Suspended MP Derek O'Brien also joined the protesting 12 MPs in Parliament premises.

Trinamool Congress floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien becomes 13th MP to be suspended for the remaining part of the winter session after the resolution was moved for his suspension by Minister of State (MoS) Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the passing of Bill on electoral reforms. The government on Tuesday faced stiff resistance from the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and the BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien threw the rule book on the Secretary General.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said, "We thought that the opposition would learn some lessons, but the same thing has been repeated."

Goyal said Derek O'Brien threw the rule book and he should not have done it. Goyal also sought apology from the 12 suspended MPs.

Bhupender Yadav raised a point of order and said that the opposition has been questioning the Chair repeatedly, but rules say that the Chair's ruling is binding on all.

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha, O'Brien said in a tweet, "The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, I was suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon."

Earlier, the Upper House had suspended 12 MPs for the entire winter session for creating a ruckus in the House during the monsoon session on August 11. The suspended 12 MPs are from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and the Shiv Sena.

December 9,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 9: The Karnataka Government has decided not to make any change to the COVID-19 guidelines after Technical Advisory Committee Chairman M.K. Sudarshan informed that there is no need to press the panic button as the number of cases in the State is not alarming.

The unfolding pandemic situation in Karnataka was discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on December 9 presided by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the wake of a number of cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.

Mr. Bommai said a decision on restrictions for Christmas, New Year’s celebrations and night curfew would be taken after monitoring the situation over the next one week. The TAC Chairman suggested that there is no necessity of taking any decision in a hurry, the Chief Minister said.

He told mediapersons that Mr. Sudarshan explained to the government details about Omicron and said there is no need to panic as the current figures for COVID-19 in Karnataka are low. However, he advised precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infections.

Special guidelines for hostels

With students’ hostels emerging as new hotspots for corona virus cases, the Chief Minister said special guidelines were formulated. Hostel authorities have been told to stagger students for meals, reduce number of visitors, sanitisation of premises twice a day and mandatory two doses of vaccination for employees working in kitchens, and establishment of isolation rooms.

College students coming from Kerala and residing in college hostels have to to mandatorily undergo a COVID-19 test. Intensive surveillance and testing at the inter-State borders with Kerala and Maharashtra would continue, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said his cabinet colleagues suggested undertaking a special drive to vaccinate people in the coming days, like the special drive undertaken in May and June during the second wave.

December 18,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 18: Six more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the state's Health Department said on Saturday.

Of the six cases, one is a passenger from the UK, while five others have been detected from Covid-19 clusters that have emerged from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district, and their travel history or contact with the international traveller is being ascertained.

This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to fourteen. While the international passenger from the UK and one person, a 19-year-old from one of the clusters, are vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine, the other four are not vaccinated.

"Two cluster outbreaks of Covid have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today: Cluster 1: 14 cases (of which 4 are Omicron). Cluster 2: 19 cases (1 is Omicron). A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Sharing details about the cases, the Health Department said, the 18-year-old woman passenger from the UK, an Indian national, had got tested on December 10, at the airport on arrival.

"Once tested positive at Airport, she was immediately shifted in an ambulance to hospital the same day. The patient is asymptomatic and vitals are stable. Primary contacts-3 and 16 Secondary contacts all are tested and reported negative," it said.

Among the cases from the clusters, the 19-year-old woman, who is vaccinated, gave her samples for the Covid test on December 8 at a College in Mangaluru and her reports came on December 9. She is asymptomatic and her vitals are stable, the department said. Her primary contacts - 42 and secondary contacts-293 all have been tested, and of the 18 students tested positive and the rest negative. She is a cluster case from where 19 samples were sent for genome sequencing, according to the department.

The remaining four cases are girls, three are 14-years-old and one is aged 13, and they have not been vaccinated, it said. They gave their samples for Covid test on November 21 in a College at Bantwal and their reports came on 22nd, the department said, adding the patients were symptomatic – fever, loss of taste and smell. They were isolated at the hostel and have recovered presently.

Their primary contacts -79 and secondary contacts - 203 all have been tested, and of the 13 students were positive and the rest negative, it further said, adding that they are cluster cases from where 12 samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The new cases of Omicron have been detected after five cases were reported in the state on Thursday. Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

