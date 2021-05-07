Karnataka reports 592 covid deaths, 48,781 new cases in a day

Bengaluru, May 7: Karnataka's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

Karnataka on Friday reported highest single-day death toll of 592 and 28,623 recoveries, and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The state's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

As per the state's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.

Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada reported as many as 1633 cases while Udupi reported 976 cases in 24 hours.

As the cases continue to spike up in the state, the Karnataka government has announced a two-week lockdown from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 25 May.

The state government has allowed the movement of essential goods and services. Shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm, the government said.