Karnataka reports 592 covid deaths, 48,781 new cases in a day

News Network
May 7, 2021

Bengaluru, May 7: Karnataka's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

Karnataka on Friday reported highest single-day death toll of 592 and 28,623 recoveries, and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The state's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

As per the state's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.

Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada reported as many as 1633 cases while Udupi reported 976 cases in 24 hours. 

As the cases continue to spike up in the state, the Karnataka government has announced a two-week lockdown from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 25 May.

The state government has allowed the movement of essential goods and services. Shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm, the government said.

News Network
May 1,2021

Bengaluru, May 1: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Saturday issued a notification mandating private hospitals to display the status of beds and set up help desks, warning them of “punishment” if they did not.

The state government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50% of their beds for Covid-19 patients referred by authorities. 

“However, some patients are finding difficulty in getting beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of BBMP. This is causing a lot of hardship to patients,” Kumar stated.

 “Therefore, it is mandatory that all hospitals registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act should display at the reception counter bed allocation display board.” 

The display board should have the hospital’s name, the total number of beds and the total number of beds allocated for Covid-19 patients referred by the BBMP, the notification said. 

“The above data must corroborate with the data of the central bed allocation system of BBMP,” Kumar stated.
 
“The availability of essential medicines and provision of help desk in all hospitals for Covid-19 positive persons shall also be provided,” he stated, adding that non-compliance would attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act. 

News Network
May 2,2021

Kolkata, May 2: The Election Commission of India on Sunday retracted its earlier announcement declaring Mamata Banerjee as the winner of Nandigram and announced TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari as winner from the seat. The EC said he won by a margin of over 1,900 votes.

As confusion over the title-bearer of Nandigram prevailed, the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted, "The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee in a press conference said that she will appeal this decision. However, she also added that she will humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal.

News Network
April 28,2021

umeshkatti.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 28: In what can be termed as the height of arrogance, Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has asked a farmer to "go die". In a bid to avoid controversy, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has expressed apologies on behalf of the arrogant minister. 

An audio clip of a purported phone conversation between a Raitha Sangha member and the minister went viral on Wednesday. 

In the conversation, the farmer Eshwar called the minister and sought to know why the government had reduced the quantity of rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Katti can be heard justifying the government's decision saying that even though the quantity of rice is reduced, the government has substituted it with Ragi for South Karnataka and Jowar for North Karnataka.

However, the farmer said the government had not yet begun the supply of Jowar. "Is this quantity enough for a family to sustain? What should we do until the government supplies Jowar? Should people die?" the irate farmer asked the minister. To which, Katti responded, "Go ahead, die and stop calling me."

The audio clip has gone viral and the opposition parties are attacking the government, forcing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to issue a statement expressing regret. "It is not right for a minister to make such a statement. I express regret," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have demanded the sacking of Katti.

"BJP minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen and asked him to 'go die' just because he asked him why Karnataka govt has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kgs! The Chief Minister must immediately throw him out of the cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this government have any shame?" KPCC President DK Shivakumar demanded.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy too demanded that Katti be removed from the cabinet. "The minister's statement is arrogant and inhuman. When a minister does not have empathy for people, I urge the chief minister to throw him out of the cabinet," Kumaraswamy said.

