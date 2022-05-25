  1. Home
  Karnataka is safest place to do business; we compete internationally: CM Bommai

Karnataka is safest place to do business; we compete internationally: CM Bommai

News Network
May 25, 2022

Bengaluru, May 25: With a number of Indian states lining up here at the WEF Annual Meeting to woo investors, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Bommai on Wednesday said his state is the "safest place to do business" and it is not competing domestically but at the international level and listed hydrogen and ammonia fuel as the next focus areas.

He also said that nearly half of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka and all of them are planning to expand and diversify in the state while many more are evincing interest attracted by the robust infrastructure, and talent pool and ease of doing business in the state.

In an interview with PTI at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, Bommai said the process to decongest the state capital Bengaluru is underway by developing many adjoining areas as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities while four more airports would be built this year.

"Karnataka story is different from other states," he said.

Talking about his visit here, Bommai said Davos experience has been excellent and he has witnessed that the international investor community has recognised India as an emerging economic giant and particularly Karnataka.

6"In the aftermath of Covid-19, lockdowns and China's economic downfall, most of the countries are looking at India and their first destination in Karnataka and Bengaluru, because of a highly-tech ecosystem which we have, the highest number of R&D centres and our expertise in aerospace, defence, machinery tools and of course Information Technology and Biotechnology," he said.

"Also, we have got long-standing relations with most of the forward-looking countries, both in the European and American blocks. Almost 50 per cent of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka. The state is also on the top in terms of the FDI flow in the last year, with almost 42 per cent share of the total flow coming into the country," he said.

Further, Bommai said that in niche areas like renewable energy, electric vehicles and battery storage, the state government has taken a lot of initiatives.

"We are aware of climate change and everyone needs to ensure that fossil emissions are limited therefore role of renewable energy is very important. Karnataka accounts for 63 per cent of renewable energy production," he said.

The chief minister said that most of the foreign companies already present in Karnataka are planning to expand and diversify in the state.

"Many of them have already approached us and we have cleared their plans while others are in the process of finalising their plans. Companies that are present in Karnataka will not go back or move to other states, because of the ecosystem and business-friendly atmosphere the state offers.

"Not a single one has any intention to leave, rather most of them have offered their expansion plans," he asserted.

Bommai listed semiconductors, hydrogen fuel and ammonia as among the other focus areas for the state going forward.

"A lot of companies are talking to us. The hydrogen fuel initiative is on the anvil. A strategic location and certain facilities are required, which we have offered to the companies.
"We have got a renewable energy policy. We are now getting into hydrogen fuel in a big way, and also creating ammonia from different sources. We will also look at exports," he said.

The Karnataka leader said that necessary infrastructure is being created for domestic as well as export purposes.

"We are also looking beyond Bengaluru for all these projects. We are also going to decongest Bengaluru. That is necessary and the work has already begun.

"We are looking at nearby areas to the state capital and also at tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We have got very good air connectivity and we are building another four airports this year," he added.

Bommai said that investors know very well that Karnataka is the safest place to do business with all the necessary infrastructure and support system.

"We are competing internationally, not at the domestic level. Companies present in the state are with us and very happy and we want them to invest more. Both the state and the entrepreneurs should benefit from our growth story," he added. 

News Network
May 15,2022

Udaipur, May 15: The Congress on Sunday announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, stressing on wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules with riders.

In its Udaipur Declaration adopted after deliberations at the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', the Congress also decided to set up three new departments -- public insight, election management and national training.

The party announced enforcing the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with exception to being made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

The party also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunities to new people.

The party has also decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.

The Congress president will set up an advisory group from among Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to deliberate on political challenges, the party announced.

In her concluding address, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that a task force will be set up to initiate the organisational reforms.

She said the Congress will launch a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The party will also launch the second phase of its 'Jan Jagran Yatra' at the district level from June 15, she announced.

The Congress held the three-day conclave in Udaipur in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

News Network
May 14,2022

In response to the cold-blooded killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli regime forces, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for a unified command against the occupying regime.

In his remarks late on Friday, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Gaza-based resistance movement's political bureau, urged the “speedy formation” of the command to lead the struggle against Israel.

The call came two days after 51-year-old Abu Akleh was brutally murdered while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The long-time Al Jazeera Arabic journalist, who shot to fame while covering the second Palestinian Intifada between 2000 and 2005, was accompanying a group of local journalists when she was targeted.

Haniyeh said the Palestinian liberation struggle is going through a "new stage," which demands the adoption of "incisive and strategic decisions".

He said the unified command will be tasked with directing the resistance against the apartheid regime.

Formation of the unified front is indispensable in the light of the regime's "bestiality," which manifested itself in the "assassination of the daughter of Palestine," Haniyeh said, referring to Abu Akleh.

The Hamas leader said Palestinians need to get their act together in the face of Tel Aviv's unbridled aggression, advocating unity between different Palestinian political groups.

He cited examples of Israeli aggression such as the increase in settlement construction activities across the occupied territories, assaulting Palestinian worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds, the longstanding and crippling siege of Gaza, detention of thousands of Palestinians, and denying them the right to return to their homeland.

Haniyeh called on the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority (PA) to end its cooperation with the regime in Tel Aviv and scrap the so-called Oslo Accords, which were signed in 1993 and marked the first time the Israeli regime and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) recognized each other.

The Oslo Accords were signed in the White House but named after Norway’s capital city, where the secret back-channel dialogue took place.

The Hamas leader urged the PA to withdraw its "recognition of Israel," stop its "security cooperation" with Tel Aviv, "and concentrate on the resistance's comprehensive plan for confronting the occupier."

Pertinently, it came on the eve of Nakba Day, (the Day of Catastrophe), when in 1948 hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homeland and Israel came into existence as an illegal and illegitimate entity.

News Network
May 23,2022

Priyanka-Gandhi.jpg

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday said the party's national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has agreed to campaign and spend time in the state, for the Assembly elections next year.

The KPCC chief's sudden New Delhi visit came amid talks about differences between him and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah regarding probable candidates recommended to the high command for upcoming MLC polls in the state. Shivakumar said he had come to the national capital for party work and the final list of candidates is likely to be announced by this evening.

Tomorrow is the last date to file nominations for the June 3 polls to seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council to be elected by MLAs and all the three major political parties in the state -- Congress, BJP and JD(S)-- are yet to announce their candidates. "Everyone will have the desire that their leader should come to their state, but as of now it has not been discussed," Shivakumar said in response to a question about several state leaders insisting that Priyanka Gandhi contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, "We have said that she should spend time for the state during elections (assembly polls) and she has agreed to it. She has said that she will campaign in the state...no discussion has taken place regarding Rajya Sabha tickets."

This comes amid speculation that a section of the Karnataka Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from the state, as they feel it may benefit the party during the Assembly polls, due next year. Shivakumar had recently said the party wants Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to "concentrate on the south, where elections are coming up".

Stating that he and Siddaramaiah together had submitted a list of candidates to the high command for MLC polls, Shivakumar said, "We have given our opinion and the high command will decide. There were more than 200 aspirants for the two seats, so there is a difficulty, there are also people who have the required qualification and ability but have not asked for tickets, they too had to be considered."

He said, the list should be finalised and announced mostly by this evening, as tomorrow is the last day to file nominations "We have taken care of all aspects including social justice while recommending names," he added.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of seven members is set to expire on June 14. The seats will be falling vacant, due to the retirement of MLCs -- Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).

According to official sources, in this election, each MLC candidate will require a minimum of 29 votes to win, and on the basis of the minimum votes required and tallying it with the strength of each party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP will be able to win four seats, Congress two and JD(S) one.

Responding to a question as to whether senior party leader and former Minister S R Patil is a probable candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, Shivakumar said, "party will decide regarding his candidacy...at the party's recent 'Chintan Shivir' (in Jaipur) it was decided that new faces should be given an opportunity from top to bottom level, so considering all aspects the high command will take a call."

Regarding his sudden Delhi visit, he said he had come here to collect election forms and also to participate in a meeting regarding organising state-wide yatras and state-level 'Chintan Shivirs' as decided during the Jaipur meet. 

