Karnataka SBI heist: Robbers in military uniform tie up staff, loot Rs 20 crore in cash and gold

Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadchan town of Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Tuesday.
According to the police, the robbers looted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore after tying up the staff, PTI reports.
Three masked men dressed in military uniforms came to the bank around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, September 16, on the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives.
The gang tied up the hands and legs of the staff before escaping with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, the FIR stated.
Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the suspects used a "Suzuki EVA" vehicle with a fake number plate.
Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered in this regard, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.
Earlier heists
This is the second such incident being reported in the Vijayapura district this year. In May, around 59 kg of jewellery and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash
were stolen from the Canara Bank branch in Managuli town of Vijayapura district. Thieves broke the lock and window grills to enter the bank building. Once inside, they opened the safe locker, cut the iron rods and made away with the jewellery, according to Nimbargi.
On June 27, the police said three people, including a bank manager, had been arrested in connection with the robbery.
In January, a group of four men armed with weapons, including pistols and machetes, barged into Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha Niyamitha's branch on KC Road in Mangaluru and made away with valuables worth Rs 4 crore. Days later, the police recovered 18.314 kg of stolen gold ornaments and Rs 3,80,500 in cash after arresting four persons.
