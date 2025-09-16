  1. Home
  Karnataka SBI heist: Robbers in military uniform tie up staff, loot Rs 20 crore in cash and gold

Karnataka SBI heist: Robbers in military uniform tie up staff, loot Rs 20 crore in cash and gold

News Network
September 17, 2025

SBI.jpg

Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadchan town of Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the robbers looted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore after tying up the staff, PTI reports.

Three masked men dressed in military uniforms came to the bank around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, September 16, on the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives.

The gang tied up the hands and legs of the staff before escaping with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, the FIR stated.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the suspects used a "Suzuki EVA" vehicle with a fake number plate.

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered in this regard, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

Earlier heists

This is the second such incident being reported in the Vijayapura district this year. In May, around 59 kg of jewellery and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash

were stolen from the Canara Bank branch in Managuli town of Vijayapura district. Thieves broke the lock and window grills to enter the bank building. Once inside, they opened the safe locker, cut the iron rods and made away with the jewellery, according to Nimbargi.

On June 27, the police said three people, including a bank manager, had been arrested in connection with the robbery.

In January, a group of four men armed with weapons, including pistols and machetes, barged into Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha Niyamitha's branch on KC Road in Mangaluru and made away with valuables worth Rs 4 crore. Days later, the police recovered 18.314 kg of stolen gold ornaments and Rs 3,80,500 in cash after arresting four persons.

News Network
September 6,2025

reddysenthil.jpg

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil on Saturday said he has filed a criminal defamation case against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy in a court here for making allegations and linking him to the Dharmasthala case and rejected the claims as politically motivated and reckless.

Alleging that it was a "right wing coordinated attempt" as he opposes their politics, Senthil, who had served as an IAS officer in Karnataka in the past, including as Deputy Commissioner in Dakshina Kannada district, said that he also feels somewhere Tamil Nadu politics is being pushed in Karnataka.

Senthil asserted that he had no connection with the case and rejected the allegations.

Reddy, who is with the BJP, had last month claimed the entire Dharmasthala case was orchestrated through Senthil.

"Recently, the Gangavathi MLA, on the basis of some WhatsApp message, has taken my name accusing me of being scriptwriter and mastermind (behind allegations against Dharmasthala). Initially I felt -- should I respond to such childish comments?... But daily some story is being built up," Senthil said.

Speaking to reporters here, "In the public interest and my own right against defamation, I have taken action legally. I have filed a criminal defamation case against Janardhan Reddy, who had taken my name. Court has taken cognizance of it. He will be served a notice. He (Reddy) will have to come and answer to the court as to on what basis allegations were made against me," he said, adding that the hearing on the case will be on September 11.

He further warned that those making stories against him in connection with the case will also face criminal action.

Terming the Dharmasthala case as a coordinated effort to malign a sacred Hindu institution, Reddy had also alleged that the complainant, who is from Tamil Nadu, had "close ties" with Senthil.

Responding to a question, the Congress MP said, "Allegations are being made against me stating that I'm from Tamil Nadu and he (complainant) is also from Tamil Nadu. There was also a police officer here from Tamil Nadu. He is directly in opposition to me there... I don't know why his name has not come."

He further said, "I'm opposing right wing politics across the country, so I resigned from my job (as IAS officer). I had mentioned it in my resignation letter too. Keeping this in mind, I feel that politically motivated allegations are being made against me..."

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted excavations at multiple locations in Dharmasthala.

News Network
September 15,2025

kudroli.jpg

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming gesture of unity, people from all walks of life and faiths flocked to the historic Kudroli Jamia Masjid on Sunday for a special programme — Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana (Public Visit to the Mosque).

The century-old mosque, beautifully renovated in 2013, welcomed visitors with open arms, warm smiles, and the fragrance of love. Organised by the mosque management committee in association with Muslim Aikyata Vedike (MAV), Kudroli and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Mangaluru, the initiative sought to clear misconceptions about mosques and prayers while spreading authentic knowledge.

A Feast for the Senses, A Feast for the Soul

Guests were greeted with dates, watermelon juice, tea, snacks, a delicious lunch, and thoughtful gifts such as Islamic books and perfume. Exhibits showcased Quranic verses, sayings of the Prophet, photos of the old and renovated mosque, inauguration memories, video presentations, and Quran translations in many languages.

Curious visitors asked about namaz, azaan, and the role of jamats — questions answered with patience by scholars and committee members. People joyfully explored the mosque’s prayer hall, upper floors, and serene courtyards, capturing the beauty of Kudroli in their cameras and hearts.

Voices of Harmony

A public meeting added deeper meaning to the occasion.

•    Lakshmisha Gabladka, member of Dakshina Kannada Dharmika Parishad, said the programme gave people “a vision of divinity.” He added, “Even when we close our eyes in prayer, our inner eye remains open.”

•    Fr Valerian D’Souza of Holy Rosary Church reminded everyone that mutual love is the essence of all religions: “The practices of temples, mosques, and churches should be known to everyone. This is a step inspired by God, and such steps must continue.”

•    Ishaq Puttur, president of JIH Mangaluru South, shared the timeless message of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about compassion and brotherhood.

The gathering brought together respected leaders — Kudroli Khazi Mufti Sheikh Mutahhar Hussein Khasmi, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple president H Jairaj Somasundar, Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathru Sangha president Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi, UAE Mogaveera Sangha president Lokesh Puthran, Bengre Mahasabha president Chethan Bengre, Baraka International School principal B.S. Sharfuddin and many others — a true reflection of Kudroli’s spirit of inclusiveness.

A Model for Unity

The Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana became more than just a mosque visit — it turned into a living example of India’s harmony, where temples, churches, and mosques stand not in rivalry but in friendship. Visitors left not only with gifts in hand but with hearts touched by the hospitality of Kudroli’s people.

As many remarked, this event was not the end but a beautiful beginning — a call to keep doors, minds, and hearts open forever.

kudroli1.jpg

News Network
September 4,2025

Udupi, Sept 4: The CEN Crime police have registered a case after a senior citizen was allegedly cheated of over ₹1.32 crore in a fraudulent online investment trading scam that originated on Facebook and continued over WhatsApp.

The complainant, Henry D Almeida, said that on July 19 he came across an investment trading advertisement on Facebook. On clicking it, he received a WhatsApp message inviting him to invest. A woman who identified herself as Ankita Ghosh then contacted him, guided him through the process, created a QIB account in his name, and added him to a WhatsApp group titled 725 Bob Caps.

The group shared messages claiming that investments made through certain numbers would yield high profits. Convinced by these assurances, Almeida even searched for “725 Bob Caps” customer care and contacted them via WhatsApp. He was then provided with multiple bank account details and instructed to transfer money in stages.

Between July 22 and September 1, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,32,90,000. However, neither the invested amount nor the promised profits were returned.

Following his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating the scam and the individuals behind the fraudulent network.

