Karnataka school, which had made watching Kashmir Files mandatory, now asks alumni to change Gyanvapi Masjid to 'temple' on Google maps

Bengaluru, May 24: A private school in Karnataka’s capital has sent an email to all its alumni urging them change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to “Gyanvapi temple” on Google maps.

The New Horizon Public School (NHPS) had sent the communal email to its alumni en masse on 20 May.

The New Horizon Educational Institute is a private group which comprises of multiple educational institutions—the NHPS school, the NH Pre University College, two NH undergraduate colleges, and one NH Engineering college—all based in Bangaluru.

The controversial mail comes at a time when there is a heated controversy and an ongoing court case surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

“You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till google update this changes,” the mail reads.

The mail, titled ‘Gyanvapi temple instead of gyanvapi mosque’, also has a list of directions the alumni have been asked to follow in order to change the name of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Many of the school’s alumni expressed shock on receiving the email, but also alleged that this is in line with the “overt political and ideological positioning” adopted by the school in the recent years.

The New Horizon educational group had earlier donated to the Ram Mandir Trust, held a bhoomi poojan ceremony in the school on occasion of the Ram Mandir ground-breaking, and also made its staff mandatorily attend a screening of The Kashmir Files.

After the school received backlash from some alumni over the Gyanvapi email, the NHPS subsequently put out a statement on its Instagram page addressing the issue. The statement said: "We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is required for all our email communications."

The New Horizon Educational Institute had rolled out a memo in March this year, informing all its students that it is organising tickets for the movie The Kashmir Files "for all students and staff members."

“It is mandatory for all staff members to attend,” a post put out by the NHPS on its Instagram page said.

The same post was shared on the Instagram and Linkedin pages of the other four degree colleges part of the New Horizon group.