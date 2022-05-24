  1. Home
  2. Karnataka school, which had made watching Kashmir Files mandatory, now asks alumni to change Gyanvapi Masjid to 'temple' on Google maps

Karnataka school, which had made watching Kashmir Files mandatory, now asks alumni to change Gyanvapi Masjid to 'temple' on Google maps

News Network
May 24, 2022

Bengaluru, May 24: A private school in Karnataka’s capital has sent an email to all its alumni urging them change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to “Gyanvapi temple” on Google maps. 

The New Horizon Public School (NHPS) had sent the communal email to its alumni en masse on 20 May.

The New Horizon Educational Institute is a private group which comprises of multiple educational institutions—the NHPS school, the NH Pre University College, two NH undergraduate colleges, and one NH Engineering college—all based in Bangaluru.

The controversial mail comes at a time when there is a heated controversy and an ongoing court case surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

“You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till google update this changes,” the mail reads.

The mail, titled ‘Gyanvapi temple instead of gyanvapi mosque’, also has a list of directions the alumni have been asked to follow in order to change the name of the Gyanvapi mosque. 

Many of the school’s alumni expressed shock on receiving the email, but also alleged that this is in line with the “overt political and ideological positioning” adopted by the school in the recent years.

The New Horizon educational group had earlier donated to the Ram Mandir Trust, held a bhoomi poojan ceremony in the school on occasion of the Ram Mandir ground-breaking, and also made its staff mandatorily attend a screening of The Kashmir Files.

After the school received backlash from some alumni over the Gyanvapi email, the NHPS subsequently put out a statement on its Instagram page addressing the issue. The statement said: "We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is required for all our email communications."

The New Horizon Educational Institute had rolled out a memo in March this year, informing all its students that it is organising tickets for the movie The Kashmir Files "for all students and staff members."

“It is mandatory for all staff members to attend,” a post put out by the NHPS on its Instagram page said.

The same post was shared on the Instagram and Linkedin pages of the other four degree colleges part of the New Horizon group. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2022

chetanaraj.jpg

Bengaluru, May 17: A 21-year-old Kannada actress died yesterday after a fat removal surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Chethana Raj developed complications after the surgery, her family alleges. A case has been filed against doctors at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar on a police complaint by her parents.

Chetana Raj acted in serials like Geetha, Doresani and Olavina Nildana, which were aired on Colors Kannada television channel. She also played small roles in some Kannada films. 

Chetana went to Dr Shetty's Hospital near Navarang Theatre in northern Bengaluru's Rajajinagar at around 8.30 am on May 16 for a surgery to cut excess fat, her father Varadaraju said. "She went with some friends. We didn't know about the surgery. She wasn't discharged even until 5 pm. At around 9 pm, I learnt about her death," he said. 

According to Varadaju, Chetana was taken to another hospital where she was declared brought dead. "She faced breathing problems. Doctors said her lungs were filled with water, causing the death," he said and blamed medical negligence for the tragedy. 

Varadaraju stressed that no consent was taken from the family before the surgery and said he would file a police complaint against the doctors. 

Kaade Hospital, located in Manjunathanagar, where the actress was declared brought dead, issued a news statement, claiming that she had died before being brought in there. 

According to the hospital, Chetana was taken there around 5.30 pm on May 16 by an anaesthetist named Melvin. 

"Melvin barged into our hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening our security. Before our doctors could intervene and check the patient, he pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at their hospital M/s Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre," said Dr Sandeep V, ICU Intensivist.  

According to Dr Sandeep, no patient file or doctor's recommendatory note or any other document depicting her condition was submitted to them. The patient did not have a pulse. Still, on the insistence of Dr Melvin and the team, CPR was undertaken for about 45 minutes but the patient could not be revived as it appeared that she was brought dead, he added.

Dr Sandeep claimed that their doctors were "forced" by Dr Melvin and his team to declare the patient dead only at 6.45 pm "for reasons best known to them." 

"We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and we may decide to file a report against them," Dr Sandeep said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2022

yusuff-ali.jpg

Davos, May 23: Karnataka government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with M. A. Yusuff Ali’s Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos, Switzerland. The Chief Minister held talks also with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens, Dassault Systems and Nestle, among others.

Lulu Group intends to open four shopping malls and hypermarkets. It is also keen to establish export-oriented food units in Karnataka, and the projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Commerce and Industry E V Ramana Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner of Industries Department Gunjan Krishna, and others were present. Bommai invited the Jubilant Group to explore the investment opportunities in pharma and FMCG sectors in Karnataka, and made a pitch for the FMCG Park being established in Dharwad and explained the incentive package being offered by the State to draw the investors to set up their units here.

Jubilant Food Works has decided to set up its centralised kitchen and Jubilant Biosys is keen to establish its R&D unit in a 10-acre plot at Devanahalli. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Energy conveyed its interest during the talks to set up an EV-charging infrastructure unit in the State. The company has evinced interest to explore the opportunities in energy and digitalisation sectors considering the immense talent pool available in Bengaluru, the release said. The company is set to inaugurate its energy quality instrument unit at Doddaballapur, it added.

Hitachi Energy has its head office in Bengaluru and it is building a centre of engineering, which would engage about 2,000 engineers. Noting that Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on magnetic imaging and diagnostics and a health-related R&D project, the CMO said the company plans to lay the foundation stone for setting up a medical equipment manufacturing unit at Bommasandra in September 2022 to cater to the domestic market.

Bommai has been invited to the programme. The company currently has about 2,000 engineers. The State government has assured the company of special incentives to set up its production unit for modern medical equipment, it said, adding that representatives of Siemens and the State government also discussed the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project to draw investments to Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru cities.

According to the CMO, Dassault has evinced interest to invest in electric vehicles, modern production systems, industrial training for students in Digital 4.0 technology and Smart City project in Karnataka while Nestle has expressed its keenness to modernise and expand the Nestle Instant Coffee unit in Nanjangud. Bommai launched the Karnataka pavilion at the WEF summit during the day and participated in a session on soil extinction, climate change and ecological degradation with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi' Vasudev.

"The solution lies in linking nature to economics, i.e. eco-economics. Eco-budgeting has to be there in the balancesheets of all businesses," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 21,2022

Bengaluru, May 21: A woman in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her fiancé for slapping her in public after she questioned him about a previous relationship, police said on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged under IPC Sections 504, 341 and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The police has also issued a notice to the man to appear for questioning.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the city's Kempegowda International Airport on May 7 and came to light just recently.

The girl, who was pursuing her studies in Dubai, had returned to her native Bengaluru for her marriage.

When she arrived in Bengaluru, her luggage was missing. Later, she received a letter from the airport authorities to collect her luggage.

She went to the airport with her fiancé to collect the luggage.

While she waited for her fiancé to return, the woman found a chit containing the name of a girl and mobile number inside the car.

After calling the number, she found that her fiancé was in a relation with the girl for a month.

Upon questioning him, the woman's fiancé got angry and slapped her. 

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.