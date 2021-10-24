  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Schools reopen for class 1 to 5 adhering to covid guidelines

Karnataka: Schools reopen for class 1 to 5 adhering to covid guidelines

News Network
October 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 25: Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from Monday, strictly adhering to Covid-19 related precautions and guidelines. However, several private schools in the city and in different places across the state, have decided to reopen schools for these students only after Deepavali, official sources said.

Several schools had made special arrangements by decorating premises and classrooms to welcome students. "I'm happy to come back to school. I had missed meeting friends, as I could rarely come out of home and there was no school. All these days I used to see teachers teaching on mobile or laptop, now I can see directly," a student of class 4 said with joy.

A teacher said the school has made all the necessary arrangements by following the SOPs issued by the government, and felt happy welcoming children back. With Covid-19 cases declining, Karnataka government in consultation with Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on October 18 had decided to permit re-opening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from October 25, by strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. The government has laid down certain rules such as screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry, 50 per cent of the capacity in a classroom, provision of hand sanitizers, physical distancing of a minimum of one meter as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit, and disinfecting classrooms and restrooms daily using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution.

Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccines would be allowed in classes 1 to 5, it had said, there shall be additional use of face shield by teachers who are over 50 years of age.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh recently said classes will be held for half a day during the first week and had asked parents to send children to school without any fear. The government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6 and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 18,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 18: The government of Karnataka has decided to ease some Covid-19 requirements at airports. 

In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, it is stated that SPO2 routine checks (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing and so on) would be discontinued.

The government has also decided to “discontinue RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from selected countries notified by the Government of India, to be conducted at the airport”.

“Instead, there will be mandatory uploading of the RT-PCR report in the Air Suvidha portal by the passenger and checking of the same by the concerned airlines before the boarding of the passenger,” the order states, adding that automated thermal cameras should be used to reorganise the monitoring of passengers. 

The relaxations have been ordered based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) “after considering consistent decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases,” the order states. 

Swimming pools

The government also permitted swimming pools to reopen at 50 per cent capacity in each batch for only asymptomatic people. 

Swimming pools have been closed for everyone except for athletes to train. 

The government stated that swimming pools can open at 50 per cent capacity of each batch “with a display of the number allowable at entrance”. Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed.

All persons should be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms and “only asymptomatics shall be allowed”, the order states. 

“After every batch, the restrooms, walkways and other common areas used by the swimmers shall be disinfected using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution,” the government said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 22,2021

temple.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 22: The city police have arrested a man, who allegedly attempted to burgle a temple and damaged idols at Baikampady Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city. 

The arrested has been identified as Rohitashwa, a resident of Kulai area in Mangaluru. He was working in Baikampady as a labourer for the few years. 

The theft and desecration at the Hindu temple had come to light on October 17. This had led to mild communal tension in the region with saffron activists resorting to social media campaign to hold Muslims responsible for the incident. 

It is learnt that saffron outfits had also planned to stage a protest. However, the arrest of the accused in the case has forced them to drop the plan.  

According to the police, Rohitashwa had planned to steal gold, jewelry, and cash from the donation box. “When he could not get any of these, he resorted to damaging the idols placed inside the temple” Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar said.

The accused was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Comments

Tuluvey
 - 
Friday, 22 Oct 2021

Rss day's nearing their communal plan was destroyed by the city police.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 20,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 20: Once vaccinations for those aged between the age of 12- to 18-year-olds is given the green light, Karnataka is likely to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds first.

A member of the state's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said that they had recommended higher-aged children be given the vaccine first, followed by children under 16 years of age. The committee also recommended identifying co-morbid children in the 16-17 age group at the earliest.

Two vaccines — Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Bioech's Covaxin — are likely to be included in India's vaccination program for children soon. While ZyCoV-D received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India in August, Covaxin was recommended by the Subject Expert Committee close to a week ago.

Karnataka has so far vaccinated 66.76 per cent of its adult population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 33.23 per cent of its adult vaccination has received the second dose.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.