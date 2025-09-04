  1. Home
  2. Karnataka to scrap EVMs for local body polls? Govt recommends shift to ballot papers

Karnataka to scrap EVMs for local body polls? Govt recommends shift to ballot papers

News Network
September 4, 2025

Bengaluru, Sept 4: In a major shift, the Congress government in Karnataka has recommended replacing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with traditional ballot papers in all upcoming local body elections.

Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said growing concerns over “variations in electoral rolls” and “declining trust in EVMs” prompted the move. “The Cabinet has decided to recommend doing away with EVMs for local body polls,” he said.

Patil clarified that while the State Election Commission (SEC) is an independent body, new rules will make the change binding. “Within the next 15 days, the government will introduce the required legal amendments,” he said.

The Cabinet has also empowered the SEC to prepare, revise, or even redo electoral rolls specifically for local body polls. Currently, rolls prepared by the Election Commission of India are used.

News Network
September 4,2025

putin.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

MASaleem.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a notification formalising the appointment of MA Saleem as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and the Head of Police Force (HoPF) of the Karnataka state police.

“MA Saleem, IPS (KN: 1993), Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru carrying the Apex Scale, Level-17 i.e. Rs.2,25,000/-(fixed) in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 with immediate effect and until further orders in the existing vacancу,” the notification said.

Saleem, in May this year, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended. A 1993-batch officer, Saleem, during his three-decade-long career served in 26 different roles, most recently as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Saleem, born on June 25, 1966, hails from Chikkabanavara, a once-sleepy village in northern Bengaluru. He holds postgraduate degrees in commerce and police management.

Saleem is widely recognised for his contributions to solving Bengaluru's traffic issues, first as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), then as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) and later as the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic). 

News Network
September 4,2025

Udupi, Sept 4: A disturbing case of child trafficking has come to light in Udupi district, exposing a nexus of exploitation involving a vulnerable rape survivor, a couple seeking to adopt, and medical professionals who allegedly facilitated the crime. Police say a four-day-old baby girl, born to a 22-year-old rape survivor with mental health challenges, was sold for ₹4.5 lakh in a private hospital in Mangaluru earlier this month.

The arrests of Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and 25-year-old Navaneet Narayan have thrown light on a deeply troubling racket. Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the case was registered on August 21 after a Child Development Project Officer flagged irregularities in a birth record. A couple from Kallugudde, who had been married for years without children, were claiming parentage of a baby born on August 3. The suspicion triggered a detailed investigation.

According to the police, Prabhavati and her husband Ramesh Moolya had long sought to adopt a child. Through a relative, they came into contact with Vijayalakshmi, who assured them she could arrange one. Vijayalakshmi, who runs a hospital canteen and a paying guest accommodation in Mangaluru, had at the time provided shelter to a woman and her daughter — the daughter being the 22-year-old survivor. The survivor was already four months pregnant when she was taken in.

It was here that Dr. Somesh, who runs a polyclinic in BC Road, allegedly entered the picture. To erase all traces of the survivor’s pregnancy, her medical scans were fraudulently conducted using Prabhavati’s Aadhaar card. The deception created a fabricated record of pregnancy in the would-be adoptive mother’s name. When the baby was delivered through a C-section, the infant was handed over to Prabhavati and Ramesh in exchange for money. The survivor, meanwhile, was discharged without adequate postnatal care.

Police investigations also revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by Navaneet Narayan, who has now been arrested. Her medical treatment is ongoing, and her testimony regarding the assault has been recorded.

The case has been booked under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2016, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials believe the crime may not be an isolated instance. “There are indications that Vijayalakshmi could have been involved in other such cases,” SP Shankar said.

Beyond the immediate arrests, the case highlights systemic vulnerabilities — the desperation of childless couples, the exploitation of survivors of sexual violence, and the complicity of those in positions of medical authority. Investigators are now looking into whether this was part of a larger network of baby trafficking operating under the guise of private healthcare and informal adoption channels.

