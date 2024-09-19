  1. Home
  Karnataka to scrap separate entrance exams for private universities from 2025

News Network
September 20, 2024

Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, private universities in Karnataka offering professional courses will no longer conduct separate entrance exams. This decision follows a directive from the state’s Higher Education Department, prompting private universities to form an association and agree to this significant change.

In a recent meeting with Higher Education Minister Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, representatives from 17 private universities confirmed their decision to discontinue individual entrance tests. Of the 27 private universities in the state, 17 offer professional courses, and they have collectively agreed to accept scores from existing national or state-level entrance exams.

“Some universities will consider JEE scores, others will rely on KCET, and a few are inclined towards COMEDK,” Dr. Sudhakar stated, leaving the choice of examination to the universities themselves. However, the department has also suggested that the universities consider a unified entrance test for admissions.

Looking ahead, Dr. Sudhakar hinted that the government may introduce a common entrance test for general degree courses at private universities as well. "As government colleges and universities currently don’t require entrance exams for general degree courses, we haven’t made any decisions on this yet," he explained.

The meeting also addressed concerns over the high fees charged by private universities. To regulate this, the universities were instructed to establish fee fixation committees, headed by retired judges, as required by law. These committees will be responsible for determining tuition fees. Additionally, the government will continue to regulate fees for 40% of seats in professional courses that are filled through KCET.

In an effort to bring greater uniformity among private institutions, the government is considering enacting a common law for all private universities, which would replace the individual acts currently governing each university. This would place all private universities under a single regulatory framework.

This move is expected to streamline the admissions process and create a more standardized system for both professional and general degree programs across Karnataka's private universities.

News Network
September 20,2024

DKMLCpolls.jpg

Mangaluru, Sep 20: The bye-election for the MLC seat, vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary after his election as an MP, will take place on October 21. The election covers 6,037 voters from 392 local bodies across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and election officer Mullai Muhilan provided details at a press conference held at the DC office on Thursday.

Key Election Dates:

Nomination Period: September 26 to October 3
Verification of Nominations: October 4
Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations: October 7
Election Day: October 21 (Polling from 8 AM to 4 PM)
Vote Counting: October 24

Code of Conduct:

The model code of conduct came into effect on September 19 and will remain in place until October 28 in both Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. During this period, government development projects cannot be announced, and foundation stone-laying ceremonies are prohibited. Political banners and hoardings are also banned. Government officials are restricted from participating in public programs or meetings. The Election Commission will oversee all political events, and the regulations that apply to MP and MLA elections will also govern this MLC bye-election.

Election Management:

Additional DCs of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will assist as election officers. While no election-related check posts will be set up, flying squads and video surveillance teams will monitor compliance. Political party buntings and hoardings will be removed immediately.

Voter and Polling Information:

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts fall under the Dakshina Kannada local body authority. In this bye-election, eligible voters include members of gram panchayats, city corporations, city municipalities, town municipalities, town panchayats, as well as MLAs, MLCs, and MPs.

Dakshina Kannada: 3,551 voters, 234 polling booths
Udupi: 2,486 voters, 158 polling booths

Officials Present:

The press conference was attended by ZP CEO Dr. Anand, Additional DC Dr. Santhosh Kumar, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, SP Yatheesh, MCC Commissioner Anand C L, and Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan.

This election marks a significant political event for both districts, with voters from various local bodies participating in the process.

News Network
September 19,2024

Muniratna.jpg

Ramanagara, Sep 19: A case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna and six others, police said on Thursday.

It was registered following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station’s jurisdiction.

“We received a complaint on Wednesday night and based on it, we have registered case against seven people, including the BJP MLA under various sections for rape by public servant, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, voyeurism, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, Information Technology Act, and others,” a senior police officer said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

The fresh FIR against the BJP MLA, also a former Minister, comes days after he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with the two cases filed against him for alleged harassment, threats and casteist abuse, police said.

News Network
September 19,2024

kadriflagpost.jpg

In a grand celebration of patriotism and local pride, Karnataka’s second tallest flagpole, and the tallest in Dakshina Kannada, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, September 18, at the iconic Kadri Park in Mangaluru.

The event, a significant milestone in the city's Smart City journey, was graced by several prominent leaders. MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, a distinguished guest at the inauguration, spoke passionately about the symbolic importance of the flag. "This towering structure, made possible through the Smart City initiative, elevates the pride of every Indian. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, national sentiment has deepened. The national flag is not just a symbol, it embodies our self-respect and unity as a nation."

MLA Vedavyas Kamath shared his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its importance beyond mere construction. "The flagpole at Kadri Park, funded under the Smart City project, will not only serve as a beacon of patriotism but will also become a significant attraction, enhancing the city's tourism appeal."

Adding to the sense of occasion, Mayor Sudhir Shetty proudly highlighted the monument's grandeur. "Standing at an impressive 75 meters, second only to Belagavi's 110-meter flagpole, this new landmark is a testament to Mangaluru's growth and aspirations. The project, which cost Rs 75 lakh, will feature an advanced lighting system, ensuring it shines brightly, day and night, as a symbol of our national pride."

The ceremony saw the attendance of key dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Sunita, Standing Committee President Bharath Kumar, Varun Chowta, Ganesh Kulal, MCC opposition leader Praveen Chandra Alva, MCC member Shakeela Kava, former Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Bhaskar K, and former MUDA president Ravishankar Mijar, each contributing to the significance of the occasion.

This towering flagpole, nestled amidst the serene beauty of Kadri Park, is set to become a new emblem of Mangaluru's spirit, uniting both locals and visitors in shared pride and patriotism.

