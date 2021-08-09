  1. Home
Karnataka sees record pass percentage in SSLC 2021 results; 99.9​% students clear exam

News Network
August 9, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The Karnataka state government on Monday announced the results of recently held SSLC (class 10) examination. 99.9 per cent students have cleared the exams, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh.

Close to about 8 lakh students had registered for the exams. The pass percentage is the highest in the history of the SSLC Board, according to the officials. 

According to the minister, a total of 1,28,931 students have secured A+ grade, followed by 2,50,317 students securing A grade and another 2,87,694 students obtaining B Grade.

Similarly about 1,13,610 students have secured C grade in the examination. A total of 157 students have scored 625 out of 625 marks. 

Of the 8 lakh students, only one girl student has failed as she was absent for the exam, according to the minister. Further, about 9 per cent of students who secured 'C' grade have been granted grace marks and promoted to the next class. 

News Network
July 28,2021

New Delhi, July 28: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has approved amendment to the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill, paving the way to increase deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, which will be given to depositors within 90 days of RBI imposing a moratorium on a bank. 

Under DICGC Bill 2021, 98.3 per cent of all deposits will get covered and in terms of deposit value, 50.9 per cent of deposit value will be covered. Global deposit value is only 80 per cent of all deposit accounts. It only covers 20-30 per cent of deposit value, FM Sitharaman said. 

The Union Cabinet's decision comes as several depositors of troubled lenders have been waiting for longer periods to retrieve the money deposited in the bank accounts.

"The Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation was created in case people faced difficulties after RBI imposes moratoriums on banks. "Today's Cabinet meeting has decided that within 90 days, depositors will receive Rs 5 lakhs of their money," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

News Network
July 29,2021

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated everyone on the completion of one year of the New Education Policy and said even as Covid changed the entire education scenario, students adapted to online education easily. 

"Our youth have a new enthusiasm, they are ready for change. Covid changed the entire education scenario but students have adapted to online education easily," PM Modi said.

He lauded the efforts of officials and stakeholders and said, "Even amid the pandemic, the policy is being implemented with help of suggestions of over lakhs of citizens, teachers, autonomous bodies and by deploying task force, in a phased manner."

"India's new National Education Policy is one of the major factors in 'mahayagna' of nation building," said PM Modi.

He added that there are 14 engineering colleges in eight states that offer education in five different Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bangla.

News Network
July 31,2021

Bengaluru, July 31: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal vehicles, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar said in a statement.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For those travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"Also, it's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business & other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days & possess the negative test report," the government said in its order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc duly verified with his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Taking to Twitter, former Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala is recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row and its alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost, he said.

