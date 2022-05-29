  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Senior Congress leader Mukhyamantri Chandru quits party after RS ticket denial

Karnataka: Senior Congress leader Mukhyamantri Chandru quits party after RS ticket denial

News Network
May 29, 2022

mukhyamantri.jpg

Bengaluru, May 29: Senior Congress leader H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, has quit the Karnataka unit of the party, citing personal reasons. In his resignation letter to the Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Saturday, Chandru said he had joined the "Congress with vast historical background" with an objective to serve people.

"I am content that I have done my duty sincerely. I am resigning from the primary membership. I express my gratitude to all those in the party who supported and loved me," he said.

Sources in the Congress said Chandru was aspiring for a Rajya Sabha ticket and after the denial he decided to part ways. Chandru was not immediately available for comments.

The leader, who acted in many plays, cinemas and tele-serials, got the prefix 'Mukhyamantri' for his stupendous role of a chief minister in some plays.

Chandru joined electoral politics in 1985 when he won assembly election from Gauribidanur on the Janata Party ticket. Later, he joined BJP and became MLC from 1998 to 2004. He had also served as the Kannada Development Authority chairperson till 2013. After the Congress came to power in 2013, he joined the party in 2014 and was there till his resignation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 18,2022

schoolgirl.jpg

Bantwal, May 18: A high school student died of cardiac arrest at Alike village near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Anvitha Hegde, a Class 9 student of Jaycees English Medium School, Vittla. She was the lone daughter of Vinay Hegde and Saigeetha is a resident of Chandadi in Alike village.

According to reports, Anvitha Hegde experienced chest pain last night and died of a massive heart attack all of a sudden.

The school declared a holiday today to mourn Anvitha’s sudden demise.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2022

Drvsmaya.jpg

A trial court in Kerala on Monday, May 23, held S Kiran Kumar guilty in the dowry death case of his wife Vismaya.

Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student was found dead in her husband’s house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

Kumar was charged under Sections 304B, 498A, 306, 323 and 506, for the offences of dowry death, dowry harassment, abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, respectively, under the IPC.

Vismaya, 22, was found dead in the house of her husband at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21, 2021. Kumar, who was an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was arrested and the state government later dismissed him from service. 

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Her father had told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold (one sovereign is equal to 8 grams gold) and over one acre land, besides a car worth Rs 10 lakh was given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020. 

But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash. As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the father had said. 

Also Read: Tortured by husband over dowry, 22-yr-old medical student dies after sharing pics of injuries

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2022

The hundreds of cases of monkeypox that have been diagnosed in the past month across Europe, North and South America, Israel, the UAE and Australia may be just “the tip of the iceberg,” WHO Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention chief Sylvie Briand warned during a press briefing.

Briand suggested there could be “many more cases that are undetected in communities,” as monkeypox does not immediately present with definitive symptoms. Infected individuals initially complain of flu-like ailments such as a fever, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes before the telltale chickenpox-like rash appears on the face and body. While there is no known cure for the virus, it usually recedes within two to four weeks.

Despite stating that “we know that we will have more cases in the coming days,” Briand discouraged people from panicking, insisting “this is not a disease the general public should be worried about. It is not Covid or other diseases that spread fast.” While the WHO is still seeking to determine the exact origin of the recent monkeypox outbreak, there is no indication that the virus responsible for it has mutated or otherwise become more dangerous.

The agency convened an emergency meeting last week to discuss the outbreak, which began earlier this month, likely in the UK among individuals who had traveled to Nigeria. The disease is endemic in western and central Africa, though its presence outside the continent is considered rare.

WHO official Maria van Kerkhove has confirmed that the majority of the cases detected outside of Africa have been found in men who have sexual contact with men, and early reports of the outbreaks in Belgium and Spain had links to large gay fetish festivals in those countries. Gay dating app Grindr released a message to its European and UK users earlier this week alerting them to the outbreak and encouraging them to seek treatment if they experienced symptoms.

Over 200 cases have been diagnosed in 20 countries around the world, according to the WHO, with the majority of those found in the UK. Belgium last week became the only country to declare a mandatory 21-day quarantine for infected individuals. The WHO’s European head, Hans Kluge, expressed concern that the disease could spread rapidly over the summer festival season, given the sexually transmitted nature of most of the confirmed cases. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.