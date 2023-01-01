  1. Home
Karnataka: Son’s friend killed as rifle misfires during New Year bash; accused dies of heart attack

News Network
January 1, 2023

Shivamogga, Jan 1: A 34-year old youth, who sustained injury, when an elderly man fired at him while loading his rifle by chance during New Year celebrations last night, died in a private hospital today. 

According to police, Manjunath Olekar, (67) was partying with his son and son's friends at his residence in Vidyanagar in the city on December 31st night as part of new year celebrations. 

Manjunath wanted to fire in the air as part of the New Year celebrations. But he fired at Vinay, friend of his son, by accident. 

Later, Manjuath too died of cardiac arrest. 

Vinay was taken to a private hospital. But he succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Kote police registered a case and the investigation is on. 

News Network
December 25,2022

crib.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Around a dozen youths including Christians, Muslims and Hindus came together and built a 200 sq feet crib at Maladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Belthangady taulk to highlight the message of communal harmony on Christmas.

Praveen Poojary, a daily wage worker who took the lead on this project, said: “As children, we lived in communal harmony and celebrated all festivals, irrespective of our religion. I used to see the cribs that Christian families created during Christmas and was always fascinated by them. I always wanted to create a crib. When I shared this idea with Joyal Mendonca, a former taluk panchayat member, he agreed to give me some space close to his house,” he said.

People across all communities were part of the project and for the last 10 days have worked between 6 pm and 12 am every day. The crib was completed on Saturday, December 24.

“The uniqueness of this crib is that we have tried to make it look as natural as possible. We have used real cows, goats, rabbits, pigeons, and plants available in our village,” Poojary said. 

Praveen said they are not affiliated with any organisations or associations and their goal is to celebrate the true spirit of any festival.

News Network
December 26,2022

thakur.jpg

Shivamogga, Dec 26: BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has urged the Hindu community to keep sharp-edged weapons in their homes in order to protect themselves. 

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga, she said said many Hindus including, Harsha of Shivamogga, have sacrificed their lives in Karnataka in the recent years for the sake of Hindutva. 

“So this is the time for retaliation and not sacrifice,” she added.

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when...Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right," she said.

Targeting Muslims, she said, "they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing, they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god."

She said: "According to Sanyasi, the true definition of love will not survive in this world created by God unless all oppressors and sinful people are removed. Respond in the same way to those involved in Love Jihad. Protect your daughters and instil good values in them."

News Network
January 1,2023

