  Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship on July 25

July 9, 2021
July 9, 2021

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has decided to conduct the examination on July 25, 2021.

The varsity had postponed the exams twice for April 11 and April 25 due to Covid-19.

The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. The examination was planned at 11 nodal centres across the state.

More details are available at http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

July 6,2021
July 6,2021

savadi.jpg

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. 

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. 

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” 

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

June 27,2021
June 27,2021

Bengaluru, June 27: In a first in Karnataka, a rare Covid-19 complication affecting the brain has been detected in a 13-year-old child, the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre here said on Sunday. Called acute necrotising encephalopathy of childhood (ANEC), the complication was found in the child belonging to Hoovinahadagali.

The child had been infected with Covid-19 and had recovered but later developed ANEC, Dr N K Kalappanavar, the director of the institute, said.

"Till now, we have been thinking that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was the only post- Covid complication. Hereafter, we have to watch out for ANEC," he said. According to him, this is the first instance of ANEC as post-Covid complication has come to his notice in the State.

The 13-year-old had very high antigen, which indicates that the child had infections.

The director of the hospital said the child is recovering now. He said ANEC could prove fatal if not detected and treated in time.

He added that the treatment is expensive as one injection costs between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

June 30,2021
June 30,2021

Ayodhya, June 30: Swamijis in Ayodhya appear to be sharply divided on allegations of corruption in land purchases against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.

While a section of the seers, mostly those owing allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended support to the Trust, another section of seers has demanded a thorough probe into the charges.

Scores of seers led by Mahant Dharm Das on Tuesday recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' (religious hymns praising Lord Hanuman) on the bank of the sacred Saryu river in Ayodhya and later also 'submitted' a memorandum to Lord Hanuman seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption by a top central agency.

''The people have donated money for Ram Temple construction...the centre should take cognisance of the allegations and order a probe,'' Dharm Das said in Ayodhya.

Another seer Mahant Dileep Das also lent support to the demand for an investigation into the allegations.

President of a saffron outfit Rashtriya Hindu Raksha Sena Swami Pramod, Anand Giri, however, sought to rubbish the charges and termed those levelling the allegations as ''anti-Hindu gang members''.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had claimed that the price of the Trust had purchased a piece of land worth Rs two crore for Rs 18.5 crore.

They accused Trust secretary Champat Rai of indulging in corrupt practices and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Rai, however, rejected the allegations and said that the land was purchased below the market value. ''It's a political conspiracy to malign the Trust....we have a record of everything,'' he had said.

The Trust has been on a land-buying spree ever since it was entrusted with the task of constructing the Ram Temple. The central government had allotted 70 acres of land for the Temple.

The Trust later decided to expand the area of the Temple and it had purchased several temples adjacent to the Ram Janambhoomi.

