  2. Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test on August 22; apply by July 20

July 2, 2021

Bengaluru, July 2: The Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) to get eligibility to teach classes 1 to 8 (KARTET-2021) will be conducted on August 22.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said this in a press statement.

Those, who have completed PUC, DEd can apply for grades 1 to 5 and for grade 8, one should have completed any degree with DEd or BEd.

July 20 is the last date to submit the applications.

June 25,2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a 3-hour meeting with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, spoke about removing "Dilli ki Doori as well as Dil Ki Doori" and assured his commitment to restoring full statehood at the right time.

Here's are 10-point

1.    Fourteen mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders from eight political parties, including four Chief Ministers, attended the three-hour meeting aimed at getting the political process back on course in the region after it lost its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 and was downgraded from a state to two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

2.    PM Modi, say sources, said statehood would be restored "at an appropriate time" but urged the parties to get on board with delimitation or the redrawing of assembly constituencies to enable elections. Elections can happen soon after delimitation, it was said, and "most participants expressed willingness for it", said sources.

3.    "The main focus of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process. PM said that we are fully committed to the democratic process in J&K. He stressed that the holding assembly elections just like the successful District Development Council elections is a priority," government sources said.

4.    Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference met with PM Modi last on August 1, 2019. They were stunned when three days later on August 4, they were detained and hours later, the abrogation of Article 370 was announced in parliament.

5.    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while announcing the colossal move in parliament, had said that full statehood would be "restored at an appropriate time". After today's meeting, Mr Shah tweeted: "The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament."

6.    Omar Abdullah, however, told reporters that "almost all leaders" were unhappy with delimitation only in Jammu and Kashmir. "In other states, delimitation will be taken up in 2026, why has been Jammu and Kashmir been singled out? We told the PM delimitation is not needed," said the former Chief Minister, adding that "trust has broken between the Centre and Kashmir".

7.    The seven-party Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, accorded front row status with the PM in photos of the meet, pressed for restoration of full statehood and special status. "We will struggle for 370, be it months or years. We didn't get this (special status) from Pakistan, but from India, Nehru. There can be no compromise on this," Ms Mufti said after the meeting.

8.    The Prime Minister, said sources, "patiently heard suggestions and inputs from all participants" and expressed happiness that all participants shared their frank and honest views. "It was an open discussion which revolved around building a better future for Kashmir," they said.

9.    This was the Centre's first major outreach since August 2019 towards political leaders who have been severely critical of the Article 370 decision. Many of the leaders attending the meeting had been detained as part of security measures to prevent any protests over the sweeping changes.

10.    At the meeting, it was also decided that the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would set up a committee to review cases of political prisoners, be it those released - like the Abdullahs and Ms Mufti - and those still in detention.

June 28,2021

Dubai, June 28: More than 2,000 expatriates from different countries living in Dubai embraced Islam this year, the Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture has announced.

According to official statistics revealed by the centre, as many as 2,027 residents took their shahada (Islamic oath of declaration) at the Centre from January to June of 2021.

The centre that comes under the aegis of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

The Center is keen to spread Islamic culture and its tolerant teachings by guiding new Muslims by teaching them, as well as spreading Islamic principles to followers of other religions who wish to know the true Islamic religion.

“The centre is constantly working to spread the values and principles of Islam to raise the level of public awareness among the communities residing in Dubai by using all technical means and human resources to reach various groups,” Hind Muhammad Lootah, Director of the centre said.

Lootah stressed that the centre introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

Hana Al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Welfare section, affirmed that based on the center’s civilised discourse that promotes tolerance values, acquainting residents with the Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, resulted in 2027 Dubai residents converting to Islam.

Al Jallaf explained that if anyone wants to know more about Islam or declare their shahada, then the centre provides various means, including IACAD’s call center 800600, the smart services portal www.iacad.gov.ae, IACAD’s application.

“One can also visit the centre for this purpose and make use of the in smart screens that can help them take shahada or obtain more knowledge about Islam,” he said.

People can also use online apps such as Microsoft teams and Zoom for the same, he added.

June 25,2021

Udupi, June 24: Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has strictly warned those misusing the unlock guidelines in the district, and said that they will be booked under the epidemic act.

In his video message on Thursday DC Jagadeesh said, “In Udupi district, the state government has allowed some relaxation, even though the COVID scare is still there. It is everyone’s responsibility to follow the COVID guidelines announced by the government. Many people are found to be misusing the unlock guidelines which will not be tolerated”.

The state government has not permitted to organise any public functions in the district, but still, many programmes are being organised. Various organisations and political parties are organising protests across the district. Who permitted them to organise such programmes in the district? DC questioned.

The district administration has not given any permission to organise any public functions. The organisers are playing with the life of the people. Rules are equal to everyone, whether they are rich or poor. When the peoples’ representatives follow the rules, others will automatically follow them. Henceforth we will not tolerate those organising such programmes. If anyone is found organising any programme without the permission of the concerned authorities, they will be booked under the Epidemic act, he warned.

