Karnataka transport strike underway: Buses off the roads; passengers stranded

August 5, 2025

Bengaluru: Employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning, severely affecting public bus services across the state and leaving passengers in the lurch.

The unions went ahead with the strike despite a court stay against the agitation, underway pressing demands including wage revision.

Buses remained parked at depots and only a few were seen running, as some staff chose not to participate in the strike.

Some buses in rural areas operated as a few drivers opted to work for the convenience of students to ferry them to their schools, said sources in the transport department.

The transport corporations are learned to have roped in trainee bus drivers to manage the situation.

Bus stands in major cities like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi saw heavy passenger rush, with thousands stranded and struggling to find alternate ways to reach their destinations.

Passengers faced difficulty due to the running of a limited number of buses, mostly those that went on the roads before the strike officially began.

Private bus operators and cab aggregators allegedly made a killing as a result of the strike as passengers turned to them to reach their destinations.

Some passengers complained that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in Bengaluru.

The protest comes after talks between the workers' unions and the Karnataka government failed.

The workers are demanding payment of 38 months' salary arrears and a wage revision effective January 1, 2024.

Despite the Karnataka High Court issuing an interim stay on the strike, the unions have decided to go ahead with their protest.

The HC had on Monday said that if the entire public transport operation was stalled, people are likely to be put to hardship, and therefore granted the interim stay till Tuesday, awaiting the outcome of negotiations with the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had appealed to the unions to call off the strike.

However, union leaders said they were unhappy with the government's offer to clear only two years of arrears and having got no clear assurance on salary revision.

KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation president H V Anantha Subbarao said, "We are not satisfied. The strike will begin as planned. We want full 38 months' arrears." During a court hearing, the bench expressed concern over the long-pending wage issues and asked the government about the delay.

July 29,2025

Bengaluru, July 28: Three people have been arrested after a bag containing gelatin sticks and explosives were recovered recently at a BMTC bus stand in west Bengaluru.

From the arrested, the police have so far recovered 22 gelatin sticks and 30 electric detonators.

The bag was discovered on July 23 at the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalyam. From the bag, the police recovered six gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators.

A case was subsequently registered under the Arms Act and five teams were formed by the police to trace the suspects.

Further details are awaited.

August 4,2025

Mangaluru: A woman from Bantwal has reportedly lost ₹2.4 lakh to an elaborate online fraud, after being misled into believing she would receive a high-value gift parcel containing gold, an iPhone, and cash.

According to her police complaint, the fraud began on December 3 last year, when she received a call claiming that a parcel had arrived for her through DHL Express Courier Services, Delhi. The caller said the parcel contained gold ornaments, an iPhone, ₹49 lakh in cash, and other valuables — but to claim it, she would need to pay a clearance fee in advance.

When she expressed her inability to pay, the fraudsters allegedly convinced her to take a loan from a finance company and assured her that a loan of up to ₹10 lakh would be sanctioned after paying a small processing amount. Trusting them, she transferred ₹80,000 in stages via PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

Several months later, on June 6, she received another WhatsApp message from an unknown number repeating the same claim about a high-value parcel. Believing it again, she made additional payments — ₹35,000 on June 6, ₹65,000 on June 12, and ₹50,000 on June 16 — totaling ₹2.4 lakh. She never received any parcel or refund.

A case has been registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 318(2), 318(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against such scams, which often lure victims with promises of expensive gifts and cash rewards.

July 28,2025

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

