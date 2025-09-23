Karnataka: Truck transporting meat torched; 3 arrested for suspected beef; 10 detained for attack, arson, robbery

Belagavi, Sep 23: An incident of beef vigilantes torching a truck allegedly transporting cow meat has come to light in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The incident occurred at Ainapura village near Kagawad town on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday.

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of what is claimed to be cow meat and have detained 10 others on charges of arson and robbery.

According to police, the meat was being transported from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad city in Telangana state.

Preliminary investigations suggest that local residents stopped the vehicle at Ainapura village, dragged the driver out, thrashed him, and locked him up before handing him over to the police.

Subsequently, the cow vigilantes set fire to the truck, which was carrying about seven quintals of meat. They alleged that although they had intercepted the truck and reported the matter, the police failed to reach the spot in time. The villagers claimed they called the police helpline at 9.30 P.M., but the jurisdictional Kagawad police only arrived at 11.30 P.M.

Meanwhile, the cow vigilantes torched the truck along with the meat. Following preliminary investigations, police detained 10 villagers on charges of arson, robbery and atrocity. Security has been tightened in Ainapura village.

The Kagwad police have also arrested three persons in connection with illegally transporting meat. Acting swiftly, the main accused in connection with the case has been arrested from Kalaburagi city. The accused are booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Kagawad police have taken up further investigation.