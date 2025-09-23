  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Truck transporting meat torched; 3 arrested for suspected beef; 10 detained for attack, arson, robbery

News Network
September 23, 2025

Belagavi, Sep 23: An incident of beef vigilantes torching a truck allegedly transporting cow meat has come to light in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The incident occurred at Ainapura village near Kagawad town on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday.

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of what is claimed to be cow meat and have detained 10 others on charges of arson and robbery.

According to police, the meat was being transported from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad city in Telangana state.

Preliminary investigations suggest that local residents stopped the vehicle at Ainapura village, dragged the driver out, thrashed him, and locked him up before handing him over to the police.

Subsequently, the cow vigilantes set fire to the truck, which was carrying about seven quintals of meat. They alleged that although they had intercepted the truck and reported the matter, the police failed to reach the spot in time. The villagers claimed they called the police helpline at 9.30 P.M., but the jurisdictional Kagawad police only arrived at 11.30 P.M.

Meanwhile, the cow vigilantes torched the truck along with the meat. Following preliminary investigations, police detained 10 villagers on charges of arson, robbery and atrocity. Security has been tightened in Ainapura village.

The Kagwad police have also arrested three persons in connection with illegally transporting meat. Acting swiftly, the main accused in connection with the case has been arrested from Kalaburagi city. The accused are booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Kagawad police have taken up further investigation.

News Network
September 12,2025

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement to push ahead with the controversial E1 plan settlement expansion plan that would split the occupied West Bank into two parts, and cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a future sovereign state.

Addressing a press conference in the illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement east of al-Quds on Thursday, Netanyahu said he had taken the measure with the heads of several settlement councils near the city to expand them under the scheme.

“There will never be a Palestinian state. This place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security,” Netanyahu asserted.

He added, “Israel’s eastern front is not the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, but the Jordan Valley (in the West Bank).”

On August 20, Israel approved the E1 project, which envisions the construction of thousands of settler units in Ma'ale Adumim and surrounding areas, would bisect the occupied West Bank and sever connections between its northern and southern flanks and isolate East al-Quds.

At the time, the US ambassador to the Israeli-occupied territories, Mike Huckabee, claimed on Israeli Army Radio that the extensive development of settlements in the occupied West Bank does not constitute a breach of international law, and that Washington would not stand against it.

Although Huckabee’s remarks pertained to the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory, he also specifically mentioned the proposed settlement in the E1 region of occupied al-Quds.

Palestinians warn that the so-called E1 plan is part of Netanyahu’s vision for a “Greater Israel,” warning that it would entrench the occupation and eliminate the viability of a Palestinian state.

The term "Greater Israel" has been used since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War to describe the territories occupied by Israel, including East al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Syria’s strategic Golan Heights.

Early Zionist thinkers, such as Ze’ev Jabotinsky—widely regarded as the ideological forerunner of Netanyahu’s Likud party—expanded this vision to include present-day Jordan. The idea of "Greater Israel" is a core tenet of Likud’s political legacy, rooted in Revisionist Zionism.

The separation of East al-Quds from certain areas of the West Bank, often compared to the apartheid system in South Africa, will compel Palestinians to undertake long detours when traveling between various cities and towns.

On August 14, far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his intention to move forward with the highly contentious project that “buries the concept of a Palestinian state”.

Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds. All mere words. 

News Network
September 21,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 21: From schoolchildren to senior citizens, more than 1,500 residents of Mangaluru stepped out at dawn on Sunday for the World Heart Day Walkathon 2025, turning the city’s streets into a celebration of fitness, awareness, and collective spirit.

The walk began at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle and concluded at the Marena Sports Complex, led by national-level athlete Master Yashas as torchbearer. The event was flagged off by Shri Mithun HN, IPS, DCP (Law & Order), and Smt. Geetha D. Kulkarni, ACP (CCRB), Mangaluru City Police.

With this year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat”, participants embraced the message of prevention, urging citizens to adopt regular health check-ups, balanced diets, and active lifestyles to counter the rising threat of cardiovascular diseases.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional COO, said: “Today’s walk is more than exercise — it is community, awareness, and shared responsibility for heart health.”

Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE’s Mangaluru Campus, added: “For over two decades, this initiative has encouraged families to walk together for their hearts. Seeing it grow stronger every year is truly inspiring.”

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, underscored the urgency: “Heart disease is increasingly affecting even the young. Small steps — like walking — reflect preventive action we must all embrace.”

The event was infused with energy as groups from institutions such as Fiza by Nexus, Athena Nursing College, Sridevi Nursing College, MRPL, and NMPA competed in fun categories like Best Group Participation, Best Slogan, Best Placard, and Most Enthusiastic Participant.

As the morning sun rose over the city, the Walkathon left behind more than footprints — it reinforced Mangaluru’s collective commitment to healthier, heart-conscious living.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 11,2025

Udupi, Sept 11: In a tragic case highlighting the human cost of online fraud, a 19-year-old youth working as a rubber tapper in Karkala ended his life after losing ₹7,000 to cyber scammers.

The deceased has been identified as Sujek Ram, originally from Jharkhand. His elder brother, Manuram (30), lodged a complaint stating that Sujek had been employed in a plantation in Karkala.

On August 15, around 2 pm, Sujek allegedly consumed pesticide in his room after receiving a fraudulent mobile message and losing ₹7,000. He was rushed to Karkala Government Hospital, shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and later admitted to a private hospital. Despite weeks of medical care, he succumbed on September 7.

Police said the financial loss had driven the youngster into acute distress, prompting him to take the extreme step. Ajekar police have registered a case and are investigating.

