  Karnataka Unlock 4.0: Night curfew timings relaxed; colleges to reopen - check details

News Network
July 18, 2021

Bengaluru, July 18: The Karnataka government has allowed theatres to function with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

Following a meeting with senior ministers of the state Cabinet, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa also decided to relax night curfew hours. 

Night curfew will now be in place from 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, from the existing 9 pm to 6 am.

Higher educational institutions will be allowed to open from July 26. Students who have received atleast one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend offline classes, a release from the CMO said.

A detailed government order is awaited.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Health Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra has asked the deputy commissioners to intensify vector control measures across Karnataka on a war footing in the wake of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) being reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala. Border districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chamarajanagar have been asked to be more vigilant.

"The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector; for Zika Virus Disease.

Considering the prevalence of Aedes aegypti in Karnataka, which is a vector of Dengue, Chikungunya as well as Zika, the routine surveillance activity in rural areas by ASHAs and health assistants, and fortnightly surveillance activity in urban wards should be implemented on a war-footing with strict monitoring and supervision," said Chandra in his circular.

Effective disposal of solid waste should be given due importance to prevent Aedes breeding in domestic situations, he said. "Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, sea ports/ harbour and in villages/ wards in two km vicinity should be carried out," he added.

ZVD presents with symptoms like fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, and joint pain. "Travel history or visit of guests may also be considered for suspecting ZVD. The samples collected from suspected cases should be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru for testing," Chandra said.

During ultrasound scanning for pregnant women, due focus should be given for presence of Microcephaly. Data regarding deliveries at both private and government hospitals should be captured weekly. This includes deliveries at general hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and home deliveries.

Details of the babies born with Microcephaly have to be reported. Serum samples of both the mother and the newborn should be sent to NIV Bengaluru. "Ensure availability of logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to village level," Chandra said.

Suggested measures:
— Vector surveillance both for adult and larvae
— Vector management through environmental modification/ manipulation
— Adopt personal protection measures
— Biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional level

News Network
July 16,2021

anna.jpg

Chennai, July 16: Former IPS Officer K Annamalai today assumed charge as the new President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Mr Annamalai replaced L Murugan, who was elevated as the Union Minister of  State in the recent Cabinet expansion effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Mr Murugan, senior leaders, including L Ganesan were present when Mr Annamalai assumed office at the party headquarters 'Kamalalayam". A large number of BJP cadres thronged the party office on the occasion.

Earlier, Mr Murugan, on his first visit to the Chennai after becoming the Union Minister, was accorded a rousing reception at the airport.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr Annamalai said he would take the party to the next level. He also assured that he would continue to insist the Centre to allot additional doses of COVID vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Noting that the Centre was following a uniform pattern for allocating the vaccine to the State, Mr Annamalai said the allocation was made in proportionate to the population.

He also spoke in favour of NEET exams and said it was a blessing in disguise for students coming from poor background.

News Network
July 6,2021

Bengaluru, July 6: Karnataka has reported as many as 3,104 fresh cases of the covid-19 cases in the state, taking the total number of people infected from the disease so far to 28,59,595 on Tuesday.

According to official sources, while as many as 4992 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely recovered from the disease, there are 40016 active cases across the state.

The sources also informed that in the last 24-hours as many as 92 covid-19 patients had succumbed to the killer disease, taking the total number of fatalities reported so far in the state to 35526.

The sources said that as many as 116912 covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24-hours and the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.65 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.96 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 216 cases and 13 deaths. Udupi reported 114 cases and 1 death. 

