  2. Karnataka: Unlock to start in districts with low covid positivity rate

News Network
June 5, 2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today announced that the Karnataka will start its ‘unlock’ process by lifting restrictions only in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

He was responding to a question on whether Karnataka will follow the footsteps of its neighbour Maharashtra that has announced a five-step unlock process. 

“In districts where the positivity rate drops below 5 per cent, I will discuss with officials and Cabinet colleagues on how we can provide concessions. We will decide this in 4-5 days closer to the end of the lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Karnataka’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.66 per cent, and this is gradually dropping. But according to the latest data from the State Covid-19 War Room, the positivity rate is above 10 per cent in 23 districts with Mysuru clocking the highest at 30.23 per cent, followed by Chikmagalur (24.20 per cent), Chitradurga (19.71 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (19.16 per cent). In Bengaluru Urban, it is 6.23 per cent. The rate remains below 5 per cent in two districts - Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

On conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams, Yediyurappa said it would depend on the Covid-19 situation. “The plan is to hold the (SSLC) exams in July. Let’s see what the Covid-19 situation will be like then. Everything depends on that,” he said. Acknowledging the criticism on the decision to scrap the Class 12 (PUC) exam and conducting the SSLC exam, Yediyurappa said the government would make sure no one is inconvenienced. 

Yediyurappa was speaking after symbolically launching the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the Covid-19 relief payment of Rs 10 crore to four lakh construction workers. “In all, 25 lakh workers registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive Rs 749.55 crore at Rs 3,000 per head,” he said. 

He also launched the Seva Sindhu online facility for barbers, tailors, mechanics, rag pickers, potters, and others from the unorganised sector to apply for Rs 2,000 assistance under the government’s Covid-19 relief package. 

News Network
May 22,2021

Bengaluru, May 22: A negative Covid test report is a must for inter-state travellers coming into Karnataka, said State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. "We have barricaded not only major roads but also the minor ones as was done last time," he told reporters here.

"We have imposed restrictions, especially in the border districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Anekal in Bengaluru (bordering Tamil Nadu) and near Mangaluru (bordering Kerala)," he said.

As directed by the Centre, a negative Covid report is a must for the inter-state travellers to enter Karnataka, the Minister said. The Minister said he has directed the district authorities, including the police, to strictly impose the lockdown in the districts to contain the spread of the infection.

He appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown. Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that the police personnel in the city have been instructed to take action legally, including booking cases and seizing vehicles of those who violate the lockdown guidelines and wilful defaulters.

"Please cooperate with @BlrCityPolice in implementing the lockdown guidelines. Let us beat #Covid19 together. Stay Home. Stay Safe!" Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced the extension of lockdown till June 7, which was slated to end on May 24. The State has imposed restrictions since April 27 but the stringent restrictions were imposed on May 10 for a period of two weeks.

However, the government extended it for another two weeks as the Covid cases grew unabated and caused intense stress on the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff. On Saturday, the State reported 32,218 fresh Covid cases and 353 related fatalities while there were 5,14,238 active cases. 

News Network
June 1,2021

Bengaluru, June 1: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, for long at loggerheads with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over a host of issues, on Tuesday hit out at his son and party state vice president B Y Vijayendra' visit to Delhi, alleging that he was "running the government in Karnataka."

He said Yediyurappa himself should have left for the national capital and not his son, who left for Delhi on Tuesday, as he has no role to play since it pertains to government matters. "This shows that this is not Yediyurappa's government, but that of Vijayendra.

That's why we oppose this government," Yatnal told reporters. Yatnal claimed the Central leadership had sought reports on a few issues including the proposal to sell land to JSW Group in Ballari region and Covid-19 management, over which they were unhappy. "Our high command has taken a serious view of giving away 3,666 acres of land at Rs 1.2 lakh per acre. Also, the Centre is not happy with the Covid-19 management," he said.

Though the proposal to sell the land to JSW Group was on the agenda in the recent Cabinet meeting, it was dropped owing to protests from from both within the government and outside. About a month ago Vijayendra had gone to Delhi with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, triggering speculations of a possible change of leadership.

There were rumours that the Centre wanted Bommai to replace Yediyurappa as the BJP high command was not happy with the functioning of the government. Bommai had dismissed all such rumours as false. Recently, speculations were again rife when Revenue Minister R Ashoka conceded that some MLAs and ministers have been organising meetings to effect a change in leadership.

There were allegations that Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar was at the centre of the 'conspiracy', but he has remained silent on the issue Many ministers and MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa have demanded the removal of Yogeeshwar. Yatnal, however, said no one can remove the minister as the Yediyurappa government would not survive.

"The Yediyurappa government will not survive if Yogeeshwar is removed. Yogeeshwar can even come back with the Energy portfolio," Yatnal added. The Vijayapura MLA has for long been at loggerheads with Yediyurappa and Vijayendra over scores of issues and even demanded that the Central leadership "not encourage dynastic politics and corruption" in BJP's Karnataka unit, a reference to Vijayendra and his brother B Y Raghavendra, an MP from Shimoga constituency, allegedly running affairs of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said Vijayendra's Delhi trip has nothing to do with state politics and it was for a function. "He has gone on a family trip to Delhi to attend a function. He is accompanied by his wife and others," a BJP leader said.

News Network
June 2,2021

United Nations, June 2: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said only B.1.617.2, one of the three strains of the B.1.617 Covid-19 variant first detected in India, is a “variant of concern” now and noted that lower rates of transmission have been observed for the other two lineages.

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India and was divided in three lineages - B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3.

In the Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published on Tuesday, WHO said available findings for lineages B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 were initially used to designate B.1.617 a global Variant of Concern (VOC) on May 11 this year.

“Since then, it has become evident that greater public health risks are currently associated with B.1.617.2, while lower rates of transmission of other lineages have been observed,” WHO said.

The UN health agency said that in order to reflect this updated information, B.1.617 has been “delineated”.

“B.1.617.2 remains a VOC and labelled variant Delta – we continue to observe significantly increased transmissibility and a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant. Further studies into the impact of this variant remain a high priority for WHO.”

The Delta variant has now been reported in 62 countries around the world as of June 1, the update said.

It added that the B.1.617.1 strain has been reclassified to a Variant of Interest (VOI) and labelled variant “Kappa”. While Kappa is also demonstrating increased transmissibility (in specified locations), “global prevalence appears to be declining. This variant will continue to be monitored and reassessed regularly.”

The B.1.617.3 lineage is "no longer classified as either a VOI or VOC – relatively few reports of this variant have been submitted to date.”

On Monday, the WHO announced the new naming system for key Covid-19 variants and the labels are based on the Greek alphabet (i.e. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, etc), “making them simple, easy to say and remember.”

“The labels do not replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information & will continue to be used in research. The naming system aims to prevent calling #COVID19 variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatising & discriminatory,” WHO said in a tweet.

WHO said that as the global public health risks posed by specific Covid-19 variants becomes better understood and evolves, it will continue to update the list of global VOIs and VOCs.

“This is necessary to adjust to the emergence of new variants, their changing epidemiology (e.g., the incidence of some variants is rapidly declining), and our understanding of their phenotypic impacts as new evidence becomes available and is shared.”

Variants no longer classified as VOCs or VOIs will continue to be monitored as part of the overall evolution of SARS-CoV-2, and may be reassessed pending new evidence indicating an increased public health risk, WHO said.

The update further said that India reported the highest numbers of new Covid-19 cases in the past week at 13,64,668, a 26 per cent decrease compared to the previous week. Other countries reporting the highest numbers of new cases are Brazil (4,20,981 new cases; 7 per cent decrease), Argentina (2,19,910 new cases; 3 per cent increase), the United States of America (1,53,587 new cases; 18 per cent decrease), and Colombia (1,50,517 new cases; 40 per cent increase).

The South-East Asia Region reported over 1.5 million new cases and over 29,000 new deaths, a 24 per cent and an 8 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

“Case incidence continued to follow a sharp decline for a third consecutive week, and death incidence decreased for the first time since early March 2021, primarily driven by trends reported in India,” the update said.

In the South-East Asia Region, the highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (26,706 new deaths; 1.9 new deaths per 100,000; an 8 per cent decrease), Indonesia (1057 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 15 per cent decrease), and Nepal (1010 new deaths; 3.5 new deaths per 100,000; a 22 per cent decrease).

Globally, the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths continues to decrease, with over 3.5 million new cases and 78,000 new deaths reported globally in the past week; a 15 per cent and 7 per cent decrease respectively, compared to the previous week, the update said.

The European and South-East Asia Regions reported the largest decline in new cases and deaths in the past week, while case incidence increased in the African and Western Pacific regions. “Although the number of global cases and deaths continued to decrease for a fifth and fourth consecutive week respectively, case and death incidences remain at high levels and significant increases have been reported in many countries in all regions,” the WHO update said.

