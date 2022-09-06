Karnataka: Veteran BJP leader, minister Umesh Katti dies of cardiac arrest

  1. Home
September 7, 2022

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away at a private hospital here late Tuesday, September 6, night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Katti was Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Forest in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government. 

It is learnt that he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 10 p.m. at his Dollars Colony residence, as per the reports. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last. 

He was a six term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He entered politics after the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985 who was Member of the Legislative Assembly. Hukkeri was  his assembly constituency.

August 28,2022

Chitradurga, Aug 28: The Chitradurga police began investigations into POCSO case against Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief of Murugha Mutt, on August 28, a day after the Mysuru police registered a case and transferred to Chitradurga.

“The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done,” a senior police officer said. “Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, investigating officers have found out that one of the victims belongs to Dalit communities. This fact has come to light on Sunday. Provisions of the prevention of atrocities against SC/STs will likely be invoked against the seer,” police officers said. 

Some people shared an audio clip purportedly containing the voices of the seer and some of his confidantes. In the clip, the seer reportedly says that he was ready for a conciliation or a trial.

The seer has responded to the allegations that it was ‘a big conspiracy’ against him. He suspected that some adversaries from inside the mutt had conspired against him. “Some people tend to believe that roll call and black mail are the methods to gain power. Such people are behind this,” he is heard saying in the audio clip.

Time will decide everything. Even great personalities like Gandhi and Basavanna have faced serious challenges. Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross, for saying good things and for trying to change the society. But the bad people, those who acted against religious rituals have never been treated like this. I am happy that my supporters are with me in these trying times,” he added.

September 6,2022

New Delhi, Sept 6: India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delivering a joint statement on the occassion PM Modi said that Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner.

"Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time," PM Modi said.

India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements after the talks between Modi and Hasina, including one on sharing of waters of Kushiyara river which is expected to benefit the regions of southern Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

Modi noted that 54 rivers pass through the borders of India and Bangladesh and are linked to the livelihoods of the people of both the countries for centuries.

"I recall that the two countries have resolved many issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. We hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water sharing agreement, will be concluded as an early date," Hasina said at a joint media interaction at the Hyderabad House here. 

September 4,2022

Mumbai, Sept 4: Industrialist and former Tata sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to reports, Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident.

Reports say Mistry's car hit the divider on the road when the industrialist succumbed to the injuries.

The accident took place in Palghar near Mumbai when he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Mistry was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car out of which two succumbed to injuries. The other two have been admitted to a local hospital in Kasa.

Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes car.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident, the police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

More details will be obtained from them, he said.

