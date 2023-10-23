  1. Home
  2. Karnataka | Wearing hijab allowed in exams, clarifies higher education minister

October 23, 2023

Candidates in Karnataka will be allowed to wear hijabs to competitive and recruitment-related exams, state higher education minister M C Sudhakar has said.

Sudhakar's comments came after a meeting held on Sunday to discuss the State Education Policy and the issue of filling vacancies, when he said, "The hijab issue was not part of the discussion."

"Some want to raise objections to small things, but we cannot infringe on the rights of people. Even in NEET, candidates allowed to wear hijab," the minitster was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I think people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. I don't know why they are making an issue out of this," he added.

The minister also told India Today that people had the right to wear what they wanted to examinations, saying, "This is a secular country. People are free to dress however they want."

The clarification, it is understood, will also apply to the exams that are being held in Karnataka on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations, among other bodies.

Sudhakar's comments on Sunday come against the backdrop of the hijab row in Karnataka, which erupted last year after the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing hijabs from entering the classroom, sparking a protest by the girls.

The protest was met with counter-protests by some Hindu students in colleges who demanded they be allowed to wear saffron scarves, and the issue soon spread to other colleges in the state.

Petitions were also filed in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the aggrieved students in the Udupi college, and after a protracted hearing spread over 11 days, the HC upheld the ban on the hijab in educational institutions, declaring that the hijab was not an essential part of religious practice. 
 

October 23,2023

Israeli warplanes have carried out new strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, bombarding areas near three hospitals.

According to Palestinian media reports, the early Monday attacks struck near Gaza City's Shifa and al-Quds hospitals, and also near the Indonesian Hospital, in the northern part of the territory.

It was not immediately clear whether the first two hospitals were damaged in the attacks.

However, the director of the Indonesian Hospital was quoted by Al Jazeera news channel as saying that the Israeli strikes caused "serious damage and injuries," without providing details. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on October 14 that Israel had ordered them to evacuate al-Quds hospital, adding that it was not possible to move the sick and wounded.

The strikes came after on Saturday, Israeli regime’s authorities ordered 20 hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate.

An unnamed Israeli security official said six of the 20 hospitals had complied with the order and 10 were in the process of evacuating, adding that four hospitals had refused to evacuate.

The regime’s order came after its warplanes killed at least 500 civilians in a strike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry said most of the Israeli airstrike’s victims were women and children, adding, "Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble."

The attack was described by the Palestinian Civil Defense as the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars the regime has fought against the blockaded territory since 2008.

Israel’s brutal war against the people of Gaza started on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise attack against the regime, called Operation al-Aqsa Storm, by firing thousands of rockets at the occupied territories.

The operation, which was a legitimate response to recurrent acts of violence against Palestinians, touched off an incessant onslaught by the illegal entity on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 4,700 people, mostly civilians, while leaving more than 15,000 others injured.

October 19,2023

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has encouraged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruthless war against Palestinians, saying that former’s country absolutely supports Israel. 

“I know you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas, which seek to put civilians in harm’s way,’ Sunak told his counterpart in Zionist regime.

“We absolutely support Israel to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas, to take back hostages, to deter further incursions, and to strengthen your security for the long term,” he said. 

“I am proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people, and we also want you to win,” Sunak concluded. 

'It has never been this brutal'

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued to carry out airstrikes in besieged Gaza killing innocent civilians, especially children and women. 

Inside Gaza health officials say bombing has so far killed nearly 3,500 people and wounded more than 12,000.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an area of shops was reduced to rubble as far as the eye could see, with a toddler’s pink cot overturned on the ground, windows blown off a clothing store and damaged vehicles.

Rafat Al-Nakhala, who had sought shelter in Khan Younis after Israel's order for civilians to flee Gaza City in the north, said nowhere was safe.

"I’m over 70 years old, I’ve lived through several wars, it’s never been like this, it has never been this brutal, no religion and no conscience. Thank God. We only have hope in God, not in any Arab or Muslim country or anyone in the world, except for God.”

A footage from the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north showed residents digging with their bare hands inside a damaged building to free a small boy and girl trapped under masonry. The body of a man was hauled out of the ruins on a stretcher as residents tried to light up the site with torches on their mobile phones.

The United Nations says around half of Gazans have been made homeless, still trapped inside the enclave, one of the most densely populated places on earth.

October 18,2023

Authorities, groupings, and people across the world have expressed sheer outrage at the Israeli regime's massacre of hundreds of civilians in a single attack against a hospital in Gaza City.

On Tuesday, at least 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City amid a relentless war by the regime on the besieged Gaza Strip. The actual death toll could be far higher since, according to the territory's health ministry, "hundreds of victims are still under the rubble."

The strikes came while thousands of civilians were seeking medical treatment and shelter at the hospital from incessant Israeli airstrikes. The war had already killed thousands of people, including hundreds of women and children.

Reacting to the atrocity, the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas' Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh said, "The hospital massacre confirms the enemy's brutality and the extent of its feeling of defeat."

The Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah called for a "day of rage" to condemn the strike, describing the Israeli strikes as a "massacre" and "brutal crime."

The Office of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denounced the atrocity as "one of the most heinous and bloodiest massacres against humanity in the modern era."

"The Syrian Arab Republic holds Western countries, especially the United States of America, responsible for this massacre and other massacres, as it is a partner of the Zionist entity in all organized killing operations against the Palestinian people," it added.

Saudi Arabia condemned the bloodletting "in the strongest terms," calling it a "heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "I call on all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a statement, calling the slaughter a "clear violation of international law."

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union's chief, called the strike a "war crime."

"There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel's bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people," Faki said on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling on the international community to act.

'Words fail me': UN human rights chief

The deadly strikes are "totally unacceptable," Volker Turk, the UN human rights chief, said, insisting that the perpetrators must be held to account.

"Words fail me. Tonight, hundreds of people were killed -- horrifically -- in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital. Once again the most vulnerable. This is totally unacceptable," Turk said in a statement.

The World Health Organization reminded that the attack had targeted the facility while it was "operational, with patients, health and caregivers, and internally displaced people sheltering there."

"The hospital was one of 20 in the north of the Gaza Strip facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military. The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity, and alternative shelter for those displaced," the UN body said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the French Embassy in Tunisia, following the Israeli airstrikes, shouting, "The French and Americans are allies of Zionists."

Protesters demanded the recall of both countries' ambassadors and shouted, "No American embassy on Tunisian territory."

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that "nothing can justify targeting civilians" and called for humanitarian access to Gaza "without delay".

"Nothing can justify a strike against a hospital. Nothing can justify targeting civilians. France condemns the attack on the Al-Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza which caused so many Palestinian victims. We think of them," he wrote on X.

"Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened without delay."

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned "the Israeli attack that targeted al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people," the official state news agency WAM reported early on Wednesday. 

The Palestinian Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas said the attack amounted to a "hideous war massacre" that could not be tolerated, adding that any talks about anything else rather than stopping the war was unacceptable. 

"Israel has crossed all red lines. ... We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there," he added. 

Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, standing with Arab UN envoys, said they were all outraged by the deadly strikes on the hospital and blamed Israel. 

"We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms and we hold Israel responsible for this massacre, this crime, and those responsible for this crime should face justice," Mansour said. 

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said the strike was a "war crime" and said Washington was indirectly responsible. 

"The horrific attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is clearly a war crime," Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on the Telegram messaging app. 

"Who thoughtlessly distributes colossal amounts of money for weapons, loading up their military-industrial complex. Who falsely proclaims their global mission to protect democratic values. The USA."

