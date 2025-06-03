  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Young doctor found dead in hostel days before completing internship

coastaldigest.com news network
June 3, 2025

Shivamogga: A 23-year-old medical intern was found dead in her hostel room at Subbaiah Medical College in Shivamogga on Monday, June 2, in what appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu Priya, hailed from Bengaluru and had recently completed her MBBS degree. She was in the final days of her internship, which was part of her graduation requirement.

According to sources, her parents are currently residing abroad. On the day of the incident, Vishnu Priya was alone in the hostel as most of her classmates had already left the campus. Concerned friends reportedly tried calling her multiple times. 

When she failed to respond, they informed the college authorities. The tragic discovery was made after the hostel staff unlocked her room around 11 a.m. and notified the police.

Her body was sent to the district general hospital for a post-mortem. Police sources suspect personal or family-related issues may have contributed to her death, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Shivamogga Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by her relatives.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available: Call or message the mental health helpline at 8277946600, or visit a Neravu Kendra. Support is available in Kannada, Hindi, and English.

May 24,2025

Mangaluru: Barakah International School and College has been honoured with multiple awards by the Muslim Education Institutions’ Federation (MEIF) for outstanding academic performance in CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with a special award for overall institutional excellence.

The awards ceremony, held at the Barakah Auditorium, was graced by several prominent dignitaries, including Dr. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Institutions; Y. Abdulla Javed, Director of the Yenepoya Group; Hari Prasad Rai, Chairman of the HPR Group of Institutions; Umer Teekay, Honourable Chairman of MEIF; and Moosabba Beary, President of MEIF.

The event witnessed a large gathering of representatives from MEIF member schools across the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Coorg, and Chikkamagaluru.

In addition to the school’s academic achievements, MEIF also recognized the contributions of Barakah Institution’s Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf, and his father, Unni Beary, for their significant impact on the field of education.

Barakah International School and College is a reputed institution in Mangaluru, widely known for its commitment to providing holistic, quality-based education.

News Network
June 2,2025

Mangaluru, June 2: Several shops were relocated on Monday to the newly constructed Kadri–Mallikatte Market, marking a major step in operationalizing the long-awaited facility. These shops were earlier operating from the temporary market, which will now be demolished.

The foundation stone for the new market was laid in 2018, and the work order was issued on March 5, 2019. 

After a six-year wait, the ₹10.75 crore project has finally opened to the public. 

Despite the completion of construction, the market building had remained unused for the past year due to technical delays.

The modern market complex consists of:

•    Lower basement: 1,090.23 sq.m

•    Upper basement: 924.29 sq.m

•    Lower ground floor: 957.17 sq.m

•    Upper ground floor: 989.54 sq.m

•    First floor: 986.77 sq.m

•    Second floor: 986.82 sq.m

•    Third floor: 987.23 sq.m

The basements are designated for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Shops are located on the lower and upper ground floors, while the first, second, and third floors are slated to be allotted to offices.

May 24,2025

Gaza City, May 24: The Israeli military renews deadly strikes on Gaza residential areas, killing at least 76 since yesterday, with casualties continuing to rise amid the genocidal war.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after Israeli military attacks since midnight local time.

An Israeli strike hit a residential building in Khan Yunis, killing at least four and injuring dozens, according to local media reports. 

Meanwhile, a separate attack on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza left two dead and several injured.

Doctor lost nine kids in single attack

Alaa Al-Najjar, a physician at Nasser Hospital, lost nine of her children in the Israeli forces' brutal attack on Khan Younis.

The assault destroyed the Al-Najjar family home and triggered widespread fires across the neighborhood.

Civil defense crews recovered all nine bodies from the rubble, with eight remains severely dismembered by the force of the attack.

Al-Najjar received the news while treating children at Nasser Hospital’s pediatric ward. Her killed children ranged from 2 to 16 years old, and her husband was among the wounded.

Gaza's health ministry reported at least 76 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Friday alone.

The strikes that lasted into Friday morning came a day after Israeli tanks and drones attacked a hospital in northern Gaza, igniting fires and causing extensive damage, Palestinian hospital officials said on Thursday.

UN: 599,000 Gazans re-displaced

Israel is drawing increasing global condemnation over its genocide, with growing demands to lift aid restrictions as Gaza's humanitarian situation reaches catastrophic levels.

The United Nations reports the blockaded territory has endured a total Israeli siege for almost three months, while aid agencies warn that famine now threatens nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that 81% of Gaza is now trapped in Israeli-militarized zones, displacement orders, or overlapping high-risk areas, leaving civilians with nowhere safe to flee.

The UN estimates that in Gaza, over 599,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire, including 161,000 in just one week (15–21 May).

Israeli authorities maintained a complete blockade on Gaza for 11 consecutive weeks from March 2 to May 18, preventing all humanitarian aid from entering the territory.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. According to the health ministry of Gaza, it has killed at least 53,800 Palestinians there so far, mostly women and children.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

On March 18, the regime resumed the strikes on Gaza, breaking the nearly two-month-long ceasefire. Israel had enforced a total blockade on Gaza before resuming the offensive, preventing any food, medical supplies, or goods from entering the besieged territory.

Israel has been condemned for using starvation as a weapon of war against Palestinians.  

