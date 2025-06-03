Karnataka: Young doctor found dead in hostel days before completing internship

Shivamogga: A 23-year-old medical intern was found dead in her hostel room at Subbaiah Medical College in Shivamogga on Monday, June 2, in what appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu Priya, hailed from Bengaluru and had recently completed her MBBS degree. She was in the final days of her internship, which was part of her graduation requirement.

According to sources, her parents are currently residing abroad. On the day of the incident, Vishnu Priya was alone in the hostel as most of her classmates had already left the campus. Concerned friends reportedly tried calling her multiple times.

When she failed to respond, they informed the college authorities. The tragic discovery was made after the hostel staff unlocked her room around 11 a.m. and notified the police.

Her body was sent to the district general hospital for a post-mortem. Police sources suspect personal or family-related issues may have contributed to her death, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Shivamogga Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by her relatives.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available: Call or message the mental health helpline at 8277946600, or visit a Neravu Kendra. Support is available in Kannada, Hindi, and English.