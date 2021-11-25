  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Youth electrocuted by E-fence around tomato farm; owner beaten to death

News Network
November 26, 2021

Chikkaballapur, Nov 26: A 28-year-old man died after coming in contact with the electric fence of a tomato farm in Charakamattenahalli, Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district. Hours later, the angry kin of the deceased youth beat the farm owner to death with wooden logs.

With tomato prices more than doubling and fetching Rs 200 per kg in auctions, the farm owner, Aswath Rao, 47, had erected an electric fence to protect his crop.
  
Cowherd Vasanth Rao from the same village was electrocuted when he came in contact with the fence on Wednesday night. As the news of Vasanth’s death spread on Thursday morning, his angry relatives rushed to the tomato farm where Aswath was resting. 

The mob attacked him and caused him grievous injuries. Other villagers rushed Aswath to hospital, where he succumbed.

Chikkaballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar said Aswath had grown tomato on his one-acre land. Police sources said amid the rising tomato prices, growers in the district also have to contend with robbers who steal the fruits.

Mithun Kumar, however, said it was illegal to erect a live electric fence around farmlands. He has asked Bescom authorities to take steps to prevent people from resorting to such steps as it could result in loss of not only lives but also cattle heads.

News Network
November 21,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 21: In a shocking incident, a young girl's body was found dumped in a drain at Parari in Ulaibettu here on Sunday November 21.

The deceased, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was the daughter of a factory worker.

It is learnt that the girl had gone missing since 4 pm on Sunday.

A search was conducted for the girl in the surrounding areas, including the premises of the tile factory where her father works.

The girl's body was then found dumped in a drain near the factory.

It is suspected that the girl might have been murdered by someone working at the factory. The parents in their complaint expressed suspicions that the culprit may have beeen a factory labourer known to them.

The police who swung into action have already detained several people for questioning.

Sources said that usually around 30 people work at the factory, but being a Sunday, only 19 were on duty. 

Based on prima facie evidence, the police have registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.

News Network
November 17,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 17: The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu have sounded high alert following the reports of Norovirus cases in Kerala’s Wayanad. 

The Norovirus infection was reported among 13 students of a veterinary college in Wayanad district and at least a dozen more are said to have been showing the symptoms.

The district administrations of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada, which share a border with Kerala, have instructed the field surveillance staff to safeguard water sources shared at a community level like community wells. Consuming drinking water disinfected with chlorine has been advised.

Kodagu administration acknowledged the disease it is highly contagious but the Dakshina Kannada administration said pre-emptive screening was not possible unless people show symptoms like nausea, diarrhea or vomiting. The district administrations have also advised the students not to eat stale food from hotels around college campuses.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with Norovirus. One can get Norovirus from having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, or from touching contaminated surfaces and then putting one’s unwashed hands in one’s mouth.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar said, “It’s a zoonotic virus and can spread through contaminated food. If anyone has symptoms similar to gastroenteritis like stomach pain and diarrhea, their family members at home are most likely to be infected too as Norovirus spreads through touch of unwashed hands.

Dr Venkatesh R, District Health Officer, Kodagu, said, “It mainly comes from stale food and contaminated water. We can treat stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting. We will be chlorinating water regularly as ours is a border district. Norovirus is rare but is highly contagious and the infected students in Kerala were living outside the college hostel. NIV Alappuzha confirmed it.

If we find any symptoms like fever and stomach pain we will test people here. We will be shortly issuing a circular asking people drink only lukewarm water. We need to give instructions to hotels to serve only freshly cooked food. Many visitors from Wayanad mostly go to Mysuru.”

Dr K H Prasad, District Health officer, Mysuru, said, “Bavali in HD Kote is the only check-post between Wayanad and Mysuru. Every day up to 200 vehicles take this route. We will be doing temperature surveillance of visitors to see if they’re feverish. We also screen Wayanad visitors coming in from Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet to Mysuru’s tourist attractions.” 

News Network
November 19,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Congress leaders were in a jubilant mode over the roll back of the contentious farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The BJP leaders hailed the move, but maintained that the decision has not been taken in the backdrop of elections.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda stated, "I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up."

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lauded the decision. He said, "The decision has not been made in view of the upcoming elections. This is not a question of winning or losing, the decision has been made in the interest of the farmers."

"The Central government has given good news to the farming community. We pray for the souls of agitating farmers who lost their lives during the protests," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that it was a comprehensive victory for the sons of soil.

He further stated that now people are geared up for agitation on price hikes of essential commodities, including fuel.

"However mighty the dictator could be, no matter how broad is his chest (referring to Prime Minister Modi's earlier statement) he should bow down before the might of people. This is the beauty of democracy. This day could be marked as an independence day for farmers," he explained.

Siddaramaiah has given a title of 'Jai Kisan' to his statements on repealing farm laws and congratulated the agitators for putting up a "solid movement" against the Central government.

"This is not a time to rest. It is not only farm laws, every policy and programme of the Central government is anti-people. The farmer's movement against the BJP government will continue," he said.

Janata Dal (Secular) sees the Centre’s decision as a pre-poll drama. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated that he suspects that the decision is being taken in the backdrop of pending elections to five states. He described the roll back of "dark farm laws" as a historic victory for farmers.

"The Central government has heaped inhuman violence upon them, many innocents had to pay up with their lives. The decision should be genuine and the Prime Minister should have promised farmers that the laws won't be brought back after elections," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the BJP government is sensible. "Our Prime Minister has reciprocated to the demands of farmers and there is no connection with the elections to five states," he said.

The process of liberalisation and globalisation started at the time of Congress-led UPA government. To facilitate them, they formulated new policies and laws. The World Trade Agreement was also signed during the UPA rule, which includes reforms in the agricultural market, he said.

Congress State President D K Shivakumar described the development as a historical victory for farmers and the Congress party. He said that the farm laws were detrimental to the interests of farmers.

Hundreds of farmers have sacrificed their lives for the movement. Now, the Central government has kneeled before the farming community. This is a victory of democracy against a "dictatorial and sick mindset," Shivakumar added.

