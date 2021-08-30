Karnataka’s capital to be India’s first fully vaccinated city?

  1. Home
News Network
August 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the Government wants Bengaluru to be the first city in India to become fully vaccinated.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting with officials and experts here he said that five lakh doses will be administered every day in Karnataka from september 1 onwards

He also said that ‘Lasika Utsav’ (vaccination camps) will be held every Wednesday where 10 lakh doses will be administered.

Stating that in some districts there is hesitating to take the vaccine, it needs to be corrected "We have vaccinated 1.5 crore vaccinations in August," he said.

He said “ We will soon launch this program in the slums in Bangalore . Vaccination drivers have taken the border districts of Kerala.”

He said we would give the priority to vaccinating all people in the state by the end of December.

He said the third wave has begun in some states, however , the state government has taken all precautionary measures to avoid virus infections, he added.

News Network
August 26,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 26: The rising Covid cases among College students in the Dakshina Kannada district in the past few days has been a cause of great concern.

The Health Department has now begin issuing notices to colleges which have failed to adhere to the Covid guidelines.

Health department sources said on Thursday that in the past 15 days period, as many as 627 students from 29 collages have tested positive. Of these 327 are students from Kerala while the rest include students from the district and other parts of the state.

As many as 77 students of a private college in Sullia have tested positive in the past few days. Though RT-PCR negative reports is a must for students, many students from Kerala who come with a negative report, have tested positive after a few days, officials said.

News Network
August 30,2021

Mysuru, Aug 30: Shocking details are coming out in the investigation of the Mysuru gang-rape case. The accused, as per police sources, have told them that they were encouraged by the fact that after committing crimes, including molestations in Mysuru, no complaint was ever lodged against them by the victims.

The gang-rape which took place on August 24 in Mysuru made national headlines. The accused dragged a college-going girl while she was with her male friend to an isolated place near the Chamundi foothills. They attacked her friend and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. The police arrested five accused on Saturday (August 28) from Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile and are investigating the crime. The victim, who came to study from Maharashtra, has not recorded her statement as she still continues to be in mental trauma.

However, the free run of the accused could be halted after a woman, who lost her cell phone lodged a complaint two years ago, sources said.

Sources also said that the detection of the criminals was possible as one of their victims had lodged a miscellaneous complaint for mobile robbery. The woman has asked the police to retrieve the SIM card. She had mentioned in the complaint that she did not want the handset as it was too old, sources add.

After the gang-rape case, the investigators have collected all the information of robbery cases in the city and matched details. One of the accused was using the cell phone and it was traced as an IMEI number was available with the police, sources said.

The police have produced the accused before the court and have taken them into custody. Their medical tests have also been conducted. The accused have told police that they presumed Mysuru to be the safest city to commit crimes as none of their victims dared to lodge a police complaint.

Sources said the accused have confessed to the investigating team that they thought this gang-rape case victim would also not lodge a police complaint. The gang-rape accused have confessed to having committed many cases of road robberies and molestations in Mysuru.

Police sources said, one of the accused rapists was jailed for murdering the father of a girl he loved in Tamil Nadu. Another accused turned psycho after being dumped by three of his girlfriends and indulged in molestation and sexual assaults on gullible women and girls all through.

Meanwhile, the parents of a few accused persons in Tamil Nadu were not found to have any clue on the crime their sons had committed.

The investigating team is expected to take the accused rapists to the scene of crime to conduct spot investigation on Monday. Further investigation is on.

News Network
August 23,2021

Kabul, Aug 23: Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again defended his decision to go ahead with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by saying the country has no interest since al Qaeda is gone.

Biden, while interacting with reporters, said there is a need to put things in perspective (about US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan). "What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?" the President said.

But the Pentagon contradicted that statement by saying the terror group still has presence in Afghanistan. However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to the US as it used to be 20 years ago. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 30 Aug 2021

TERRORISTS
All the Global Terrorists have established the Branch in India, the latter has become a heaven for the career criminals. The Indian Police are corrupt and justice is for sale in India by IAS and PCS Justices.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

