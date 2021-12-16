  1. Home
  Karnataka's Religion Bill proposes 10-year jail for facilitating conversion of woman, minor and SC/ST

News Network
December 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka government’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion. 

The draft of the so called ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021’, which official sources say is not yet finalised, aims to prohibit "conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage".

Offences registered under the proposed bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Imprisonment "shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years" along with a fine of around Rs 25,000. However, for conversion involving a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, jail term can go up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The accused person will have to prove that the religious conversion was voluntary and not by force. Further, the bill makes a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. 

The bill requires people willing to convert to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days of the conversion under a specified format. 

After the conversion, the “authority concerned shall take steps in accordance with applicable laws with regard to entitlement of persons converted to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government (prior to conversion),” the bill says. 

This means that a Dalit who converts should forego benefits he or she is entitled to as a member of the SC community. 

Any institution or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will not be eligible for any financial aid or grant from the government, the bill says. 

The bill noted that by virtue of Right to Freedom of Religion all persons are free to profess, practice or propagate any religion of their choice. However, "...Supreme Court has held that 'Right to Propagate' under Article 25 does not include the right to convert another person,” the bill notes.

“In recent years the state has noticed many (instances) of conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means' and also 'mass conversion'. These instances caused disturbances of 'public order' in the state,” the bill explains.

“The Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its thirtieth report, has made the recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject," the proposed bill says.

Comments

News Network
December 14,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 14: The proposed anti-conversion bill that the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce during the ongoing Winter Session of the state legislature is expected to have penal provisions, and may also insist that the persons who wish to convert to another faith file an application with the Deputy Commissioner two months in advance.

Also, the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations; however, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to in the religion he or she converts to.

"The anti-conversion law that we are bringing is not aimed at targeting any particular community, we are bringing it within the framework of law. It is there in Article 25 of the Constitution that there cannot be forced conversion, but, there was no penal clause if such conversion takes place," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi, he said, "We are bringing punishment, penalty provisions (for forced conversion). One who wants to convert should submit an application two months prior to the Deputy Commissioner, also the person performing conversion will also have to apply. Those who are converting will have to lose the religion of their origin and facilities or benefits attached with it."

The government is likely to table the anti-conversion bill during the Winter Session of the state legislature that began on Monday in the border district of Belagavi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the anti-conversion bill is currently with the law department's scrutiny committee.

Once cleared, it will move to the cabinet and subsequently introduced in the legislative assembly and council.

State Congress President DK Shivakumar, however, said his party is completely opposed to the proposed anti-conversion bill, calling it anti-constitutional, and warned that it will be detrimental to the interest of the state. 

Comments

News Network
December 12,2021

attack.jpg

Belagavi, Dec 12: A miscreant attempted to attack a church priest with a sword in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said, adding that they have launched an investigation to hunt down the miscreant.

Father Francis of Saint Joseph's 'The Worker Church' was attacked on Saturday evening and is said to be out of danger.

The police said the incident took place at the residence of Father Francis, where the miscreant had been hiding. The attacker tried to slash Father Francis with his sword as soon as he (Father) came out of the house to check on a dog that was barking continuously.

Father Francis informed the police that a man wielding a sword jumped from the compound wall and entered the first floor of the residence behind the church at about 3.15 pm. He was hiding in a room and attempted to assault the priest. However, the priest escaped by a whisker. 

Later, the culprit managed to flee by jumping over the wall. His entry and exit have been caught by the CCTV. The APMC police visited the spot. Further investigation is under way.

Comments

News Network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. 

This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

The immigration department is keeping an eye on passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries. Around 50 passengers have reportedly arrived from the categorized high-risk countries in past two weeks.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. 

The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said. 

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.

Comments

