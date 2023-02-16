Kateel accuses DKS of having soft corner for Mangaluru cooker blast accused

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has accused Congress state president D K Shivakumar of having a soft corner for Mangaluru cooker blast accused Mohammed Shariq, who was injured along with the driver when the alleged cooker bomb he was holding exploded in an autorickshaw on November 19, last year.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting in Koppal on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

The BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada claimed that when Shariq was arrested, Shivakumar had called the accused as innocent and naive.

Kateel took a jibe at the Congress leader saying that he has intense love for two cookers -- one is Belagavi cooker and another is Mangaluru cooker.

Kateel was referring to the free distribution of cookers in Belagavi allegedly by a Congress leader aspiring to contest the upcoming assembly election.

Kateel also mocked stalwart Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah by claiming that the "mass leader" has not found a constituency for himself to contest the election.

He challenged Siddaramaiah to contest the polls from Badami where the Congress leader had won the 2018 assembly election with a thin margin.

"You are a leader who had ruled the state for five years. You call yourself the mass leader of Congress. Why the mass leader does not have a constituency (to contest election)? Are you the mass leader who is groping in the dark without a constituency?" Kateel sought to know.