Kateel accuses DKS of having soft corner for Mangaluru cooker blast accused

News Network
February 16, 2023

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has accused Congress state president D K Shivakumar of having a soft corner for Mangaluru cooker blast accused Mohammed Shariq, who was injured along with the driver when the alleged cooker bomb he was holding exploded in an autorickshaw on November 19, last year.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting in Koppal on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

The BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada claimed that when Shariq was arrested, Shivakumar had called the accused as innocent and naive.

Kateel took a jibe at the Congress leader saying that he has intense love for two cookers -- one is Belagavi cooker and another is Mangaluru cooker.

Kateel was referring to the free distribution of cookers in Belagavi allegedly by a Congress leader aspiring to contest the upcoming assembly election.

Kateel also mocked stalwart Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah by claiming that the "mass leader" has not found a constituency for himself to contest the election.

He challenged Siddaramaiah to contest the polls from Badami where the Congress leader had won the 2018 assembly election with a thin margin.

"You are a leader who had ruled the state for five years. You call yourself the mass leader of Congress. Why the mass leader does not have a constituency (to contest election)? Are you the mass leader who is groping in the dark without a constituency?" Kateel sought to know.

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Rama and Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.

He then asked the cheering crowd, "I want to ask the people of Yalaburga – whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?"

The BJP leader invoked the name of Anjaneya in Koppal district, which is believed to be 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom as mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The place is also believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman at Anjanadri – the hill of Hanuman's mother Anjana.

"Take oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here," the BJP leader said.

February 6,2023

Tumakuru, Feb 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's helicopter factory -- the country's largest chopper manufacturing facility -- in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. Bengaluru-headquartered HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonne with a total business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years at this facility in Gubbi taluk, officials said.

The factory, spread across 615 acres for which the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone in 2016, would initially manufacture Light Utility Helicopters (LUH)). It will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters without import and giving much-needed fillip to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in helicopter design, development, and manufacture, they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior officials of Ministry of Defence were among those present on the occasion. "It is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance India's capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters," Singh said. Assembly polls in Karnataka are due by May. PM Modi unveiled the LUH, which has been flight tested.

The LUH is an indigenously designed and developed three-tonne class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter. Initially, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 every year in a phased manner, according to the Defence Ministry. The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs).

It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future. Potential exports of civil LUH will also be catered to from this factory, which is being equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques for its operations, officials said.

The proximity of the factory, with the existing HAL facilities in Bengaluru, will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support skill and infrastructure development such as schools, colleges and residential areas, it was noted. The factory is fully operational after the establishment of facilities like heli-runway, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control and various supporting service facilities, officials said.

February 15,2023

A youth from Uttara Kannada district allegedly ended his life by jumping out of the window of a third-floor pub in Belagavi in the intervening night of February 13 and 14. 

The police have identified the deceased as Lokesh Shanbhag, 28, a native of Haliyal town in Uttara Kannada district.

He is said to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the stock market. Lokesh had on Monday night visited the pub along with a group of friends. A while later, he jumped out of the window of the pub located on the third floor of a building on Ambedkar Road.

Lokesh was rushed to a private hospital with severe head injuries. He failed to respond to treatment and died.

The family members of the deceased youth informed police that he was depressed after suffering huge losses in stock market trading and took the extreme step. They denied any foul play in the death. 

