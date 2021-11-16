  1. Home
'Keen to explore future of India-Israel bond': Israeli PM at Bengaluru Tech Summit

News Network
November 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hopes to visit India soon and is keen to explore what the future of the countries’ bond have in store.

"I hope to travel to India pretty soon and see what else the future holds for us," he said addressing the 2021 Bengaluru Tech Summit virtually on Wednesday.

Couple of weeks back, Naftali after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe, said they discussed the many ways both nations can take India-Israel relations to the next level, especially on future technological collaboration, which can convert the great partnership between the two nations into a powerhouse of innovation.

Both Modi and Naftali had held their first meeting on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The meeting made headlines not only for their deliberations on defence, environment and global issues, but also for Naftali asking Modi to join his party counting on the Indian PM's popularity in Israel.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also spoke about the proposed visit of Naftali to India and said both countries will soon complete free trade agreement negotiations.

Addressing the summit virtually from Jerusalem, Naftali said when Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen, because India is one of world's largest economies and boasts of vast digital expertise and Israel is world's leading innovation country.

"You know I always say amazing people can do amazing things. India is one of the biggest countries in the world with one of the biggest economies in the world and vast digital expertise. And Israel is one of the leading innovation and startup countries in the world. When Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen," he said.

"How do I know this? Well, I did it in my previous life (stint as a businessman), I ran a company called Cyota and we merged with an Indian company, and we were working together in our office in Manhattan. The fusion of the two civilizations and two deep cultures was remarkable. And I believe in that fusion. I believed it then and I believe it now," Gilon said.

The combination of Indian and Israeli creativity, imagination and tenacity has the power to do amazing things, he added.

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India in January 2018.

Israel is a vital partner for India, as it hugely depends on its high technology and defence equipment. Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is currently visiting Israel.

News Network
November 7,2021

Belagavi, Nov 7: Tension prevailed in Maratha Colony in Karnataka's Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday after Hindu activists laid siege to a residential building alleging mass religious conversion.

The protesters claimed that as many as 200 people, including women and children from rural backgrounds, were put up in the building on the pretext of mass prayer for the purpose of religious conversion.

The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. However, before the police reached the spot, many participating in the mass prayer fled the spot. The angry protesters locked the remaining people in a room, who were allowed to leave only after the police arrived.

The Hindu activists claimed that they had information that religious conversions take place in the building every Sunday on the pretext of mass prayers.

About 20 policemen have been stationed near the building as a precautionary measure.

News Network
November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Dozens of people, mostly children, have suffered eye injuries during the ongoing Deepavali celebrations across Karnataka.

In Bengaluru alone, around ten people have suffered eye from firecrackers. Three of these cases were reported on Thursday. 

One case each has been referred to the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and the private facilities of Narayana Nethralaya and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The case reported to Minto was Arham Khan, a nine-year-old boy from Basavanagudi, who suffered injuries in both eyes while bursting a flower pot cracker. He was given first aid at a local clinic before being referred to Minto on Thursday. Doctors say he is out of danger.

Citizens can call the Minto helpline (9480832430) in case of eye-related injuries.

At Narayana Nethralaya, a six-year-old girl, two 11-year-old boys and a 40-year-old man have been treated for firecracker-related eye injuries. “Fortunately, none of them suffered any serious eye damage,” said Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of the hospital.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chikkalasandra, is treating a 13-year-old boy who suffered an eye injury after being hit by a cracker spark while riding pillion on a scooter.

News Network
November 9,2021

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday triggered a huge row with his statement that people belonging to Brahmin and Baniya communities are in his "pockets".

Rao, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, came under attack from the Congress which sought an apology from the BJP leader, who later claimed the opposition party has "distorted" his statement.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal at the BJP's state headquarters, Rao said the party and its governments are going to have special focus on scheduled tribes and scheduled castes not as vote-banks but to address their concern like backwardness, employment and education.

After this, journalists asked Rao that perception about the BJP has been that it is a political party of “Brahmins-Baniyas” and he was talking about special focus on SCs/STs at a time when the saffron outfit's slogan is “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (with all, for everyone's development).

In reply, the BJP leader, while pointing towards his kurta's pockets, said, “Brahmins and Baniyas are in my pockets…. You (media people) termed us a Brahmin and Baniya party when most workers and vote bank were from these sections.” Rao said the BJP is working towards gaining trust of all sections of the society.

“When the number of people belonging to certain sections was higher, people used to say the party belongs to them. We are working to add more people from the SC/ST sections in our party after finding their lower representation. We are reaching out to all and making the BJP a party for every section,” he said.

Rao said the BJP is not leaving out any section, including Brahmins and Baniyas, from its representation, but only including those who were left out to become a national party in true sense.

After a 6-second video of Rao's controversial remark surfaced on social media and was shared by several leaders of opposition, state Congress president Kamal Nath lashed out at the BJP.

"In a statement in Bhopal, these sections as the BJP is claiming its right over them. What kind of respect is given to these classes whose leaders have played an important role in building the BJP? BJP leaders have become arrogant due to power,” he said.

Nath said the BJP should seek an apology from these communities.

“A party which talk about sabka saath, sabka vikas is now focussing on certain sections for power,” he said. Later, in a video statement, Rao said the Congress has a habit of "distorting" facts and statements.

“We don't discriminate among sections of the society. All Indians should be part of development. The Congress betrayed and divided all sections of the society. If STs are backward, the only reason is that the Congress has done injustice to them,” the BJP leader said.

