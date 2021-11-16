‘Keen to explore future of India-Israel bond’: Israeli PM at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hopes to visit India soon and is keen to explore what the future of the countries’ bond have in store.

"I hope to travel to India pretty soon and see what else the future holds for us," he said addressing the 2021 Bengaluru Tech Summit virtually on Wednesday.

Couple of weeks back, Naftali after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe, said they discussed the many ways both nations can take India-Israel relations to the next level, especially on future technological collaboration, which can convert the great partnership between the two nations into a powerhouse of innovation.

Both Modi and Naftali had held their first meeting on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The meeting made headlines not only for their deliberations on defence, environment and global issues, but also for Naftali asking Modi to join his party counting on the Indian PM's popularity in Israel.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also spoke about the proposed visit of Naftali to India and said both countries will soon complete free trade agreement negotiations.

Addressing the summit virtually from Jerusalem, Naftali said when Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen, because India is one of world's largest economies and boasts of vast digital expertise and Israel is world's leading innovation country.

"You know I always say amazing people can do amazing things. India is one of the biggest countries in the world with one of the biggest economies in the world and vast digital expertise. And Israel is one of the leading innovation and startup countries in the world. When Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen," he said.

"How do I know this? Well, I did it in my previous life (stint as a businessman), I ran a company called Cyota and we merged with an Indian company, and we were working together in our office in Manhattan. The fusion of the two civilizations and two deep cultures was remarkable. And I believe in that fusion. I believed it then and I believe it now," Gilon said.

The combination of Indian and Israeli creativity, imagination and tenacity has the power to do amazing things, he added.

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India in January 2018.

Israel is a vital partner for India, as it hugely depends on its high technology and defence equipment. Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is currently visiting Israel.