  Killers of Bajrang Dal activist developed hatred for Hindus during hijab row, claims NIA

September 6, 2022

Shivamogga, Sept 6: Persons accused of killing of a Bajrang Dal activist here in February this year had developed hatred towards the Hindu community and raised slogans against the activist while hacking him to death, according to a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency before the Special Court recently.

Amid the hijab (head scarf) row in Karnataka, the activist was hacked to death in full public view.

“Investigation revealed that the accused had developed enmity towards the Hindu community during the CAA-NRC issue, hijab controversy and cow preservation activities of the Bajrang Dal activists,” the charge sheet said. 

“For these reasons, they (accused) conspired to create terror among people of Hindu community, and to create communal disharmony, ill-will and hatred among people of Hindu and Muslim community in Shivamogga city,” it said.

It added that the accused started observing the movement of prominent Hindu community leaders in Shivamogga during processions, celebrations and functions of the community. The accused then zeroed in on Harsha as a prominent Hindu community leader and in order to create terror among Hindus they conducted a recce and got weapons to kill him, the charge sheet said.

The agency said, “On the day of offence after tracing Harsha alias Hindu Harsha, the accused chased him in a public road with machetes in their hands and then assaulted him in full public view by shouting 'Kafir Bajrang Dal Wale Ko Maro',” The NIA said the accused persons formed themselves into a gang, conspired and hacked Harsha to death in order to create terror. 

September 6,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Operations have been launched to find out two cops who have been washed away in the overflowing rivulet in Bandihala village of Yalaburga taluk in Koppal district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

According to police, the cops who were washed away have been identified as Mahesh and Ningappa attached to Mundaragi police station. The tragedy had taken place when they were returning from duty.

Sources explained that the rivulet was overflowing as water had been released from all four gates of the Hirehalla dam of Koppal taluk.

Meanwhile, the authorities found the dead body of Nagamma Kavaluru (52), who was washed away in floods on Monday evening. Her body was found 1.5 kilometers away in Gadag district.

A 23-year-old female B.Com graduate was electrocuted to death due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday late night.

Public have been outraged in Bengaluru, following the death of Akhila, a B.Com graduate who was returning home on Monday late night, due to electrocution. She was on bike and moving on the inundated stretch of road in the limits of Whitefield police station.

Akhila, who worked in a private school, got imbalanced while moving on a two-wheeler. She grabbed an electrical poll by the roadside. The electrical cables which had come out of the pole caused the electrocution and she succumbed to the injuries.

The people have questioned the negligence of the Bengaluru Electrical Supply Board Company (BESCOM) in this regard.

In Yemalur locality of Bengaluru, all main roads and crossroads are inundated forcing the residents of apartments to commute in tractors. The cars were seen floating on the roads. The school children were also being transported in the tractors till the main roads from their houses at many places in Bengaluru. The boat services are also pressed into service in Yemalur to aid and transport people. 

September 1,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion. 

The wellness centre sprawled over 21 acres of land in Nelamangala, designed by the prominent architect, Mahesh Diophode and conceptualised by designer Ayush Kasliwal, can accommodate 400 guests and has 86 special rooms, 30 deluxe suites, 16 cottages, and 16 nests. Therapies include those from the centuries old ancient Indian healing sciences of Naturopathy and Yoga, and include even a three day course.

The most distinctive building, is the 'Kurma' (with a gigantic tortoise on top) designed for yoga, meditation, and a temperature-controlled pool for swimming. The 'Nandi' block has dining areas that offer different kinds of customized diet and over 25 therapy units.

Ksheamavana believes in five-pillars of well-being -- Mind-Body Medicine, Sleep Medicine, Nutritional Medicine, Energy Medicine, and Gut Health, said Dr Narendra Shetty, chief wellness officer. He added that there is a concept of concierge where a team of doctors -- yoga therapists and nutritionists -- will keep in touch with the persons for 21 days after they complete treatment at the centre.

"They will do online classes, consultations, provide food and nutritional guidelines and follow through with them. We develop a journal for 21 days which they fill up and share with their wellness concierge. By and large you won't do a three days' treatment. It takes 21 days to create a habit, hence we intend to hand hold you for 21 days," he told ToI.

He said that people from Bengaluru need something that is available to them on the weekends, and that was the purpose of coming closer to it. While the seven to 21 day courses in Dharmasthala and Mangalore cater to curative purpose, but here in Bengaluru we have four different categories -- preventive (minimum 3 days of stay) , curative (seven days) , rehab (minimum 10 days) and wellness retreat (three to nine days, including yoga for a minimum of five days).

Shreyas Kumar, director (projects) SDMES said the project of 21 acres is worth Rs 90 crore.

Shraddha Amith, told ToI, said the food produce is procured from local growers in Devanahalli, Mandya, among others but in the next phase we are planning to have a farm here. She added that most of their interns and doctors are their alumni.

Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Dharmasthala – President, SDME Society said the ambience is meant to make it attractive for people to stay here because there is no drugs or treatment given, no surgery done, hence we made it beautiful so people can stay for longer time.

He added that unwanted materials from the museum are converted to useful items here. He also said that Covid had caused a loss of time of one year and workers were not staying back, which caused a delay in the start of the wellness centre. He expects people from different parts of the country too to visit it.

The centre was launched on August 20, and officially started running from September 1, after the inaugural.

August 30,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of a Muslim body, allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation had earlier decided to allow installation of Ganapati idol for three days at the site.

"The House committee recommended allowing Ganeshotsav, after gathering opinions and consulting legal experts. It received 28 memoranda in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav and 11 against it," Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had said on Monday. The decision was taken despite opposition by Congress members of the House panel.

Meanwhile, a three-judge Supreme Court bench constituted by newly appointed Chief Justice of India UU Lalit is hearing the Karnataka Waqf Board's plea challenging a HC order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Congress, which had initially endorsed setting up the House panel in the council meeting, subsequently changed its stand and did not participate in its meetings. They joined Monday's meeting only to register their opposition to the formation of the committee and its decision.

According to officials as per the Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year, and HDMC hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day.

