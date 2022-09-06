Killers of Bajrang Dal activist developed hatred for Hindus during hijab row, claims NIA

Bengaluru, Sept 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion.

The wellness centre sprawled over 21 acres of land in Nelamangala, designed by the prominent architect, Mahesh Diophode and conceptualised by designer Ayush Kasliwal, can accommodate 400 guests and has 86 special rooms, 30 deluxe suites, 16 cottages, and 16 nests. Therapies include those from the centuries old ancient Indian healing sciences of Naturopathy and Yoga, and include even a three day course.

The most distinctive building, is the 'Kurma' (with a gigantic tortoise on top) designed for yoga, meditation, and a temperature-controlled pool for swimming. The 'Nandi' block has dining areas that offer different kinds of customized diet and over 25 therapy units.

Ksheamavana believes in five-pillars of well-being -- Mind-Body Medicine, Sleep Medicine, Nutritional Medicine, Energy Medicine, and Gut Health, said Dr Narendra Shetty, chief wellness officer. He added that there is a concept of concierge where a team of doctors -- yoga therapists and nutritionists -- will keep in touch with the persons for 21 days after they complete treatment at the centre.

"They will do online classes, consultations, provide food and nutritional guidelines and follow through with them. We develop a journal for 21 days which they fill up and share with their wellness concierge. By and large you won't do a three days' treatment. It takes 21 days to create a habit, hence we intend to hand hold you for 21 days," he told ToI.

He said that people from Bengaluru need something that is available to them on the weekends, and that was the purpose of coming closer to it. While the seven to 21 day courses in Dharmasthala and Mangalore cater to curative purpose, but here in Bengaluru we have four different categories -- preventive (minimum 3 days of stay) , curative (seven days) , rehab (minimum 10 days) and wellness retreat (three to nine days, including yoga for a minimum of five days).

Shreyas Kumar, director (projects) SDMES said the project of 21 acres is worth Rs 90 crore.

Shraddha Amith, told ToI, said the food produce is procured from local growers in Devanahalli, Mandya, among others but in the next phase we are planning to have a farm here. She added that most of their interns and doctors are their alumni.

Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Dharmasthala – President, SDME Society said the ambience is meant to make it attractive for people to stay here because there is no drugs or treatment given, no surgery done, hence we made it beautiful so people can stay for longer time.

He added that unwanted materials from the museum are converted to useful items here. He also said that Covid had caused a loss of time of one year and workers were not staying back, which caused a delay in the start of the wellness centre. He expects people from different parts of the country too to visit it.

The centre was launched on August 20, and officially started running from September 1, after the inaugural.