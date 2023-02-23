  1. Home
Kuldeep Kumar R Jain is new Mangaluru police chief as Shashi Kumar transferred

February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: Senior IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City, will now take over as the new city police commissioner of Mangaluru.

N Shashi Kumar, who has been serving as the commissioner of Mangaluru city police for past two years, meanwhile, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Railways.
 

February 10,2023
February 10,2023

New Delhi, Feb 10: India will drop the pre-departure Covid test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday, the health ministry said, as Covid-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.

The random testing of 2 per cent of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated February 9 to the civil aviation ministry.

February 23,2023
February 23,2023

New Delhi, Feb 23: Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by police on Thursday after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party said.

Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant.

Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of CISF.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC for his alleged remarks against the Prime Minister.

Earlier several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac. Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

The flight was delayed. 

February 22,2023
February 22,2023

aapdelhi.jpg

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was held on Wednesday, 22 February.

AAP's candidate and first-time councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to be elected as Delhi’s new mayor.

Of the total 266 total votes cast for the mayoral elections, the AAP candidate bagged 150 votes while the BJP nominee, Rekha Gupta, trailed at 116 votes. 

The AAP thanked the Delhi voters for yet again reposing their trust in the party. The voting was held at the Civic Centre. 

"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

