  1. Home
  2. Kuruba community swamiji upset after authorities clean state-controlled Vishnu temple after his visit

Kuruba community swamiji upset after authorities clean state-controlled Vishnu temple after his visit

News Network
February 3, 2024

swamiji.jpg

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Ishwarananda Puri Swamiji, the pontiff of Kanaka Guru Peetha of shepherd Kuruba community has alleged that the authorities cleaned the state-controlled Vishnu temple after he visited it during 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi' in December 2023.

Speaking at a Kannada Literary Conference at Sanehalli Math in Hosadurga on Friday night, the pontiff alleged that there was caste-based discrimination against him at the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in Chitradurga district.

Kurubas are from the shepherd community, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also belongs to.

"There's a Channakeshava temple at Bagur near here (Hosadurga). I came to know that they (temple authorities) cleaned the entire temple after I left it," the pontiff said during a conference of his community.

According to Swamiji, he went with Shantaveera Swamiji of Kunchitiga Math in Hosadurga.

Ishwarananda Puri further said he would have protested like 16th century AD saint-poet Kanakadasa, who too was prevented from entering Udupi Math.

"I would have protested had if I knew the temple came under the state Hindu religious endowment department," the pontiff said.

According to him, women from the priest's family were allowed inside the temple, while he was kept waiting outside despite the fact that he too was a pontiff of a Hindu monastery.

The Swami quipped that he has decided to go to all the temples as it helps cleaning all the shrines.

However, he told the gathering that henceforth he would not visit the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in future.

Meanwhile, the priest of Channakeshava temple Srinivas told reporters in Bagur that no such incident took place as the pontiff has been visiting it every year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 26: In yet another case of job fraud, a woman in Dakshina Kannada district has lost Rs 2.3 lakh. 

In a complaint, a 25-year-old woman stated that she had seen an advertisement regarding a job opportunity in a newspaper, and contacted the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement. 

As told by the person on the mobile number she contacted, from June 28, 2023 to Jan 12, 2024 in phases, she transferred money to the accounts of unknown persons who allegedly cheated her by not providing a job.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Puttur Rural police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2024

hindu.jpg

A 17-year-old Pre-University student belonging to a Dalit community was assaulted by a gang of Hindutva activists over a WhatsApp status, in Congress ruled Karnataka. 

The attackers were reportedly enraged over the victim 'belittling Rama'.

The boy, had put up a WhatsApp status which contained images of Dr BR Ambedkar along with Hindu deities Rama, and Hanuman, according to a police complaint

The victim was reportedly forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at a local temple in Humnabad, Bidar district, on January 22, the day of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

"When I was coming back from college, they stopped me and said that I had posted a status insulting Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. When I told them that I did not do anything wrong, they grabbed me and made me sit inside an autorickshaw," the Dalit boy said in his complaint to the police.

"Then, they dragged me to the Hanuman temple near Kullur bridge, assaulted me and forced me to chant Jai Sri Ram. They took me inside the temple and made me apologise," the complaint read.

The victim is a resident of Hunasagera village in Humnabad taluk.

Followed by the complaint, Humnabad police on Tuesday registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four accused, residents of Humnabad town -- Abhishek, Retesh Reddy, Sunil Reddy, and Abhishek Telanga -- were arrested the same day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A group of fishermen on board of a trawl boat was assaulted and looted by another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat mid-sea around 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House of Udupi district on January 30 at 5 am.

Five fishermen identified to be Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raguramaiah, Shivaraj and Sheenu— of a trawl boat were injured after another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat allegedly assaulted them.

In a complaint to Kaup police, complainant Mahammed Mustafa Basha (43) from Bunder in Mangaluru said that he owned 'Mirash- II IND-KA01-MM-2497' registered trawl boat. 

The boat had left for deep sea fishing on January 27 with fishermen Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raghuramaiah, Shivaraj, K Sheenu, Elumale, Chikkodi, and Raju— all from Andhra Pradesh on board from Mangaluru fisheries port.

In his complaint, Basha said that the incident occurred when they were returning to Mangaluru with a fish catch. When the trawl boat was situated 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House, a purse seine boat named 'Hanuma Jyothi' with 15 to 20 men on boat approached them. Later, seven to eight men from the purse seine boat allegedly entered Basha's trawl boat and took away fish boxes and loaded it to their boat.

Basha has further alleged in the complaint that fishermen identified as Sheenu and Raghuramaiah were allegedly taken away in a traditional boat by about seven members. Later, those in the purse seine boat assaulted six members who were on trawl boat. In the meantime, the two fishermen who were taken away were brought back to the trawl boat.

The complaint mentioned that the miscreants escaped with four mobile phones and 12 boxes of fish worth Rs 2 lakh. Kaup police have registered a case under IPC sections 395, 397, 323, 324, 326 and 149 and an investigation is in progress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.