  2. Landslides across Dakshina Kannada disrupt traffic, displace residents amid incessant rains

News Network
June 15, 2025

landslide.jpg

Mangaluru, June 15: Incessant rains continued to batter Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, triggering multiple landslides and causing widespread disruption to traffic and daily life across the district.

A significant landslide occurred adjacent to National Highway 169 at Kethikal in Thiruvail village near Vamanjoor, depositing a large volume of soil on the right side of the highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) promptly deployed teams to the site. Cleanup operations are currently underway, and precautionary traffic diversions have been put in place to maintain vehicular movement. Fortunately, no major damage or injuries were reported.

The Kethikal area has previously been identified as vulnerable, with similar incidents reported during last year’s monsoon. In response, the authorities had initiated soil-nailing measures and planned the construction of a gabion wall to stabilize the slope and prevent future landslides. Despite these efforts, the recurrence has raised fresh concerns about long-term solutions.

Meanwhile, another landslide affected the Jokatte–Padil section of the railway line, leading to slower train movement in the region as a precautionary measure.

In Kankanady's Naguri area, a minor landslide impacted residential zones, threatening at least 12 houses. Authorities evacuated the affected families to safer locations. Dramatic CCTV footage capturing the collapse of a massive compound wall at Suvarna Lane in Kankanady quickly went viral on social media, amplifying public concern.

Flash flooding was also reported in Pandeshwara’s Shivanagara 4th Cross, where residents struggled through knee-deep water, adding to the growing list of monsoon-related woes.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded alarming rainfall figures over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Sunday:

Pudu Gram Panchayat (Mangaluru taluk): 189.5 mm

Neerumarga: 180.5 mm

Meramajalu: 174 mm

Bala Gram Panchayat: 165.5 mm

Patrame: 162.5 mm

Amtadi: 159.5 mm

Badagabelluru: 150 mm

Officials are closely monitoring vulnerable areas, and emergency teams remain on alert as forecasts predict continued rainfall in the coming days.

News Network
June 5,2025

Bengaluru, June 5: The Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru on Thursday registered an FIR against IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, and others in connection with the deadly stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked for criminal negligence in the incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The FIR has invoked Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 read with 3(5) of relevant legal provisions.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, directing the state government to submit a status report detailing the causes of the stampede and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 11 deceased. The franchise also launched a relief initiative titled "RCB Cares" to support fans who were injured in the stampede.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," the team said in a statement posted on social media. "As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced a separate Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for each of the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been discharged from hospitals.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where 18 victims were treated, only two remain under care and are reported to be out of danger, according to Medical Superintendent T Kemparaju.

News Network
June 11,2025

ananyarao.jpg

Mangaluru, June 11: Ananya Rao, a young woman from Land Links in Mangaluru, has been commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, marking a proud moment for her family and the city. 

The daughter of retired telecom employee Satish Rao and Veena Rao, Ananya earned her commission at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala following months of intensive training.

The commissioning ceremony took place on May 31 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, where she officially joined the ranks as a naval officer following the successful completion of her training.

She completed her schooling and pre-university education in Mangaluru, and went on to pursue a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

During her academic journey, she actively participated in NCC (National Cadet Corps), which played a crucial role in shaping her path toward the armed forces. From her early years, she displayed a deep commitment to serving the nation, a passion that grew stronger over time.

After graduating, Ananya cleared the highly competitive armed forces selection process and underwent 10 months of rigorous training at the Naval Academy. Her dedication, discipline, and perseverance earned her the commission as a Sub-Lieutenant.

Her achievement is a source of pride for Mangaluru and serves as an inspiration for young aspirants—especially women—who dream of a career in the defence forces.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru: A troubling case of photo misuse on social media has surfaced, where an image of a young man riding a scooter was altered and falsely circulated to claim he was carrying deadly weapons. The incident highlights the growing risk of misinformation and the dangerous consequences such manipulations can cause.

How the Incident Unfolded

Kilpadi resident Mohammed Suhail filed a complaint at the Bajpe Police Station, stating that on June 6, he was traveling to Moodbidri on a scooter with his friend, Wasim Sharif. While passing a construction site, Suhail noticed a white crystal-like stone on the ground, which he picked up, intending to place it in his fish aquarium at home. At the same time, he was holding a vape device in his other hand.

The next day, Suhail was shocked to discover that a photo of him on the scooter was circulating on WhatsApp, falsely alleging that he was carrying swords. His neighbor, Adil Mohammed, informed him of the WhatsApp message and shared a screenshot of the fabricated claim.

Upon checking Instagram, Suhail found that the account Karavali_tigers had posted his photo with exaggerated highlights, accompanied by a caption questioning law enforcement and alleging that individuals were roaming with dangerous weapons unchecked.

To worsen the situation, an audio clip in the Beary language was shared alongside the image, falsely warning that a scooter had passed through Mijar toward Todar carrying “stones and swords”, hinting at potential violence. This misleading content was also widely shared in the WhatsApp group Ulaibettu 24/Breaking News.

The Dangers of False Claims

Such fabricated posts can have serious consequences, including:

•    Inciting communal tensions and disturbing public peace.

•    Damaging the reputation of innocent individuals.

•    Spreading misinformation that can provoke unnecessary fear and distrust.

Use Social Media Responsibly

This case is a stark reminder that images and videos on social media can be twisted to create false narratives. With advanced editing tools and viral platforms, misinformation spreads rapidly, often leading to panic, hostility, and even legal consequences for those falsely accused.

Protect Yourself from Social Media Manipulation

To safeguard against photo misuse and fake news, take these precautions:

> Be cautious about sharing personal images online, especially on public platforms.

> Verify information before believing or forwarding posts—even if they seem urgent.

> Report misleading content immediately to social media platforms or authorities.

> Enable privacy settings to restrict who can access and share your photos.

> Avoid engaging with inflammatory posts that seem designed to provoke unrest.

Legal Action and Next Steps

Suhail has lodged a complaint with police authorities, urging them to investigate the individuals responsible for spreading false claims using his image. Barke Police have also registered a case against the Instagram account beary-legend for posting provocative and misleading content about a Hindu activist.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible social media use and urge citizens to remain vigilant against online misinformation.

