  2. Large number of Muslim girls not allowed to write Class 10 exam over hijab

March 29, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 29: A large number of Muslim girls who wished to appear for their Class 10 board examination wearing hijab were denied entry in Karnataka on Monday citing the recent High Court verdict. 

However, majority of Muslim girl students helplessly chose to write the exam without hijab with the fear of being targeted by the government. 

Authorities of an exam centre in a school in Hubballi district sent back Muslim girls, who came to write exams sporting the hijab. 

A similar scene was witnessed in a government school in Ilkal town of Bagalkote district where Muslim students were denied entry to write the SSLC board exams. 

In Bengaluru, a Muslim supervisor was suspended for wearing hijab on duty. '

The full bench of Karnataka High Court had recently ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule. The Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone has to follow the High Court ruling or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), over 8.69 lakh students had enrolled for the exam but 20,994 students did not turn up or not allowed to write exams. 

Last year, the absentees were only 3,769. Last year, the attendance was 99.54 per cent, which came down to 97.59 per cent this year. Among the 8.48 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 8.11 lakh were fresh candidates, 35,509 were private fresh ones and 1,701 were repeaters.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the exam took place smoothly in the state. “After two years, full-scale SSLC exams took place. Children came to the exam centres excited and wrote the exam. Parents too happily sent their children to write the exam while teachers too were happy to conduct the exam,” Nagesh said in a statement.

Comments

News Network
March 23,2022

Moscow, Mar 23: President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week 

G20 Summit

President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G20 Summit later this year in Indonesia, Moscow's envoy said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions Russia could be excluded from the group over the war in Ukraine.

A day earlier, the United States indicated it would consult allies over Russia's membership in international forums to increase pressure over the invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted a refugee crisis in Europe and roiled global markets.

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said that G20 host Jakarta had invited Putin to the November heads of state summit in Bali.

Comments

News Network
March 23,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 23: In a shocking remark, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy today claimed that the Muslim girl students, who are begging the authorities to allow them to enter classes with hijab, are  “remote-controlled”.

The JD(S) leader was speaking in the Assembly on communal harmony in the education sector in the wake of the hijab controversy. 

“The [Muslim] students have said they will boycott exams if hijab isn’t allowed. This is not their feeling; they’re being remote-controlled. You need to hit those remote controls,” Kumaraswamy told the government.

 “Some girls have been misled. There was no problem like this in educational institutions. The hearts of students are unadulterated as milk. But, some have tried to poison their hearts,” Kumaraswamy said. 

Kumaraswamy claimed that MLAs from his own party, including his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy (Ramanagara MLA), asked him not to raise the hijab issue given its sensitivity. 

“Karnataka was seen as the Kashi for education. But, where are we going with our politics? Kids are boycotting classes...what do the kids know? All of us have our agendas and standing, but the government has the responsibility of creating a good environment in schools and colleges,” Kumaraswamy said, urging the government to hold talks with religious leaders.

Comments

News Network
March 18,2022

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has come to the defence of the Gandhi family, saying they alone cannot be held responsible for the party's recent losses in the Assembly polls.

"The Gandhis offered to step down, but it was not accepted by the CWC. So, what is our option now? We need to speed up the process to elect a new Congress president. But the earliest that that can happen is August. But what do we do between now and August? Till then we, including me, believe that Mrs Gandhi is leading the charge," Chidambaram told NDTV in an interview.

He also said that the party would be open to alliances as a junior member on a state-by-state basis, such as with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab or with the TMC in West Bengal, as it needs to make adjustments in order to beat the BJP. "If you fight the BJP state-by-state, it will be possible to defeat it," Chidambaram said.

Saying that the Gandhis accepted responsibility and should not be blamed for the party's losses in the Assembly elections, Chidambaram said: "Nobody is running away from responsibility. But the responsibility lies with everybody in a leadership position, be it at the block, district, state and AICC (All India Congress Committee) level. It is not enough to say that the AICC leadership is responsible".

The Group of 23 leaders in the Congress recently called for "inclusive leadership" within the party, which is seeing its political footprint reduce with each election. The call resulted in a major backlash from within the party itself, with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleging that the G-23 leaders were attempting to break the party by continuing to hold meetings even after the CWC had discussed 'all' issues during its recent meeting.

Chidambaram said that the party would have full-time leadership in August, and that "all they can do" is take necessary and comprehensive reforms in the party organisation by then.

"I hope there will not be a split. Everyone should go back and rebuild party units," Chidambaram told the publication.

Chidambaram, however, conceded there were "serious deficiencies" in the party, "which I have pointed out, which others have pointed out like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Organisational weaknesses."

Comments

