Let CM Bommai give report card on previous Budget before presenting new one: DKS

News Network
February 16, 2023

Mysuru, Feb 16: KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is all set to present the Budget on Friday, should give a report card on the previous budget and answer by Thursday evening, as to why they have spent only 56 per cent (1.4 lakh crore out of Rs 2.5 lakh crore allotted) of the allocation of previous budget-2022-23.

Out of 339 promises in that, 207 remain as mere government orders and 132 promises have not been implemented.  Hence Kannadigas should reject the Budget 2023-24 even before it is presented. When their promises remain in speeches, why should they seek vote, when they are not eligible to come to power again?

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, Shivakumar said Shuchi scheme which was supposed to benefit 19 lakh girl children is not re-started. 50 per cent of the promised Rs 3000 crore funds for Kalyana Karnataka is not spent. 

He said that Basavaraj Bommai has deceived all the communities with fake promises of reservation. The Bommai or Modi Government did not place the enhanced SC/ST reservation bill in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. They have failed to provide actual funds to Vokkaliga Development Board and Billava Kosha announced in the previous budget. They have not built Kannada Bhavan in Goa either. 

Shivakumar also said that Congress government had fulfilled 95 per cent of its promises in its manifesto.  The BJP government in the state has not fulfilled 91 per cent out of 600 promises made by them in their 2018 manifesto ahead of previous Assembly elections. They have not fulfilled 29 out of 32 promises made in education or 35 out of 40 promises made in health sectors.

40 out of 48 promises were made in infrastructure growth and 22 out of 23 promises were made in industrial growth. They failed to fulfil 97 out of 112 promises made to farmers including farm loan waivers or fair minimum support prices for crops. They failed to fulfil 24 out of 26 promises made to women, including allotting Rs 10,000 crore 'Sthree Unnati Nidhi' and giving smartphones to girls. They failed to fulfil 17 out of 18 promises made to youth. 2,52,000 government posts are vacant. They have not constructed a single PU college. Free education till degree level is also not fulfilled. 

He said that they betrayed the SC/ST/OBC communities by not fulfilling 71 out of 81 promises. They have not released the Rs 4500 crore worth of scholarships promised to students of those communities. They have not built Rs 15,000 crore worth of houses promised to those communities. They have duped the SC/STs, by diverting Rs 7000 crore of ST/ST sub-plan funds. 

Shivakumar said that PM Modi promised to make Mysore a Paris during his visit to Mysuru years ago. "Let them build one such road of Paris in Mysuru", said the KPCC president. 

He said it was thought that the double-engine government would go in high speed and take Karnataka to a bigger position. But it only made sound and released smoke and it never took off.

He said, "While we had thought that we would win 136 seats in the next assembly elections, going by the overwhelming response to 'Praja Dhwani' conventions, we feel that we will win 141 seats."

On actor Sudeep meeting him, he said, "he is a good friend, with my vast experience, we discussed several social service activities. I did not invite him to Congress."

KPCC working President R Druvanarayan, AICC secretary in charge of State, Roji M John, Senior Congress leaders, H M Revanna, Rani Sathish and others were present. 

D K Shivakumar said that unless they build a service road to Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and provide alternate roads to people, they should not collect Rs 250 toll. Else they will take up a huge protest. 

News Network
February 2,2023

New Delhi, Feb 2: India's Adani group shares plunged on Thursday after the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, bringing its cumulative market capitalisation losses to $100 billion since last week's short-seller attack.

The withdrawal of Adani Enterprises' share sale marks a dramatic setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses.

Adani on Wednesday called off the share sale as a stocks rout sparked by US short-seller Hindenburg's criticisms deepened, despite the offer being fully subscribed on Tuesday. In the fallout of the short-seller's attack, Adani has also lost his title as Asia's richest man.

The group's flagship firm - Adani Enterprises - plunged 10 per cent after opening higher on Thursday. Other group companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission - fell 10 per cent each, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar dropped 5% each.

The stocks tumble and shelving of the share sale mark an embarrassing turn of events for the billionaire who has forged partnerships with foreign players in his global expansion of businesses that stretch from ports to mining to cement.

Adani is now the world's 16th richest, as per Forbes' list, down from third rank last week.

India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources told Reuters on Thursday. CLSA estimates that Indian banks were exposed to about 40 per cent of the 2 trillion rupees ($24.53 billion) of Adani group's debt in the fiscal year to March 2022.

Earlier this week, the Adani group said it had the complete support of investors, but investor confidence has tapered in recent days.

Citigroup's wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Citi declined to comment.

Hindenburg's report last week alleged an improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by the Adani group. It also raised concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

The Adani group has denied the accusations, saying the short-seller's allegation of stock manipulation has "no basis" and stems from an ignorance of Indian law. The group has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures, it added.

As shares plunged after the Hindenburg report, Adani managed to secure the share sale subscriptions on Tuesday even though the stock's market price was below the issue's offer price. But on Wednesday, stocks plunged again.

In a late night announcement on Wednesday, Adani said he was withdrawing the share sale as the company's "stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct." 

News Network
February 15,2023

Puttur, Feb 15: A Gram Panchayat member in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost his life after the car in which he was travelling rammed into electric poles and turned turtle last night. 

The victim has been identified as Muralidhar Bhat, a BJP backed member of member of Nidpalli gram panchayat. 

The tragedy occurred on the Santhyaru-Bettampady Road at Balakka near Santyar in Puttur when Bhat and others were heading towards Bettampady. 

It is learnt that the ill-fated car hit two electric poles, fell off the road and landed on 50 feet deep agricultural field. 

The other occupants of the car, identified as, Dileep Kumar Rao, Shashi Kumar and Navaneeth Bettampady, suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured have been hospitalised. 

News Network
February 10,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 10: Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada have arrested a woman, who failed to appear before the court in connection with a cheating case registered against her about five years ago, from Kerala.

The accused is Sujatha,42, a resident of Panacheri in Payyanur, Kannur district. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against Sujatha in Vittal police station, about five years ago.

Police said a lookout circular was issued against her, after she failed to appear before the court. Vittal police received information from the immigration officials at Kozhikode International Airport, about Sujatha’s arrival at 2.30am on Wednesday.

The immigration officials handed her over to the local police station. Following this, the Vittal police team brought Sujatha from Kozhikode, and produced her before a court on Thursday, police said.

