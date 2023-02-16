Let CM Bommai give report card on previous Budget before presenting new one: DKS

Mysuru, Feb 16: KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is all set to present the Budget on Friday, should give a report card on the previous budget and answer by Thursday evening, as to why they have spent only 56 per cent (1.4 lakh crore out of Rs 2.5 lakh crore allotted) of the allocation of previous budget-2022-23.

Out of 339 promises in that, 207 remain as mere government orders and 132 promises have not been implemented. Hence Kannadigas should reject the Budget 2023-24 even before it is presented. When their promises remain in speeches, why should they seek vote, when they are not eligible to come to power again?

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, Shivakumar said Shuchi scheme which was supposed to benefit 19 lakh girl children is not re-started. 50 per cent of the promised Rs 3000 crore funds for Kalyana Karnataka is not spent.

He said that Basavaraj Bommai has deceived all the communities with fake promises of reservation. The Bommai or Modi Government did not place the enhanced SC/ST reservation bill in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. They have failed to provide actual funds to Vokkaliga Development Board and Billava Kosha announced in the previous budget. They have not built Kannada Bhavan in Goa either.

Shivakumar also said that Congress government had fulfilled 95 per cent of its promises in its manifesto. The BJP government in the state has not fulfilled 91 per cent out of 600 promises made by them in their 2018 manifesto ahead of previous Assembly elections. They have not fulfilled 29 out of 32 promises made in education or 35 out of 40 promises made in health sectors.

40 out of 48 promises were made in infrastructure growth and 22 out of 23 promises were made in industrial growth. They failed to fulfil 97 out of 112 promises made to farmers including farm loan waivers or fair minimum support prices for crops. They failed to fulfil 24 out of 26 promises made to women, including allotting Rs 10,000 crore 'Sthree Unnati Nidhi' and giving smartphones to girls. They failed to fulfil 17 out of 18 promises made to youth. 2,52,000 government posts are vacant. They have not constructed a single PU college. Free education till degree level is also not fulfilled.

He said that they betrayed the SC/ST/OBC communities by not fulfilling 71 out of 81 promises. They have not released the Rs 4500 crore worth of scholarships promised to students of those communities. They have not built Rs 15,000 crore worth of houses promised to those communities. They have duped the SC/STs, by diverting Rs 7000 crore of ST/ST sub-plan funds.

Shivakumar said that PM Modi promised to make Mysore a Paris during his visit to Mysuru years ago. "Let them build one such road of Paris in Mysuru", said the KPCC president.

He said it was thought that the double-engine government would go in high speed and take Karnataka to a bigger position. But it only made sound and released smoke and it never took off.

He said, "While we had thought that we would win 136 seats in the next assembly elections, going by the overwhelming response to 'Praja Dhwani' conventions, we feel that we will win 141 seats."

On actor Sudeep meeting him, he said, "he is a good friend, with my vast experience, we discussed several social service activities. I did not invite him to Congress."

KPCC working President R Druvanarayan, AICC secretary in charge of State, Roji M John, Senior Congress leaders, H M Revanna, Rani Sathish and others were present.

D K Shivakumar said that unless they build a service road to Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and provide alternate roads to people, they should not collect Rs 250 toll. Else they will take up a huge protest.