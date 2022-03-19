  1. Home
  2. Let down by HC, Muslim girls across Dakshina Kannada skip exams as PU colleges implement hijab ban

Let down by HC, Muslim girls across Dakshina Kannada skip exams as PU colleges implement hijab ban

coastaldigest.com news network
March 19, 2022

hijab.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 19:  Majority of the Muslim girl students in most of the 197 pre-university colleges across Dakshina Kannada are helplessly skipping preparatory exams, the high court upheld the BJP government’s hijab ban order. 

On Friday, about 25 second PUC students from Uppinangady PU college, who staged a dharna on the campus, also had to stay away from exams. 

A few male students also boycotted exams in solidarity. Lecturers attempted to convince the girl students to remove their headscarves but they remained firm on their decision.

Uppinangady Malik Deenar Juma Masjid president Mustafa Kempi, Gram Panchayat member U T Mohammed Touseef, and parents held a meeting with the principal. The principal told them that as per the HC order, students in hijab won't be allowed inside classrooms. 

According to Jayanna, Deputy Director of PU (DDPU), Education, several students returned home without appearing for the exams. "The list of absentees is compiled at the college level and not submitted to the office of the DDPU," he said when asked how many skipped the exams. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2022

Polling in five states came to an end on Monday evening, with the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluding at 6 pm. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other regional set-ups are in fierce competition for Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, with different elements in play in each of the five states. We track the exit polls here to present how the final poll results might turn out.

Polls suggest AAP win in Punjab

Aaj Tak-India Today-CNX polls suggest AAP will secure 76-90 seats in the 117-seat assembly of Punjab, while NewsX polstat has predicted 46-61 seats in the state. ETG has predicted 70-75 seats for the AAP.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Punjab
AAP: 100
Akali Dal+: 06
Congress: 10
BJP+: 1
Others: 0

Times Now-VETO gives AAP 70 seats in Punjab 
AAP: 70
Akali Dal+: 19
Congress: 22
BJP+: 5
Others: 1

Republic TV exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 1-3
Congress: 23-31
AAP: 62-70
Akali+: 16-24

ETG Research exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 3-7
Congress: 27-33
AAP: 70-75
Akali+: 7-13

NewsX-Polstrat exit poll for Punjab
BJP+: 1-6
Congress: 24-29
AAP: 56-91
Akali+: 22-26

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 16,2022

udupigirls.jpg

Udupi, Mar 16: Muslim girl students are dived in Udupi district after Karnataka High Court upheld state government’s controversial hijab ban order in classrooms. 

While hundreds of Muslim girl students today stayed home across the district after their colleges told them that headscarves would not be entertained in classrooms, some Muslim girls helplessly removed headscarves and entered classrooms. 

The six students of Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi who had first launched the protest against college for not allowing hijab remained absent today. 

Most of the Muslim girl students of MGM College, Udupi, G Shankar P U College, Ajjarakadu, Govt Junior College, Kundapura, and many other colleges in the district also had to stay away from the colleges thanks to High Court’s verdict.

A few Muslim girl students of Govt First Grade College in Kaup pleaded the authorities to allow them enter the classrooms with hijab. However, they had to return home after college authorities asked them to remove their headscarves. 

Meanwhile, the police have intensified security around educational institutions in the district. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2022

Deputy Congress leader UT Khader’s suggestion that the government should organise harmony meetings in every district as a precursor to the Invest Karnataka summit led to some pandemonium in the Assembly on Monday. 

“The government wants to conduct a global investors meet in November. Before that, harmony meetings should be held in every district,” Khader said during a discussion on the Budget. He was referring to recent incidents of communal tension - the Hijab row and Shivamogga murder - and how they may deter investors. 

Worked up, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy asked Khader to explain. “You’re saying Karnataka is burning and investments won’t come. This is the Assembly. You can’t be vague. You must explain. Who is responsible for anarchy,” he asked, leading to a din. 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of spoiling communal harmony. “Your own minister violated prohibitory orders and took out a procession,” he said, referring to riots in Shivamogga following the death of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha. 

Madhuswamy retorted that even Congress violated prohibitory orders with the Mekedatu foot march. “You are spoiling (harmony) for your political reasons,” the minister said. 

Congress’ Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge explained how political stability and communal harmony are important to attract investments. “As IT/BT minister, I once gave a virtual presentation to Apple in Cupertino. They asked just two questions: what is the political stability in your state? And, is there social or communal harmony?” 

Earlier, Khader accused the government of being “quiet” when the hijab controversy brewed earlier this year. “Why was the government quiet? You left it to the court to settle the matter. The government should take steps to provide a conducive academic atmosphere in educational institutions,” he said. 

To this, Madhuswamy said the government had to follow court orders once the matter became sub-judice. “How can we ask someone not to go to court? Did we ask [the petitioners] to move court,” the minister asked rhetorically. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.