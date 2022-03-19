Let down by HC, Muslim girls across Dakshina Kannada skip exams as PU colleges implement hijab ban

Mangaluru, Mar 19: Majority of the Muslim girl students in most of the 197 pre-university colleges across Dakshina Kannada are helplessly skipping preparatory exams, the high court upheld the BJP government’s hijab ban order.

On Friday, about 25 second PUC students from Uppinangady PU college, who staged a dharna on the campus, also had to stay away from exams.

A few male students also boycotted exams in solidarity. Lecturers attempted to convince the girl students to remove their headscarves but they remained firm on their decision.

Uppinangady Malik Deenar Juma Masjid president Mustafa Kempi, Gram Panchayat member U T Mohammed Touseef, and parents held a meeting with the principal. The principal told them that as per the HC order, students in hijab won't be allowed inside classrooms.

According to Jayanna, Deputy Director of PU (DDPU), Education, several students returned home without appearing for the exams. "The list of absentees is compiled at the college level and not submitted to the office of the DDPU," he said when asked how many skipped the exams.