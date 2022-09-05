  1. Home
  Lingayat seer, who was hurt over Murugha Mutt sex scam, ends life in Belagavi Mutt

Lingayat seer, who was hurt over Murugha Mutt sex scam, ends life in Belagavi Mutt

News Network
September 5, 2022

swami.jpg

Belagavi, Sept 5: A Lingayat swamiji has ended his life by hanging in the premises of the mutt at Negiongal village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district. The incident came to the fore on Monday.

He has been identified as Basavsiddhling Mahaswamiji of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Neginhal. He was found hanging in his room on the premises of mutt.

Bailhongal police rushed to the spot and were investigating.

The reason behind such an extreme step was yet to be known. In a death note, the seer has clarified that no one is responsible for his extreme step. 

According to sources, he was deeply depressed and saddened after the alleged Murugha Mutt sex scam came to light recently.

News Network
September 4,2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state from Sunday.

Yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

The fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as dangerous speedy winds are predicted. The rains are expected to pound north Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davanagere for the next 4 days.

Heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week - Monday, in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing the fury and many of the regions especially those in IT corridors have been affected.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the flood affected localities and directing officials to respond to the flood affected local residents. Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road stretches of roads are inundated affecting the movement of software professionals.

The companies have written to the government and conveyed their displeasure over crumbling infrastructure due to heavy rains. Thousands of houses have been inundated across Bengaluru and authorities have taken up an operation to clear encroachments on storm water drains amid incessant rains.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has also warned of heavy rainfall.

News Network
September 4,2022

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 4: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack against the Narendra Modi government, accusing the Prime Minister of pushing the country back by spreading hatred and fear and undoing the good work done by the UPA to benefit "two industrialists" at the cost of the poor, labourers and jobless youth.

Addressing the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan here, he returned to his pet theme of 'two Indias' – one where the poor, labourers and youth among others cannot dare to dream and the other where a few chosen industrialists who can achieve whatever they wants – as he critiqued the Modi government’s policies.

At the rally against price rise that came three days ahead of the launch of the 3,570 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said all institutions, including judiciary, media and Parliament, are under attack from the government and the Opposition has only one option but to reach out to people directly.

Rahul linked the increasing hatred and fear to the rising hatred and fear in the country and warned that the country will “explode” to the benefit of neighbours like China and Pakistan. “The BJP-RSS leaders divide the country, deliberately creating fear, hatred…Modi has pushed the country back. He is spreading hatred and fear in the country," he said.

Alleging that Modi was working round the clock for two industrialists, who in turn work for the Prime Minister, Rahul claimed that Modi cannot remain the Prime Minister without their support. Rahul did not mention the industrialists by name.

Asking for whom hatred and fear are spread in the country and whether the farmers and small shopkeepers among others are benefitted, he alleged that the whole benefit goes to the two industrialists. "Airports, ports, roads, cell phones, oil, everything goes to these people. The BJP is giving everything to these two," Rahul claimed.

Comparing the previous UPA and Modi's government, he said the Manmohan Singh dispensation gave a loan waiver of Rs 70 lakh crore to farmers while the BJP regime gave three "black laws" to benefit the two industrialists. He said Modi found fault with MGNREGA in Parliament earlier but its utility was known during the recent times. If not for MGNREGA, he said, the country would have been on fire.

"UPA pulled 27 crore out of poverty in 10 years while the Modi government pushed 23 crore back into poverty. Whatever work we did in 10 years was reversed by Modi in his years. But he is eloquent about development, New India and Make in India and that India has changed," he said.

He said poor people were robbed through demonetisation, which was dubbed as a fight against blackmoney, but one later found out that while money was taken away from the poor but loans of industrialists were written off.

"Farmers did not get loan waivers but got three black laws...At one side, there is unemployment, there is price rise on the other side. India never had such a price rise in 70 years. Modi always asks what Congress did in 70 years. We did not give a price rise of this magnitude," he said.

He said that anyone speaking against the Modi government, whether it is Opposition or activists or NGOs, all are targeted through agencies. "I was made to sit for 55 hours at the ED office but want to tell the Prime Minister, you make me sit 50 hours, 100 hours, ..5 years, doesn't matter, I won't be scared, I am not scared," he said.

News Network
September 1,2022

victim.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 1: The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by students belonging to ABVP, for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend. 

He said that the accused took him to the college grounds under the pretext of discussing something and then suddenly started abusing and attacking. 

