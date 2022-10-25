  1. Home
  Lingayat swami honey-trapped, forced to kill himself; another swami is behind conspiracy: Police

Lingayat swami honey-trapped, forced to kill himself; another swami is behind conspiracy: Police

News Network
October 26, 2022

The investigation of the suicide case of Lingayat seer of Kanchugal Bande Mutt, Basavalinga Sri has revealed that the deceased seer had been honey-trapped, tortured, and forced to end life, police sources said on Wednesday.

The investigations have also suggested that another Lingayat seer, who is eyeing the position, is behind this conspiracy.

Police also said that a team of 10 to 15 persons, including politicians, worked and executed the plan. The deceased seer was systematically honey-trapped and blackmailed over release of photos and videos of his private movement, police said.

The Kudur police, who are investigating the case, have already taken few persons into custody. The deceased seer had mentioned about the torture and honey-trapping in his death note, police said.

SP Santosh Babu has stated that there is no pressure on the police regarding the investigation of the case. Although, a few names are written in the death note, there is no mention of anyone in particular responsible for his suicide.

The seer was found hanging on Monday under mysterious circumstances in the mutt. Further investigation was on.

Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami aka Basavalinga Swami was the serving head of the mutt which is located in Kempupura, Magadi taluk, and has a history of more than 400 years. He had taken over the reins in 1997.

News Network
October 22,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh has claimed that neither he nor Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any role related to the circular of department of public instructions (DPI) that allows to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Nagesh said, “It is the commissioner of DPI who has issued the circular, based on the suggestions by SDMCs. Commissioner has constitutional powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned. It is not mandatory for parents to give the donation. However if the circular is found to be misused we will immediately withdraw it.”

"There is provision under RTE act to collect donations at the local level for the development of schools. RTE act is a good act. It was Siddaramaiah led Congress government who brought it. So it is not right for Siddaramaiah to do politics regarding this circular now,” he said.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said.

News Network
October 13,2022

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

Justice Gupta dismissed the batch of appeals filed against March 15 judgement of the High Court, which upheld the ban.

Justice Dhulia, however, disagreed by allowing the appeals and quashing the notification issued by the state government on February 5. He said the main thrust of his judgment is that the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute and the High Court took a wrong path. 

"It (wearing of hijab) is a matter of choice, nothing more and nothing less,” Justice Dhulia, adding what weighed on his mind the most was whether we are making a girl student's life better by putting such restrictions.

The top court had on September 22 reserved the judgement after 10 days of marathon hearing. 

