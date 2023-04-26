  1. Home
  2. Lingayats will remain in 3B, Vokkaligas in 3A; BJP betrayed both, none of them will get increase in quota: DKS

Lingayats will remain in 3B, Vokkaligas in 3A; BJP betrayed both, none of them will get increase in quota: DKS

News Network
April 26, 2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Mounting attack on the ruling party in Karnataka, the Congress said on Wednesday that the ruling BJP government had betrayed the people on the reservation issue, and the Lingayats and Vokkaligas will not get any increase in the quota of reservations as being claimed by the BJP.

State party President D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a joint press conference here. Shivakumar said, "Bommai government has failed to submit an affidavit defending the increase in quota of reservations. The BJP has betrayed, insulted Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC, ST and minority communities," he said.

"The Bommai government has told the court that it will re-implement the reservations of 2002. Lingayats are going to continue in the 3B category and Vokkaligas will continue under the 3A category, Shivakumar said. As per the orders of the CM Bommai government, neither of these communities will get an increase in the quota of reservations," he underlined.

Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Bommai government has stayed the order dated March 27 of his own government through solicitor general in the Supreme Court on April 25. This is an unpardonable sin by the Bommai government, he said.

"The Congress statements have come true. The double engine governments have done double betrayal to the people of the state. The BJP government betrayed people at the time of elections on the pretext of providing reservations. No one is going to get any increase in the quota of reservations, all are fooled by BJP."

"Prime Minister Modi and CM Bommai should answer on this development and why did they have to fool people in the name of providing reservations. The voters should not give them more than 40 seats," Surjewala said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 14,2023

engineering.jpg

Upset that the bus she was travelling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the crew, a 20-year-old engineering student jumped off the vehicle at Huligudda in Vijayanagara district and succumbed to head injuries at a hospital in neighbouring Davanagere on Wednesdsay evening.

Shweta Shanthappanavar was from Holalu village in Huvina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, about 320km from Bengaluru. She was a first-semester student at Government Engineering College, Huligudda, 6km from Hadagali where she was staying in a hostel.

According to the FIR, Shweta boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to go to her college. When the bus was nearing the college around 12.45pm, she reportedly requested the driver and conductor to stop the bus near her institution, but they didn't oblige her.

They allegedly asked her to "jump out" if she so wanted to alight from the bus. As the bus was speeding near the college, the student, frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, jumped out only to land with severe head injuries.
She succumbed to her injuries at a private facility in Davanagere around 5pm on Wednesday. The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

After the incident, students staged a protest, holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and seeking action against the duo. Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they have sent a report to their counterparts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 16,2023

UPhorror.jpg

Prayagraj, Apr 16: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmed's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

Briefing reporters about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmed and Ashraf.

"In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmed and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma said.

Police constable Man Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm, the officer said, adding that a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

Video footage showed a man thrusting a gun at Ahmed's head as he talks to reporters and the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP collapsing. The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmed and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Officials said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmed and his brother. They added that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi: "Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the criminals are unfazed. When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created among the public due to this and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."

Ahmed, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

Ahmed's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

The last rites of Asad were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Saturday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground.

Incidentally, Ahmed and Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Dhoomanganj police station, around 3 km from the burial venue.

Asked by reporters to comment on Asad's death, his uncle Ashraf said, "Allah has taken back what belonged to him."

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his Dhoomanganj residence here on February 24.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmed, Ashraf, Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh brought Ahmed, who was lodged in the high-security Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, to Prayagraj on March 26 to produce him in a court in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

On March 28, the court sentenced Ahmed and two others to life imprisonment in the kidnapping case.

In 2006, Ahmed and his aides abducted Umesh Pal and forced him to give a statement in court in their favour. Umesh Pal had got a complaint registered in this regard.

The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed that Ahmed be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of Lucknow-based real-estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in jail.

Ahmed was named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmed was allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, the then BSP MLA who was shot dead in 2005.

Ahmed moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family have been falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal murder case and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police. 

Who are the killers?

Three people identified as Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny, were detained, people aware of the matter said, but no official statement on their names was issued till the time of going to press.

Sunny is a resident of Hamirpur district, Lavlesh Tiwari is from Kotwali in Banda and Arun Maurya belongs to village Baghela Pukhta within the limits of Soron Kotwali police station in Kasganj.

Sunny has 17 criminal cases against him in Hamirpur district. He was studying at Lucknow University but dropped out in the first year of B.A. He was jailed for teasing a girl three years ago. Sunny Singh is a history-sheeter criminal of Kurara police station in Hamirpur district.

Lavlesh Tiwari is a Bajrang Dal leader, according to his Facebook profile. He says he is Zila Sah Pramukh of Bajrang Dal. 

In the shocking videos of attackers that surfaced online, the killers can be heard shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” after killing Atiq and his brother.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 17,2023

festival.jpg

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, could fall on Saturday, April 22, 2023, according to the International Astronomy Centre.

The exact date will only be confirmed based on the moon sighting, with countries across the Islamic world set to investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday, April 20.

The International Astronomy Centre said in a Twitter post that sighting the crescent on Thursday is nearly impossible with the naked eye or a telescope in most Arab and Islamic countries, except parts of West Africa. Specific conditions, such as an accurate telescope, a professional observer, and exceptional weather, are required for the sighting to be possible.

Based on this principle, the centre predicts Eid Al Fitr to fall on Saturday, April 22. The center also clarified that these predictions are based on "astronomical information" and that criteria for the beginning of the month vary across the Islamic world.

The GCC countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, have already announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for public and private sectors. UAE and Saudi Arabia have declared a four-day weekend, while Qatar has announced an 11-day holiday. Oman and Kuwait will observe a five-day weekend.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening, April 20, and report any sightings to the nearest court or contact center. Muslims with the ability to do so are encouraged to join the committees formed for this purpose and participate in the process of sighting the crescent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.