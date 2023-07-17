Lok Sabha polls are still 8-9 months away; talks of tie-up with BJP premature: HDK

Bengaluru, July 17: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday termed as "premature" talks of an electoral tie-up between his party and the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Attacking the Congress over the meeting of Opposition leaders here, saying it is trying to project it as a great achievement while the party-ruled Government in Karnataka is not bothered about suicide of farmers.

On reports that the JD(S) may join hands with the BJP for the Parliamentary elections, he termed it as "premature". "(Lok Sabha) Elections are still 8-9 months away. Let's see," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

Without referring to the Congress, the former Chief Minister said banners have been put up along the roads here for the meeting of the Opposition and they are trying to project the event as if they have made some great achievement that no one else has done. The Congress is under an illusion that the JD (S) is "finished," he said.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda 19. Citing media reports, Kumaraswamy said 42 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka and the Congress government in the State is not worried over this. The government has not even appealed to the farmers not to take extreme steps, he alleged.