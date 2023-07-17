  1. Home
  2. Lok Sabha polls are still 8-9 months away; talks of tie-up with BJP premature: HDK

News Network
July 17, 2023

Bengaluru, July 17: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday termed as "premature" talks of an electoral tie-up between his party and the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Attacking the Congress over the meeting of Opposition leaders here, saying it is trying to project it as a great achievement while the party-ruled Government in Karnataka is not bothered about suicide of farmers.

On reports that the JD(S) may join hands with the BJP for the Parliamentary elections, he termed it as "premature". "(Lok Sabha) Elections are still 8-9 months away. Let's see," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

Without referring to the Congress, the former Chief Minister said banners have been put up along the roads here for the meeting of the Opposition and they are trying to project the event as if they have made some great achievement that no one else has done. The Congress is under an illusion that the JD (S) is "finished," he said.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda 19. Citing media reports, Kumaraswamy said 42 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka and the Congress government in the State is not worried over this. The government has not even appealed to the farmers not to take extreme steps, he alleged.

News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has introduced the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system, enabling seamless entry and exit of vehicles to and from the airport. The ANPR system uses e-payment technology like FASTag, which takes care of the payments for the end user, a release from MIA said on Saturday.

The ANPR system reads the number plates of vehicles entering the airport through any of the four lanes at the entry booths. If a vehicle exits the airport within the mandated free passage time of 10 minutes, the boom barrier at the exit booths automatically opens.

For those who need to park the vehicle beyond this time, one has the option to pay the prescribed parking fee - digitally or in cash at the central pay station near the flag post on the lower ground floor.

The advantage of paying the parking fee at the parking pre-payment counter is that a user gets additional 10 minutes of buffer time to exit the parking lot by scanning the receipt at the exit booth, the release said.

There are multiple parking slots -- up to 30 minutes, up to two hours, for every additional two hours up to 8 hours, and for 8 hours up to 24 hours and beyond. This buffer time gives one the leeway of not having to pay the parking fee for the next slot, if applicable.

If one has chosen the FASTag mode of payment and entered the airport through the FASTag lane, such customers can experience seamless passage by exiting through the dedicated FASTag lane at the exit as well. The airport is in the process of covering all entry and exit lanes with FASTag technology.

Considering the need to facilitate faster movement of emergency response vehicles like ambulances and crash-fire tenders, the airport recently opened an additional emergency lane adjacent to lane one at the exit.

This lane will allow faster movement of the response vehicles if there is a rush at the existing exit lanes, the release said.

News Network
July 11,2023

Moscow, July 11: Ministers from the Gulf states and Russia have stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and prosperity across the world, a joint Gulf Cooperation Council-Russian statement said on Monday.

The statement came after the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC countries and Russia held in Moscow.

GCC countries are keen to enhance all forms of cooperation with Russia, secretary-general of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, said.

Both sides stressed the importance of supporting the global econoy and preserving the stability of the global oil market, the statement said.

The Gulf countries and Russia also praised the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in this regard, and said there needed to be continued cooperation of all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement in a way that served the interests of the global economy.

The GCC secretary-general said that cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ group has had a positive impact on the oil market.

The position of the GCC on the Russia-Ukraine war is aligned with established UN conventions and principles, Al-Budaiwi said.

He added that Gulf Arab states back the UN principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as well as any and all mediation efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country's welcoming of the rapprochement between Gulf states and Iran, and the reintroduction of Syria to the Arab League.

“We have a unified position with the Gulf states towards Syria's unity and sovereignty over its lands, and Syria's return to the Arab League has positively affected the region,” he said.

He also stressed the need to find a solution to the Sudanese and Yemeni crises, adding: “We welcome the efforts of the Gulf states to end the crisis in Yemen and launch a comprehensive national dialogue.”
 

News Network
July 5,2023

Mangaluru, July 5: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds left a trail of destruction across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday as many trees and electric poles were uprooted and giant hoardings crashed on parked vehicles in different places. 

The coastal city was hit by power outages in certain areas and Mescom officials were trying to restore it. 

A few vehicles at the parking area of Mangaluru International Airport were also damaged when small trees fell on them in the morning.

In Bikarnakatte, a large hoarding atop Raj Complex came hurtling down along with its foundation, damaging at least 13 two-wheelers that were parked beside the building on Bajjodi Church Lane. 

Angry residents, whose vehicles were damaged, demanded the authorities pull down the building alleging it was unsafe. Fortunately, no one was hurt at the time of the incident, as there was hardly any traffic movement.

The owner of the building said that he had spoken to the company that had put up the hoarding and they assured they would compensate for the damage to vehicles. He also said he had purchased the building long back and was not aware of any violations. Regarding the mobile towers, he said the companies had obtained requisite permission.

All the two-wheelers that were parked beside the building have been damaged extensively, some irreparably, as the blocks holding the hoarding had crashed on them. A transformer was also damaged and the Mescom had cut off power to that area from 10.30am. Mescom personnel said it would take at least six to seven hours to restore power since the transformer has to be replaced.

Trees were uprooted at Nanthoor junction, at several places in Maroli, Adu Maroli and Kulshekar, Kadri Kambala areas. Hoardings also crashed at several places in the city. But no one was injured, according to authorities.

