Lokayukta raids 40 places across Karnataka including Mangaluru involving 10 officials in DA case

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out raids at 40 places against 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were carried out in various districts barring Bengaluru, the Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao said.

"The raids are going on against officials in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Koppal and Mangaluru," the senior police officer said.

In Mandya, raids were conducted against a BESCOM executive engineer, who has a house in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru and a farmhouse in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided the house of the executive engineer's father-in-law, who is a powerful leader in the ruling Congress in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta officials carried out raids at a food inspector's house and office in Hassan.

They also searched the house of the food inspector's brother, who is a realtor.

An executive engineer in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited too came under the Lokayukta's radar, sources said.