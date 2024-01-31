Lokayukta raids 40 places across Karnataka including Mangaluru involving 10 officials in DA case

  1. Home
News Network
January 31, 2024

lokayukta.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out raids at 40 places against 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were carried out in various districts barring Bengaluru, the Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao said.

"The raids are going on against officials in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Koppal and Mangaluru," the senior police officer said.

In Mandya, raids were conducted against a BESCOM executive engineer, who has a house in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru and a farmhouse in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided the house of the executive engineer's father-in-law, who is a powerful leader in the ruling Congress in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta officials carried out raids at a food inspector's house and office in Hassan.

They also searched the house of the food inspector's brother, who is a realtor.

An executive engineer in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited too came under the Lokayukta's radar, sources said.

News Network
January 22,2024

DKUdupi.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 22: The ‘Pran Pratishta’ of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was celebrated by devotees across the coastal areas of Karnataka on Monday.

Devotees thronged temples in Dakshina Kannada conducting pujas. Special pujas are being offered at various shrines including Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha temple.

Special arrangements have also been made to watch the live telecast of the ‘Prana Pratishta’ at various places in the district including temples.

Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade MP, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and VHP leader M B Puranik are among those who have already left for Ayodhya from the district to take part in the ceremony.

In Udupi Sri Krishna mutt, special prayers were offered at the Lord Krishna temple on the auspicious day. ‘Suvarna Kavacha Alankara Seve’ was offered to Lord Krishna at the Krishna mutt.

At the Paryaya Puthige mutt, a special ‘Alankara Seve’ for the idol of Lord Hanuman, with silver idols of Lord Ram and Seetha on his chest, was offered. Thousands of devotees also are visiting the Mutt on this auspicious day.

Thousands of devotees are continuing to pour in to the Sri Krishna mutt on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

News Network
January 17,2024

spicejetletter.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 17: It was business as usual for the SpiceJet crew onboard a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight yesterday till they realised that a passenger was trapped inside the toilet. The crew found that the door lock had malfunctioned, and their repeated attempts to rescue the passenger came to nothing.

The trapped passenger, meanwhile, was in a state due to this shock confinement. To calm the passenger down, the crew wrote a note on a piece of paper and slipped it under the toilet door.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note, which has now gone viral on social media.

The passenger was eventually rescued after the plane landed in Bengaluru and an engineer managed to unlock the door. By then, he had been confined for more than an hour. The flier, SpiceJet said in a statement, was provided medical attention soon after rescue.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airlines said.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," it added.

SpiceJet has expressed regret and apologised for the inconvenience to the passenger and said it will refund the full airfare.

News Network
January 23,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A businessman left poorer by Rs 10.32 lakh after he fell prey to the false promise of receiving expert advice on share market investments.

According to the victim, who has now approached police, he first came across an advertisement from ‘992 Stock Frontline Group’ on Facebook, enticing interested individuals to join their WhatsApp group. He joined the group, where messages related to stock investments were being shared.

Following the group admin's guidance, he registered on the online app ‘CHC & SES App’. Additionally. The admin instructed him to invest money through the app, leading to the transfer of Rs 10.32 lakh in various phases to multiple bank accounts provided by the admin.

However, he neither received the promised returns nor recovered the invested amount. Based on his complaint the CEN police has registered a case. 

