Love, Anger, and Tragedy: Mother Kills Daughter in Udupi After Learning of Affair

Global reactions — including from key mediators — to Hamas’s partial acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan were filled with cautious optimism, as hopes rise for an end to the two-year war on Gaza.

Late on Friday, the Palestinian group announced readiness to release all remaining captives and hand over power to other Palestinian factions, while noting that certain provisions required further negotiation.

Israeli media reported that Trump’s demand for Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza” and his assertion that Hamas is prepared for “lasting peace” were received with shock by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office later said the military was preparing for “the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan” related to hostage release. However, it added that Israel would act “in accordance with its own principles,” signaling resistance to any amendments.

Hamas did not mention disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s plan, leaving significant issues unresolved.

Qatar

The Gulf state — a central mediator in the Gaza negotiations — welcomed Hamas’s “agreement to President Trump’s plan and readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework.”

“We also support the President’s call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages and end the bloodshed of Palestinians,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari on X.

Egypt

Cairo described the move as a “positive development,” pledging to work with Arab states, the US, and European nations to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Türkiye

Ankara’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Palestinian Authority

President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Hamas’s statement, urging “immediate commitment to a complete ceasefire, release of all hostages and prisoners, and delivery of humanitarian aid.”

He emphasized that “sovereignty over the Gaza Strip belongs to the State of Palestine,” and called for unified Palestinian governance with Arab and international backing.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The PIJ said Hamas’s announcement reflected the collective position of Palestinian factions. “We participated responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision,” it said in a brief Telegram statement.

Pakistan

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called Hamas’s response “a welcome step” and urged for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

He added that Trump’s 20-point peace proposal differs from the earlier draft floated by Arab and Muslim nations at the UN General Assembly.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was encouraged by Hamas’s statement and urged all sides to “seize the opportunity to end the tragic conflict in Gaza.”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Trump’s “leadership and decisive progress” toward peace in Gaza.

“Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts toward a durable and just peace,” Modi posted on X, tagging the US President.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: “The US peace plan is not perfect, and we disagree with much of it. However, our current priority is to save lives and stop the bloodshed.”

He added that Arab and Islamic support for the plan was a “collective step to halt displacement and give the people of Gaza a chance to return home.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach. We must move without delay. France will play its full part alongside the US, Israel, and the Palestinians.”

He also thanked President Trump and his team for their “commitment to peace.”

Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Trump’s peace plan “the best chance for peace” and said Germany “fully supports the President’s call upon both sides.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Hamas’s response as “a significant step forward” and urged all parties “to implement the agreement without delay.”

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada “welcomes commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages.”

He thanked Trump for his “essential leadership” and reaffirmed Canada’s readiness to support large-scale humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.