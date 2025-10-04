  1. Home
  2. Love, Anger, and Tragedy: Mother Kills Daughter in Udupi After Learning of Affair

October 4, 2025

Udupi: The suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman under Karkala Town Police Station limits in Udupi district has been confirmed as a murder, following a post-mortem report. Police have arrested the victim’s mother on charges of killing her daughter.

The deceased, Shifanaz, collapsed at her home in Hirgana village and was rushed to a hospital in Karkala, where doctors declared her dead. Her father, Sheikh Mustafa (51), lodged a complaint expressing doubts about the cause of death.

Initially, the case was registered as an Unnatural Death under Section 194(3)(IV) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, a post-mortem conducted at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, revealed that Shifanaz had died due to strangulation, said SP Hariram Shankar.

Investigations revealed that Shifanaz had informed her family about her plan to visit Udupi to meet her boyfriend, Mohammed Saleem. Reportedly angered by this, her mother, Gulzar Bhanu (45), confronted her and, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled her to death at their residence.

Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS against the accused, who has been taken into custody and produced before court. The investigation is ongoing.

September 24,2025

Bengaluru, Sept 24: The literary landscape of Karnataka is marked by the passing of renowned Kannada novelist, Dr. Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, at the age of 94. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, Bhyrappa was a prolific writer whose works were known for their controversial and historical themes.

Born in the Hassan district, Bhyrappa’s early life was one of hardship, shaping a writer who would go on to meticulously research and craft novels that resonated with a vast readership. His novels, including classics like Parva and Vamshavruksha, became bestsellers in Kannada and were widely translated, establishing him as a prominent figure in modern Indian literature. His work has been the subject of numerous academic dissertations and has been included in university curricula.

While his literary achievements are undeniable, Bhyrappa's work and views have also been at the center of considerable controversy. Novels like Aavarana, which demonized Muslims, drew sharp criticism for their portrayal of certain historical figures and were accused of promoting a particular ideological viewpoint. His stance on various social and historical issues, including his public debates with fellow litterateurs like Girish Karnad and U.R. Ananthamurthy, often placed him in the midst of heated public discourse.

Despite the debates surrounding his work, S.L. Bhyrappa's influence on Kannada literature and his ability to engage a wide audience on complex subjects remain a significant part of his legacy. His death marks the end of a long and complex chapter in the state's literary history.

September 24,2025

A growing global movement is demanding that Israel be banned from world football, as the death toll of Palestinian athletes under Israeli bombardment continues to mount.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Ramez Al-Sultan, a youth player at Gaza’s Al-Hilal Club, was killed alongside 14 family members in an Israeli airstrike last week. Just days earlier, fellow Al-Hilal player Malik Abu Al-Amaren was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid. Suleiman al-Obeid, the “Palestinian Pelé,” and Mohammed Barakat, the “Legend of Khan Younis,” were also among dozens of football stars killed in Israel’s ongoing assault.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 774 members of the sports community, including 355 football players, while many others remain missing under rubble. In December, Gaza’s main football stadium was even turned into a detention and torture camp by Israeli forces.

The destruction of sports infrastructure and indiscriminate killing of athletes has fueled outrage worldwide. A new campaign, “Game Over Israel,” launched with a billboard in New York’s Times Square, calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel, as they did with Russia just four days after its invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative has gained backing from football icons like Eric Cantona, Gary Lineker, Walter Zenga, as well as public figures including Liam Cunningham, Yanis Varoufakis, and Richard Falk. They accuse FIFA of hypocrisy for tolerating genocide while preaching fair play.

Cantona noted: “We are now more than 700 days into genocide, yet Israel still plays. Why the double standards? FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel, and clubs everywhere must refuse to play them.”

Governments and football associations are also joining in: Spain’s Prime Minister has called for Israeli teams to be banned, Italy’s Coaches’ Association has urged suspension, and Norway pledged to donate proceeds from its match against Israel to Gaza aid.

Despite repeated appeals from the PFA, FIFA continues to stall, handing the issue to committees instead of taking decisive action. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has been widely condemned for political coziness with pro-Israel allies, ignoring the bloodshed in Gaza.

Supporters of the boycott say football can be the cultural domino that triggers wider isolation of Israel. As campaign manager Ashish Prashar put it: “Football is the first domino. There should be no normalization in abnormal times.”

October 4,2025

Global reactions — including from key mediators — to Hamas’s partial acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan were filled with cautious optimism, as hopes rise for an end to the two-year war on Gaza.

Late on Friday, the Palestinian group announced readiness to release all remaining captives and hand over power to other Palestinian factions, while noting that certain provisions required further negotiation.

Israeli media reported that Trump’s demand for Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza” and his assertion that Hamas is prepared for “lasting peace” were received with shock by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office later said the military was preparing for “the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan” related to hostage release. However, it added that Israel would act “in accordance with its own principles,” signaling resistance to any amendments.

Hamas did not mention disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s plan, leaving significant issues unresolved.

Qatar

The Gulf state — a central mediator in the Gaza negotiations — welcomed Hamas’s “agreement to President Trump’s plan and readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework.”

“We also support the President’s call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages and end the bloodshed of Palestinians,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari on X.

Egypt

Cairo described the move as a “positive development,” pledging to work with Arab states, the US, and European nations to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Türkiye

Ankara’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Palestinian Authority

President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Hamas’s statement, urging “immediate commitment to a complete ceasefire, release of all hostages and prisoners, and delivery of humanitarian aid.”

He emphasized that “sovereignty over the Gaza Strip belongs to the State of Palestine,” and called for unified Palestinian governance with Arab and international backing.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The PIJ said Hamas’s announcement reflected the collective position of Palestinian factions. “We participated responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision,” it said in a brief Telegram statement.

Pakistan

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called Hamas’s response “a welcome step” and urged for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

He added that Trump’s 20-point peace proposal differs from the earlier draft floated by Arab and Muslim nations at the UN General Assembly.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was encouraged by Hamas’s statement and urged all sides to “seize the opportunity to end the tragic conflict in Gaza.”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Trump’s “leadership and decisive progress” toward peace in Gaza.

“Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts toward a durable and just peace,” Modi posted on X, tagging the US President.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: “The US peace plan is not perfect, and we disagree with much of it. However, our current priority is to save lives and stop the bloodshed.”

He added that Arab and Islamic support for the plan was a “collective step to halt displacement and give the people of Gaza a chance to return home.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach. We must move without delay. France will play its full part alongside the US, Israel, and the Palestinians.”

He also thanked President Trump and his team for their “commitment to peace.”
Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Trump’s peace plan “the best chance for peace” and said Germany “fully supports the President’s call upon both sides.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Hamas’s response as “a significant step forward” and urged all parties “to implement the agreement without delay.”

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada “welcomes commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages.”
He thanked Trump for his “essential leadership” and reaffirmed Canada’s readiness to support large-scale humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

