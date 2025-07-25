A M Ibrahim Amaco Passes Away: A Life Marked by Humility and Generosity

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

The mortal remains are currently at his residence in Kaprigudda, Mangaluru. The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) will be held tomorrow, Saturday, around 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid, Mangaluru.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.