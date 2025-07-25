  1. Home
  2. A M Ibrahim Amaco Passes Away: A Life Marked by Humility and Generosity

A M Ibrahim Amaco Passes Away: A Life Marked by Humility and Generosity

coastaldigest.com news network
July 25, 2025

ibrahimAM.jpg

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

The mortal remains are currently at his residence in Kaprigudda, Mangaluru. The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) will be held tomorrow, Saturday, around 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid, Mangaluru.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2025

Mangaluru, July 16: A gripping mystery deepened in Dakshina Kannada as police confirmed on Wednesday that they have lost contact with a key witness who alleged the secret burial of multiple dead bodies in Dharmasthala village. The individual, who had sought official witness protection, has now seemingly vanished.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K revealed that despite the witness’s willingness to expose those allegedly involved and identify the burial sites, no details about their current location have been shared with authorities. The police stated they cannot offer protection without direct communication and consent from the witness.

Tensions escalated after the complainant’s lawyer made significant disclosures to the media — disclosures that, according to police, compromised the witness’s anonymity. Though the lawyer claimed the revelations were made on the witness’s instructions, officials say the move undermined formal procedures.

Under Rule 7 of witness protection guidelines, authorities are unable to act unless the witness fully cooperates. This condition was formally conveyed to the lawyer via email on July 10, but no response regarding the witness’s whereabouts has been received so far.

“All communication has been through email. We still don’t know where the witness is,” said the SP, adding that without this critical information, law enforcement is unable to proceed with protective measures or further inquiry into the burial claims.

A report filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police warns that if the witness fails to surface during the investigation, their claims may not be verifiable at any stage.

Contrary to swirling speculation, the SP confirmed that no exhumation or official action took place on Wednesday linked to this high-profile case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

deepaknaveen.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2025

pilots.jpg

A month after the tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed over 270 people, a preliminary investigation has revealed a chilling mid-air mystery: the aircraft’s engine fuel switches were inexplicably turned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ just seconds after takeoff—cutting off fuel to both engines and dooming the flight within moments.

In the final moments captured on the cockpit voice recorder, one of the pilots was heard asking, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other pilot replied, “I didn’t.”

This haunting exchange is now at the centre of India’s worst aviation disaster in decades.

The 15-page report, released Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), sheds light on a puzzling chain of events aboard the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. Data from the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) indicates that both engines’ fuel control switches were manually moved to CUTOFF within seconds of each other—an act that immediately terminated fuel supply to the engines.

Startlingly, the switches were then flipped back to RUN, suggesting the pilots tried desperately to recover the aircraft—but it was too late. The voice recorder went silent seconds later. The aircraft was airborne for just 32 seconds.

Shortly after, a panicked MAYDAY call was transmitted by one of the pilots. Air Traffic Control responded, asking for the call sign—but received no answer. Moments later, the aircraft nosedived and exploded outside the airport boundary, crashing into a hostel for medical students. Only one person aboard survived. Nearly 30 people on the ground were also killed.

The report confirms that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flying hours, was at the controls. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. Both were certified fit and well-rested.

Investigators found no signs of sabotage but highlighted a known FAA advisory about a potential flaw in fuel control switch installations. A past bulletin warned that switches on some Boeing aircraft may be installed with a disabled locking mechanism—though it was not deemed an "unsafe condition" at the time.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a backup system used in case of dual engine failure, deployed immediately after takeoff, as seen on CCTV footage—confirming total power loss. No bird strike or foreign object interference was observed.

In a chilling parallel, the report recalls a 1980s Delta Air Lines incident in which a pilot accidentally cut off engine fuel—but managed to restart mid-air due to higher altitude. The Air India crew wasn’t so lucky.

The AAIB is expected to conduct deeper forensic analysis into the fuel switch mechanism and crew inputs. Until then, one question echoes louder than ever: “Why did you cut off?”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.