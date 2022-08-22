M Sadullah, who translated Sahih al-Bukhari into Kannada, passes away at 76

Madinah, Aug 22: Veteran Kannada journalist, writer and translator M Sadullah, passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in the city on August 22.

The 76-year-old Islamic scholar, who dedicated most part of his life to Islamic literature and journalism in Kannada language, was known for his kind and humble nature.

In his four decade long career as a journalist and writer, he translated dozens of Islamic books from Urdu to Kannada.

He also translated Sahih al-Bukhari, collection of ahadith compiled by Imam Muhammad al-Bukhari, into Kannada. He was part of team which translated the abridged version of Tafheem ul Quran, the 6-volume translation and commentary of the Qur'an by Syed Abul Ala Maududi, into Kannada.

Sadullah was the publisher of Sanmarga, the Mangaluru-based Kannada Islamic weekly, besides being a key member of its editorial team for over four decades.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters.

His funeral prayer is expected to be held at Zeenath Bakhsh Juma Masjid in the city on August 23 after Dhuhr Salah.