  2. M Sadullah, who translated Sahih al-Bukhari into Kannada, passes away at 76

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22, 2022

Madinah, Aug 22: Veteran Kannada journalist, writer and translator M Sadullah, passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in the city on August 22. 

The 76-year-old Islamic scholar, who dedicated most part of his life to Islamic literature and journalism in Kannada language, was known for his kind and humble nature. 

In his four decade long career as a journalist and writer, he translated dozens of Islamic books from Urdu to Kannada. 

He also translated Sahih al-Bukhari, collection of ahadith compiled by Imam Muhammad al-Bukhari, into Kannada. He was part of team which translated the abridged version of Tafheem ul Quran, the 6-volume translation and commentary of the Qur'an by Syed Abul Ala Maududi, into Kannada. 

Sadullah was the publisher of Sanmarga, the Mangaluru-based Kannada Islamic weekly, besides being a key member of its editorial team for over four decades.  

He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters. 

His funeral prayer is expected to be held at Zeenath Bakhsh Juma Masjid in the city on August 23 after Dhuhr Salah. 

August 22,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Media Coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Gurulingaswamy Holimath died due to a massive heart attack on Monday morning, official sources said. He was 47.

Holimath had gone to a gymnasium in the morning at Nagarabhavi and complained of chest pain during a workout, the sources said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Holimath had been closely associated with Bommai. Prior to his role as Bommai's media coordinator, he had served in various media houses.

An alumnus of Karnatak University Dharwad, Gurulingaswamy started his career with an internship at Deccan Herald. He went on to work with Kannada Prabha, Vijay Karnataka, ETV and TV5. 

Gurulingaswamy was appointed as Bommai’s media coordinator in August last year. Before that, he was Bommai’s media manager during his stint as home minister. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several ministers, Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and MLAs condoled the demise of Holimath.

August 13,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 13: A 10-year-old schoolboy lost his life after being run over by an Army truck while he was riding a pillion with his father near KR Puram in Bengaluru district on Thursday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Jeevan S, a resident of KR Puram police quarters. The boy’s father is a head constable with the Begur police station.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father Santosh, he was riding with his son around 8.45 pm. Due to bad roads, he took a sharp turn as he was trying to avoid a pothole when an Army truck suddenly hit his bike from behind. 

Both, he and Jeevan fell onto the road, and the truck ran over his son’s head killing him on the spot. 

An injured Santosh was rushed to the hospital. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle but later surrendered before the police. The police seized both vehicles and booked a case against the truck driver. 

August 12,2022

Udupi, Aug 12: A 32-year-old woman lost her life when the motorbike on which she was riding pillion skidded and fell when a cow suddenly came across the road at Vandse village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Ambika, an assistant teacher at Hemmadi government model higher primary school. She was riding pillion with her husband Srikanth, who is also a teacher at Navundra government higher primary school when the incident occurred on August 11 morning. 

It is learnt that Srikanth used to drop his wife to her school before heading to his school on his motorbike. The couple has a one-and-half-year-old child.

On August 11, when their two-wheeler reached Vandse, a cow suddenly ran across the road. 

In his bid to avoid crashing into the cow Srikanth lost control over his vehicle and it skilled and fell. Even though he suffered minor injuries his wife suffered severe head injuries.  She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi where she breathed her last by night.

