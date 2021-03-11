Madhu Bangarappa announces joining Congress, says ‘India needs this party’

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A proposal for a tourist circuit to connect the state’s 320-km long coastal belt by seaplane has been submitted to the Centre, Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment C P Yogeeshwara said.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday that the seaplane will help woo tourists to different destinations in Karnataka, the minister said. He said that though investors are keen on the seaplane project, the state lacks basic landing facilities.

Seaplane services have already been launched in Gujarat and once a similar service is introduced here, those wishing to travel to Goa, Mumbai, and Kerala can use the facility.

He said that to promote tourism in the coastal belt, infrastructure for landing of yachts needs to be developed. He said a heli tourism service will be launched in Mysuru shortly and stressed on a similar service in Mangaluru for foreign tourists arriving by cruise ships so that they can visit Lakshadweep and other tourist destinations from Mangaluru.

“Cruise passengers stay only for eight to nine hours in Mangaluru. If their stay is extended to two to three days by providing them with facilities, then we can chalk out programmes to introduce local culture and tourist spots in and around Mangaluru he said and relaxation of CRZ rules will be sought on the lines of Kerala and Goa to promote tourism. Further, he said tax on tourist taxis was high in Karnataka compared to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.,”

“I will bring the issue to notice of the chief minister,” he said. The minister said the Tourism Policy 2020 will be implemented from April, he said .

He said backwaters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be used to promote sports which in turn will generate jobs and boost tourism. The 20-km stretch of Gurupura river backwaters will be developed on the linesof Alappuzha in Kerala. Priority will be given for promotion of eco tourism in Tannirbavi in Mangaluru. He said the government needs to promote Mangaluru as a brand and explore the potential in health tourism, religious tourism, eco tourism and local and We need to develop a circuit to promote temple tourism in the district,” he said.