  1. Home
  2. Madhu Bangarappa announces joining Congress, says ‘India needs this party’

Madhu Bangarappa announces joining Congress, says ‘India needs this party’

News Network
March 11, 2021

mahub.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Former JD(S) MLA Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday announced joining the Congress, saying there is scope for him to work and express his sentiments in his new party. 

Putting all speculation to rest, Madhu on Thursday called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and said he was joining the Congress.

"All our supporters had taken the decision. Hence, I am joining Congress today," Madhu, son of former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa, told reporters.

For the past one year, his switching over the party was in the offing which finally happened today.

After meeting Siddaramaiah, Madhu said in the present context, the country and state needs the Congress party.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 4,2021

sanga.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Congress leader and MLA B K Sangamesh has been suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for one week after he removed his shirt in protest during the session today. 

Sangamesh, who represents Bhadravathi constituency, will not be allowed to attend the Assembly till March 12. 

This happened when Congress MLAs were staging a protest in the well of the House against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s decision to hold a special discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Sangamesh removed his shirt while he was in the well of the House, angering the Speaker. “What is this? Are you on the streets? Get proper or I’ll have you thrown out. What you’re doing is an insult to the people of Bhadravathi who have elected you,” Kageri screamed. 

Congress’ DK Shivakumar and JN Ganesh rushed towards Sangamesh and made him put his shirt back on. 

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai then moved a motion to suspend Sangamesh till March 12 for “indecent and disrespectful behaviour.” The motion was passed on a voice vote. 

Speaking to reporters, Sangamesh said he wanted to draw the Speaker’s attention to how the BJP was allegedly targeting him and his family with false cases. 

“The BJP has been losing election after election in Bhadravathi. They’ve not been able to win even local body elections. So, they’re attempting to divide people on communal lines just like what they did in the coastal region. My family and I are being targeted with false cases of attempt to murder and committing atrocities,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2021

501870.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A proposal for a tourist circuit to connect the state’s 320-km long coastal belt by seaplane has been submitted to the Centre, Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment C P Yogeeshwara said.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday that the seaplane will help woo tourists to different destinations in Karnataka, the minister said. He said that though investors are keen on the seaplane project, the state lacks basic landing facilities.

Seaplane services have already been launched in Gujarat and once a similar service is introduced here, those wishing to travel to Goa, Mumbai, and Kerala can use the facility.

He said that to promote tourism in the coastal belt, infrastructure for landing of yachts needs to be developed. He said a heli tourism service will be launched in Mysuru shortly and stressed on a similar service in Mangaluru for foreign tourists arriving by cruise ships so that they can visit Lakshadweep and other tourist destinations from Mangaluru.

“Cruise passengers stay only for eight to nine hours in Mangaluru. If their stay is extended to two to three days by providing them with facilities, then we can chalk out programmes to introduce local culture and tourist spots in and around Mangaluru he said and relaxation of CRZ rules will be sought on the lines of Kerala and Goa to promote tourism. Further, he said tax on tourist taxis was high in Karnataka compared to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.,”

“I will bring the issue to notice of the chief minister,” he said. The minister said the Tourism Policy 2020 will be implemented from April, he said .

He said backwaters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be used to promote sports which in turn will generate jobs and boost tourism. The 20-km stretch of Gurupura river backwaters will be developed on the linesof Alappuzha in Kerala. Priority will be given for promotion of eco tourism in Tannirbavi in Mangaluru. He said the government needs to promote Mangaluru as a brand and explore the potential in health tourism, religious tourism, eco tourism and local and We need to develop a circuit to promote temple tourism in the district,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 27,2021

tension.jpg

Dubai, Feb 27: An explosion struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing out of the Middle East on Friday, renewing concerns about ship security in the region amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

The crew and vessel were safe, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy. The explosion in the Gulf of Oman forced the vessel to head to the nearest port.

Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, identified the stricken vessel as the MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo ship.

Another private security official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, similarly identified the ship as the Helios Ray.

Satellite-tracking data from website MarineTraffic.com showed the Helios Ray had been nearly entering the Arabian Sea around 0600 GMT Friday before it suddenly turned around and began heading back toward the Strait of Hormuz. It was coming from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and still listed Singapore as its destination on its tracker.

The blast comes as Tehran increasingly breaches its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers to create leverage over Washington. Iran is seeking to pressure Biden to grant the sanctions relief it received under the deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned nearly three years ago.

Capt. Ranjith Raja of the data firm Refinitiv told the AP that the Israeli-owned vessel had left the Arabian Gulf Thursday bound for Singapore. On Friday at 0230 GMT, the vessel stopped for at least nine hours east of a main Omani port before making a 360-degree turn and sailing toward Dubai, likely for damage assessment and repairs, he said.

While details of the explosion remained unclear, two American defense officials told the AP that the ship had sustained two holes on its port side and two holes on its starboard side just above the waterline in the blast. The officials said it remained unclear what caused the holes. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss unreleased information on the incidents.

A United Nations ship database identified the vessel’s owners as a Tel Aviv-based firm called Ray Shipping Ltd. Calls to Ray Shipping rang unanswered Friday.

Abraham Ungar, 74, who goes by “Rami,” is the founder of Ray Shipping Ltd., and is known as one of the richest men in Israel. He made his fortune in shipping and construction.

According to the Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Naval Academy, where Ungar provides support and maritime training, he owns dozens of car-carrying ships and employs thousands of engineers.

The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said it was “aware and monitoring” the situation. The US Maritime Administration, an agency of the Transportation Department, issued a warning to commercial shippers early Saturday acknowledging the explosion and urging ships to “exercise caution when transiting” the Gulf of Oman.

While the circumstances of the explosion remain unclear, Dryad Global said it was very possible the blast stemmed from “asymmetric activity by Iranian military.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.