Madhu Bangarappa to officially join Congress on July 30

News Network
July 27, 2021

Bengaluru, July 27: Former MLA and former president of JD(S) youth wing Madhu Bangarappa will join the Congress during the party's meeting to be held at Gokul Garden in Hubballi on July 30 at 9:00 am.

Bangarappa and his supporters will join the party in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, said Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath.

JD(S) leaders Kiran Hiremath, Basavaraj Mayakar (Bellad) and other leaders in Hubballi will also join the Congress, a press release stated.

News Network
July 27,2021

Mangaluru, July 27: The condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is said to be stable after he underwent surgery late night on Monday, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

Mr Fernades who is undergoing treatment at the Yenepoya Hospital also underwent dialysis. Doctors said on Tuesday that his condition is now stable. It is said that the blood clot in his brain has now been removed after the surgery and his family and friends hope he will recover soon.

On Monday Fr Mathew Vas, Spiritual Director of Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh along with Bondel Church Priest Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Catholic Sabha Central Committee President Stany Lobo, Corporator Naveen D’Souza and others visited the hospital and spoke to Oscar’s wife Blossom Fernandes and other family members.

Doctors are keeping a close watch on the condition of the senior Congress leader who had to be hospitalised after he fell down while doing Yoga in his home.

News Network
July 17,2021

Mangaluru, July 17: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday met a class 10 student, who had complained about not being allowed to appear for the board exams by her school due to non-payment of fees, and assured to help her.

The girl from Hanumanthapura in Koratagere was studying in a private school in Dakshina Kannada district, but due to the poor financial condition of the family caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, she was unable to pay the fees, sources in the education department said.

In an email to Suresh Kumar recently, the girl stated that she was denied entry to the school as she did not pay the hostel fees.

"Due to the dues of last year's school fees (accommodation and meals), I have been denied admission this year. I don't need any concessions. It's enough to give us time. My parents will pay it (dues). I have scored 96 per cent in 9th standard. Please give me an opportunity to write the 10th standard exam," the girl wrote to the minister.

As the matter came to Suresh Kumar's notice, he called the girl over phone and assured her necessary assistance.

On Saturday, the minister met the girl and told her that she still has the chance to appear for the supplementary examination.

Suresh Kumar also told her that there are many children facing problems like her and there was no need to panic or worry about fees as there was a way out, a source in the minister's office said.

The Karnataka government has decided to hold the SSLC exam on July 19 and 22. Unlike the conventional exam, this time the test will be conducted using OMR sheets. The three-hour exam on July 19 will cover the three core subjects namely, Maths, Science and Social Science.

The exam on July 22 will be in languages such as English, Kannada, Sanskrit and other subjects.

The government, which gave general promotion to the students from one to nine and PUC-1 and PUC-2 students, decided to conduct the SSLC exam saying it is crucial for students to choose their stream.  

News Network
July 23,2021

New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions, and "the only word for this is treason", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends were informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

"The only word for this is treason,” he said. The matter has to be investigated, the former Congress president said. “A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign," he told reporters.

