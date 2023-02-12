Magnificent Hajira Hasan Masjid, Sullia Community Centre inaugurated

Mangaluru, Feb 12: The newly built Hajira Hasan Masjid and Sullia Community Centre built under the aegis of Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust (SECT) at Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada was inaugurated on Sunday, February 12.
The exceptionally designed masjid was envisaged and funded by Muhammad Yunus Hasan, an Al-Khobar based NRI entrepreneur and Trustee of Team B-Human. The masjid is named after his departed parents.
While Muhammad Yunus Hasan inaugurated the masjid, T Arif Ali, general secretary, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind inaugurated Sullia Community Centre.
Maulana Shoaib Hussaini Nadwi, Khateeb, Kutchi Memon Masjid, Mangaluru; Muhammed Kunhi, Khateb, Masjidul Huda, Thokkottu; Maulana Yahya Thangal Madani, Khateeb, Havva Juma Masjid, Bolangady, Zakariya Jokatte, CEO, Al Muzain Saudi Arabia; M Sharif Bolar, CEO, Whitestone Group, Saudi Arabia were present among others.
On the occasion Muhammad Yunus Hasan was felicitated by Team B-Human and Sullia unit of Jama’at-e-Islami Hind for his philanthropic work.
Comments
This is something which is very important in this lifetime May Allah bless him who has taken initiative and all the others who supported to make such wonderful Masjid.
Inshallah May Allah protect him from evil eye and reward him for his work
Thanks
Shaikh Mohammad iqbal
Dammam
