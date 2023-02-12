  1. Home
  2. Magnificent Hajira Hasan Masjid, Sullia Community Centre inaugurated

coastaldigest.com news network
February 12, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 12: The newly built Hajira Hasan Masjid and Sullia Community Centre built under the aegis of Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust (SECT) at Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada was inaugurated on Sunday, February 12.

The exceptionally designed masjid was envisaged and funded by Muhammad Yunus Hasan, an Al-Khobar based NRI entrepreneur and Trustee of Team B-Human. The masjid is named after his departed parents. 

While Muhammad Yunus Hasan inaugurated the masjid, T Arif Ali, general secretary, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind inaugurated Sullia Community Centre. 

Maulana Shoaib Hussaini Nadwi, Khateeb, Kutchi Memon Masjid, Mangaluru; Muhammed Kunhi, Khateb, Masjidul Huda, Thokkottu; Maulana Yahya Thangal Madani, Khateeb, Havva Juma Masjid, Bolangady, Zakariya Jokatte, CEO, Al Muzain Saudi Arabia; M Sharif Bolar, CEO, Whitestone Group, Saudi Arabia were present among others. 

On the occasion Muhammad Yunus Hasan was felicitated by Team B-Human and Sullia unit of Jama’at-e-Islami Hind for his philanthropic work. 

Shaikh Mohamma…
 - 
Saturday, 11 Feb 2023

This is something which is very important in this lifetime May Allah bless him who has taken initiative and all the others who supported to make such wonderful Masjid.
Inshallah May Allah protect him from evil eye and reward him for his work

Thanks
Shaikh Mohammad iqbal
Dammam

News Network
February 9,2023

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended his government's response to two catastrophic earthquakes, saying it was impossible to prepare for the scale of the disaster.

At least 15,000 people are confirmed dead in Turkey and northern Syria.

Critics claimed the emergency services' response was too slow and the government was poorly prepared.

Mr Erdogan accepted the government had encountered some problems, but said the situation was now "under control".

The leader of Turkey's main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu disagreed.

"If there is one person responsible for this, it is Erdogan," he said.

The president rejected the accusation and said unity was required in the aftermath of the disaster, "In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest," he told reporters in Hatay.

Thousands of survivors have been spending a third night in freezing conditions, with hope fading for many trapped under the rubble.

A World Health Organization official has warned there could be significant injuries caused by freezing temperatures among survivors of the quakes.

"We've got a lot of people who have survived now out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions," said WHO earthquake response incident manager Robert Holden on Wednesday.

"We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don't move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue."

In nearby Syria, relief efforts have been complicated by years of conflict that has destroyed the nation's infrastructure.

The Bab al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria has been closed since the earthquake as the roads were badly damaged.

While a senior UN official said the road may soon be accessible, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the country was working to open two more border gates to help get aid into the country.

"There are some difficulties in terms of Turkey's and the international community's aid [reaching Syria]. For this reason, efforts are being made to open two more border gates," he said.

The EU has confirmed it will send €3.5m (£3.1m) in aid to Syria following a government request for assistance, but said the aid must be delivered to both government- and rebel-controlled areas.

More than 1,500 people have died in Idlib province alone and an adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said sanctions were stopping Syria from receiving the aid it needed.

"We don't have enough bulldozers, we do not have enough cranes, we do not have enough oil due to European and American sanctions," Bouthaina Shabban said.

News Network
February 9,2023

New Delhi, Feb 9: Over 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020, according to government data.

The year-wise number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was provided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Mr Jaishankar said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

The number in 2022 was 2,25,620, according to the minister.

For reference purposes, Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819, while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440.

To a specific query, he said, according to information, five Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates during the last three years.

Mr Jaishankar also provided a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

To another question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government is aware of the issue of professionals having been laid off by US companies in recent months.

"Of these, a certain percentage is likely to be Indian nationals on H-1B and L1 visas. The government of India has consistently raised issues relating to the movement of high skilled workers, including IT professionals, with the US government," he said.

"It has also been working with various stakeholders, including industry organisations and business chambers on these issues," Mr Muraleedharan said. 

News Network
February 4,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Mangaluru North traffic police arrested a car driver on February 2, who was allegedly responsible for the death of two persons in an accident reported near a petrol bunk in Padupanambur on February 1. 

According to police, the arrested accused is YouTuber Arpith Indravadhan (35), from Indira Nagar 

It is learnt that the incident took place when three men, including the driver of a truck, were engaged in repairing the punctured tyre of the truck that was bound for Kerala, from Madhya Pradesh, when a car rammed them.

Bablu,24, and Achal Singh,27, died due to being run over by a car.

Arpith allegedly fled from the spot, without stopping the car. The Mulky police were searching for the accused and on February 4 arrested him.

Aneesh sustained serious injuries due to being run over. Based on his eyewitness account and CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused.

However, he was released on station bail, and the police seized the car he was driving.

