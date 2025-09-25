  1. Home
  MAJOR BOOST: Mangaluru's Largest-Ever Tech Park Set for Cabinet Green Light

News Network
September 25, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 25: In news that will significantly energise the local economy, the proposal for the largest tech park in Mangaluru is poised to go before the State Cabinet as soon as tomorrow, or early next week, for final approval.

This was the core announcement made by IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge while speaking at the fifth edition of Mangaluru Technovanza 2025, an initiative driving the state’s Beyond Bengaluru programme.

The New Technology Hub

The planned tech park is a substantial project, earmarked for 3.25 acres of land. It boasts a massive built-up area of 3.5 lakh square feet and is projected to create working capacity for 3,500 professionals. This move is seen as a crucial step in transforming Mangaluru into a leading Tier 2 technology destination.

The AI Innovation Push: Elevate AI 100

The Minister also addressed the critical need to position Karnataka, and by extension its secondary cities like Mangaluru, as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Responding to a suggestion by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai for an ‘Elevate AI 100’ programme—modelled on the successful initiative that nurtured Karnataka's early startup ecosystem—Kharge committed to discussing the idea at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (November 18–20).

Kharge stated his readiness to pledge Rs 5 crore from the government’s side for the fund. He issued a challenge to Mohandas Pai and industry leaders: “Mohandas Pai has to ensure that the top 25 venture capital firms across the country come to the summit and pledge another Rs 5 crore, so that it becomes a substantial fund. The funding should be exclusively for Karnataka.”

State-wide Ambition and New Policies

The Minister highlighted the state’s ambitious Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, which aims to nearly double the current number of GCCs in Karnataka by attracting 500 new centres by 2029. This drive has the goal of generating 3.5 lakh jobs across the state.

Additionally, in a move towards environmental sustainability, Kharge announced that the government will roll out a Circular Economy Policy within the next month.

Data Centre & 'GIFT City' Dreams

On the prospect of establishing a Data Centre Hub in Mangaluru, Kharge was optimistic. He acknowledged the region's strong potential, stating, “Mangaluru can be a strong contender for a data centre.”

To address the high resource demands of data centres, the government has already submitted a proposal to the Department of Energy to prepare an industry-specific energy plan. "We need to ensure energy and water security. We are working towards it and will come up with a blueprint by the next budget session,” he confirmed.

Regarding the aspiration for a GIFT City-like hub in Karnataka, B V Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, stressed its potential. While the Union Government had previously declined the proposal, maintaining that the country could have only one such hub, Minister Kharge urged a united push: “If all MPs from Karnataka speak to the Finance Minister as well as the Prime Minister and exert pressure, it can be reconsidered. I believe it will work phenomenally well if it is set up here, considering the volume of remittances and the complete ecosystem present in this region.”

News Network
September 11,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 11: The coastal tourism scene in Dakshina Kannada is set for a makeover, with the Karnataka tourism department announcing plans to develop two new resorts — one at the popular Tannirbhavi Beach and another at Kodikal, on the banks of the Gurupur River.

As per the 2025–26 state budget, the department has already initiated the process by inviting tenders for the appointment of consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

During the Karnataka Tourism Investors’ Meet, held in Mangaluru on February 19 under the Tourism Policy 2024–29, officials revealed that 44 tourism nodes across the coastal belt have been identified for phased development through private partnerships.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said that tenders for the Tannirbhavi project were opened on August 7, with three bidders in the fray. The department is now in the final stage of appointing a consultant. “I have also brought to the notice of Tourism Minister H.K. Patil that the lack of a five-star hotel in Mangaluru is discouraging potential investors. In response, the minister assured that resorts at Tannirbhavi and Kodikal will be developed to fill that gap,” he said.

On the Kodikal project, D’Souza explained that the first round of tenders allowed only bidders empanelled with the Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department. However, following a pre-bid meeting where participants urged for wider competition, the government has agreed to float an open tender soon.

Officials said these projects, along with similar proposals in the pipeline, are expected to attract investors, boost tourism, and reshape the hospitality landscape of coastal Karnataka.

News Network
September 19,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 19: Police in the coastal city of Mangaluru have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of running a provocative Instagram account that circulated inflammatory messages, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Kaif, a resident of Malavntige in Dakshina Kannada district, was taken into custody after a weeks-long investigation by the city’s Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, Kaif allegedly operated the handle Karavali_tigers 909, frequently changing his online identity to evade detection.

A case was initially registered on July 19 under provisions of the Information Technology Act (Section 66(C)) and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (56, 353(1), 192).

“After technical analysis, our team tracked him down to Tamil Nadu. A special unit was dispatched, and he was brought back to Mangaluru,” the commissioner said. Kaif was later presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police added that a separate case involving the same Instagram account has also been filed at Bajpe Police Station. Investigations into both cases are continuing.

News Network
September 12,2025

UN.jpg

United Nations, Sept 12: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration, known as the New York Declaration, stems from an international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in July to address the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the conference.

As part of a carefully negotiated compromise, the UN General Assembly also voted to support a Hamas-free government for Palestine. In return, Arab states agreed to stronger condemnation of Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and provided clear backing for a Palestinian state.

The declaration aims to highlight the isolation of Israel and the US in opposing a long-term solution to the Gaza conflict, showing support from countries such as Germany, a strong ally of Israel, for a solution in which the Palestinian Authority governs both the West Bank and Gaza.

The General Assembly voted 142-10 to endorse the declaration. Twelve countries abstained. Israel, the US, Hungary, and Argentina voted against it. The text condemns Hamas’ attacks on civilians on October 7 and calls for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The declaration also outlines conditions for ending Hamas’ control in Gaza:

•    Hamas must cease exercising authority over Gaza.

•    Hamas must hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to facilitate a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

•    A temporary international stabilization mission under a UN Security Council mandate may be deployed to protect civilians, strengthen Palestinian capacities, and provide security guarantees to both Palestine and Israel.

Hamas has indicated it will not disarm without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The vote paves the way for a one-day UN conference on a two-state solution in New York immediately before the UN General Assembly high-level week, where countries including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israel would never accept a Palestinian state, despite around three-quarters of UN member states recognizing the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988. Germany and Italy remain the largest European holdouts, though Italy’s coalition government is increasingly divided. Meanwhile, five European countries have banned imports from illegal Israeli settlements.

In regional diplomacy, the UN Security Council condemned the bombing of Qatar, without naming Israel. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is scheduled to meet former US President Donald Trump to discuss US knowledge of the attack and possible defense measures. Qatar is also hosting an Arab-Islamic summit to coordinate a regional response to Israel, amid pressure on the UAE to suspend the Abraham Accords.

The UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday to express displeasure over attacks on Hamas leaders. Senior UAE diplomat Dr. Anwar Gargash warned:

“These reckless belligerent actions will deliver neither Israel nor the region our shared goal for peace, prosperity, security and stability. They only serve to fuel more violence, extremism, and chaos… Relentless threats of land annexation and attacks on neighbouring countries destroy any foundation for lasting peace and threaten the entire region’s stability.”

