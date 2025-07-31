  1. Home
  Major breakthrough in Dharmasthala mass grave probe; partial human remains found

Major breakthrough in Dharmasthala mass grave probe; partial human remains found

News Network
July 31, 2025

Mangaluru, July 31: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case discovered partial skeletal remains at one of the suspected sites on Thursday, marking a major development in the ongoing exhumation process.

The remains were recovered from “Site No. 6,” located near the bathing ghat of the Nethravati River, on the third day of digging operations. According to sources, the remains were found at a depth of about four feet and will be sent, along with soil and other collected samples, for forensic analysis.

The excavation is based on testimony by a former sanitation worker, who alleged that he was forced to bury the bodies of women and minors at multiple locations in the area. Of the 13 sites identified by the SIT earlier this week, five were searched over the last two days without yielding any human remains.

On Thursday, SIT personnel arrived with heavy equipment, including a mini earthmover and water pumps, to speed up the digging process and drain waterlogged soil. Plastic sheets were also used to shield the site from rain. Security was tightened at the location following the recovery of the skeletal fragments.

Officials have not issued a formal statement on the find or the investigation’s next steps. However, the SIT has announced that it has opened an office at the Intelligence Bureau premises in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, to coordinate the probe. 

Members of the public with relevant information can contact the team between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or reach out via phone at 0824-2005301 / 8277986369, or email [email protected].

coastaldigest.com news network
July 25,2025

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.

The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) was held on Saturday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid in Mangaluru. 

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, along with many others, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

News Network
July 24,2025

Bengaluru, July 24: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa — accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy — calling it a “perverse exercise of judicial power.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed shock at the High Court’s reasoning in its December 2024 order, questioning whether it had effectively amounted to an “order of acquittal.”

“The manner in which the High Court dictated the order… very sorry to say. Does the High Court dictate the same kind of orders in other cases too?” Justice Pardiwala asked, pointing out the court’s unusual observation that “grounds of arrest were not furnished” in a murder case.

“This is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power,” the Supreme Court remarked. “A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable… but a High Court judge?”

This marks the second reprimand of the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court in a week over Darshan’s bail. Earlier, the top court had faulted the High Court for “failing to exercise discretion.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the bench also questioned the state government on why this trial was being fast-tracked with daily hearings, while many other accused in different cases remain incarcerated for years awaiting trial. The state informed the court that the trial would conclude within six months.

Darshan and 13 co-accused are charged with abducting and killing Renukaswamy in June 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of the actor and the primary accused. Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a stormwater drain on June 9 last year.

Agencies
July 26,2025

Patna, July 26: A 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Bihar's Gaya district was allegedly gang-raped in a moving ambulance while being transported to a hospital after collapsing during a physical test. 

The alleged assault occurred on July 24, during an ongoing Home Guard recruitment exercise at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya. According to police, the woman fainted while undertaking a physical endurance test, part of the standard procedure for recruitment.

Event organisers arranged for her immediate evacuation to a hospital via an ambulance stationed at the site. The woman alleges she was raped by multiple individuals inside the ambulance while she was unconscious.

Following her statement, an FIR was registered at the Bodh Gaya police station. 

An SIT and a forensic team were deployed to probe the matter. Within hours of the FIR, the SIT arrested two suspects identified as Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver, and Ajit Kumar, the technician on board. The two men are currently in police custody and are being interrogated. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the vicinity has provided confirmation of the vehicle's route and timeline.

According to the police complaint, the woman stated that she lost consciousness during the physical test and was only partially aware of the events during the transport. She later informed police and hospital authorities that three to four men inside the ambulance raped her.

The incident has prompted a response from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan. Mr Paswan criticised the law-and-order situation in Bihar and questioned the functioning of the state police.

