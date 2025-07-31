Major breakthrough in Dharmasthala mass grave probe; partial human remains found

Mangaluru, July 31: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case discovered partial skeletal remains at one of the suspected sites on Thursday, marking a major development in the ongoing exhumation process.

The remains were recovered from “Site No. 6,” located near the bathing ghat of the Nethravati River, on the third day of digging operations. According to sources, the remains were found at a depth of about four feet and will be sent, along with soil and other collected samples, for forensic analysis.

The excavation is based on testimony by a former sanitation worker, who alleged that he was forced to bury the bodies of women and minors at multiple locations in the area. Of the 13 sites identified by the SIT earlier this week, five were searched over the last two days without yielding any human remains.

On Thursday, SIT personnel arrived with heavy equipment, including a mini earthmover and water pumps, to speed up the digging process and drain waterlogged soil. Plastic sheets were also used to shield the site from rain. Security was tightened at the location following the recovery of the skeletal fragments.

Officials have not issued a formal statement on the find or the investigation’s next steps. However, the SIT has announced that it has opened an office at the Intelligence Bureau premises in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, to coordinate the probe.

Members of the public with relevant information can contact the team between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or reach out via phone at 0824-2005301 / 8277986369, or email [email protected].