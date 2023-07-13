  1. Home
  2. Make Mangaluru a drug-free city within a month: Home Minister to top cop

News Network
July 13, 2023

Bengaluru, July 13: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday clarified that the Congress government in the state has set an agenda to free Karnataka from the menace of drugs and the police officers in every region have been sensitised in this regard.

Replying to former minister Basavaraja Rayareddy in the Assembly who had alleged that the drug mafia was active in Anegundi and Hampi, for which Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy raised objection, Parameshwara clarified that the issue of drug menace was not restricted to a particular region. 

“It is an issue of the state and the country. We have been putting all efforts and recently I have asked the Mangaluru police commissioner to get the city free from drug menace within a month,” he said.

He claimed to have held deliberations with chief minister Siddaramaiah as well. “We will never let the state and Bengaluru be defamed as it happened in the case of Punjab,” he said. 

Rayareddy and Gali Janardhana Reddy had a verbal duel in the House with the former alleging that drugs and prostitution has been rampant in the Ganagathi region. But Reddy suggested Rayareddy not to single out the region as there was not even a single case registered since two months after he became the MLA and new government took over. 

News Network
July 3,2023

Mumbai, July 3: A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other party leaders, NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said "there is no problem in the family".

"There's no problem in the family. We don't discuss politics in the family. Everyone takes their own decision," he said in a television interview.

Mr Pawar left for Satara this morning, where he would visit the memorial of freedom fighter YB Chavan. "I didn't approach anybody since yesterday. I haven't contacted anybody. I am just leaving now for Satara," he said.

Jayant Patil, MLA and Maharashtra chief of NCP, had yesterday said Mr Pawar will pay his respects to the freedom fighter and start working for the future of Maharashtra.

On the legal battles facing the party in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Mr Pawar said, "About legal issues, I don't know, our state president Jayant Patil is consulting. This info will be available only with him at this point of time," he said.

The rebellion within the NCP has come at a time when the veteran politician is among the heavyweight leaders working to stitch a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Mr Pawar indicated that the mutiny in his party will not alter the joint Opposition front plans.

"The opposition meeting will happen in Bengaluru. Yesterday, those who contacted me include (Trinamool chief) Mamata Banerjee, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar, (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, (DMK president) and MK Stalin. "We have discussed that we will meet, sometime between July 16-18. The meeting will decide the future course of action," he said.

In a shocking move, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan yesterday. They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of Legislative Council back him, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

News Network
July 8,2023

Bengaluru, July 8: The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the probe into the model code of conduct violation case registered against BJP national president J P Nadda during the assembly elections in the state.

Nadda was accused of making a speech during a party campaign at Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagara in May 2023, in which he allegedly lured voters.

The criminal petition filed by Nadda, seeking to cancel the case against him, was heard by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, which gave an interim order staying the investigation on Friday and adjourned the hearing to June 21.

Officials of the Election Vigilance Division lodged a complaint with the Harappanahalli Police stating that the speech was delivered in a manner luring and threatening the voters.

It also said that he had violated the Model Election Code of Conduct.

Nadda had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash this investigation. 

News Network
July 10,2023

Mysuru, July 10: A Yuva Brigade member was stabbed to death at T Narasipur police station limits, in Mysuru district, on Sunday night. 

The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder on Monday morning. 

Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur town is the deceased. 

It is said that Venugopal and others participated in a Hanuma Jayanti programme in the town on Saturday night. There was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue. 

Following the incident, Venugopal was allegedly stabbed with a bottle on Sunday night. T Narasipur police have reportedly arrested three persons over the murder case.

