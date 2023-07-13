Make Mangaluru a drug-free city within a month: Home Minister to top cop

Bengaluru, July 13: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday clarified that the Congress government in the state has set an agenda to free Karnataka from the menace of drugs and the police officers in every region have been sensitised in this regard.

Replying to former minister Basavaraja Rayareddy in the Assembly who had alleged that the drug mafia was active in Anegundi and Hampi, for which Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy raised objection, Parameshwara clarified that the issue of drug menace was not restricted to a particular region.

“It is an issue of the state and the country. We have been putting all efforts and recently I have asked the Mangaluru police commissioner to get the city free from drug menace within a month,” he said.

He claimed to have held deliberations with chief minister Siddaramaiah as well. “We will never let the state and Bengaluru be defamed as it happened in the case of Punjab,” he said.

Rayareddy and Gali Janardhana Reddy had a verbal duel in the House with the former alleging that drugs and prostitution has been rampant in the Ganagathi region. But Reddy suggested Rayareddy not to single out the region as there was not even a single case registered since two months after he became the MLA and new government took over.