  2. Man booked for delivering Azaan outside DC office in protest against BJP MLA’s remark

Man booked for delivering Azaan outside DC office in protest against BJP MLA’s remark

News Network
March 20, 2023

protest.jpg

Shivamogga, Mar 20: Days after former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s provocative remarks against Azaan, a man delivered the Azaan in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Shivamogga, the home district of Eshwarappa. 

A small group of Muslim men holding flags protested against the BJP MLA’s statements. They even tried to barge into the DC’s office.

A video of the protest Azaan went viral on social media.

Shivamogga police booked a case agianst the offender and warned him not to indulge in such activities in the future. However, he was sent home.

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said, "The person was called and warned not to do it. One preventive case is booked against that person. We are verifying the antecedents of those who participated in the protest: Based on the antecedents appropriate action is being initiated," he added.

Eswarappa had stirred controversy during last week Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Mangaluru. “This (Azaan) will come to an end. Will Allah listen only if the prayers are done through loudspeakers…this makes me question if He is deaf.” 

His statements received backlash from the Muslim community. However, the former minister defended his statements saying India is a Hindu Rashtra.

“In the entire world, India is the only country for Hindus. We are protecting the Hindu dharma. But if they (Muslims) continue this practice (of giving Azaan) through loudspeakers then we have to admit he (Allah) is deaf. So I think this issue should be addressed at the earliest,” he told reporters.

News Network
March 9,2023

Nagaveni.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 9: Dr. Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, a Legal Scholar from Mangaluru, has once again delivered a joint oral statement before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 7th March 2023 along with Dr. Amit Anand. 

The Oral statement was delivered under the topic, “Impacts and Challenges faced by persons with disabilities in situations of risk and the role of State and Non-State actors in addressing them”.

Dr. Preethi has earlier presented three joint oral statements before various UN committees.

Dr Preethi in WHO Database

Recently World Health Organization [WHO] has included her Book Chapter in its official “WHO COVID-19 Research Database”. The book titled ‘COVID-19 IN ASIA -LAW AND POLICY CONTEXTS, published by Oxford University Press, New York in which Dr. Preethi along with Prof Susan Breau, Dean of faculty of Law, University Victoria, Canada has written a chapter on “International Health Regulations and Compliance in Asia”.

The authors have critically examined the limitations of the International Health Regulations due to which the WHO was in crisis in managing the COVID -19 pandemic and recommended appropriate amendments to the said Regulations. 

Work cited by the UN Committee

Dr Preethi, along with Dr. Amit Anand, had submitted inputs to the United Nations Committee on Child Rights as part of Day of General Discussion on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care” which was held on 16th and 17th September 2021, during the 88th Session of the Committee at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In their report, the young scholars have suggested ‘The Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’. Taking cognizance of the importance of the report submitted by the young scholars, the United Nations Committee on Child Rights has not only published it in the official website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) but also cited their report in its Background Document on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care – September2021”.

Preethi L N -5.JPG

News Network
March 10,2023

Hassan, Mar 10: Seventy-eight-year-old Hiregowda of Alur taluk, Hassan district, became the first victim of H3N2 virus infection in Karnataka, according to District Health Officer Dr Shivaswamy.

Hiregowda was suffering from fever, throat pain, cough, and other symptoms for a few days in February. His throat swab and samples were sent to the lab for testing. But he succumbed on March 1.

Health screening is being conducted in and around the villages. Those suffering from any symptoms of viral fever and infection have been subjected to further screening. The throat swabs have been sent for testing, Shivaswamy said.

Six cases of the virus have been identified so far in Hassan district. The virus is primarily affecting children below 15 years and senior citizens. They have been advised to be cautious and undergo medical checkups in case of any symptoms, the DHO said.

The health department has directed its personnel to keep a eye on those above 60 years and suffering from diabetes and other comorbidities.

The department has been directed to conduct medical screening for the next 14 days, around the farmhouse, where Hiregowda was living and measures are being taken, the DHO said.

News Network
March 6,2023

whatsap.jpg

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, “silence unknown callers”, which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

This feature will also include several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls. Users will find the toggle located in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will Watsh silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification centre, said the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Split view” feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application and then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation. With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat.

